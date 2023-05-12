<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Ooma to Attend the B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the following conference participation:

What: B. Riley 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference of physical 1-on-1 meetings (no public presentation or webcast)

When: May 25, 2023, with meetings throughout the day

Who: Ooma CEO Eric Stang and Ooma CFO Shig Hamamatsu

Where: Beverly Hills, California

Interested parties should contact their B. Riley Securities sales representative for further details and meeting opportunities.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants and videoconferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Matthew S. Robison

Director of IR and Corporate Development

Ooma, Inc.

ir@ooma.com
(650) 300-1480

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Langberg

Director of Corporate Communications

Ooma, Inc.

press@ooma.com
(650) 566-6693

