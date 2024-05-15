Ooma to Attend the 44th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the following conference participation:





What: The 44th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference, investor meetings (no public presentation or webcast)



When: June 4, 2024, with meetings throughout the day



Who: Ooma CEO Eric Stang and Ooma CFO Shig Hamamatsu



Where: Chicago, Illinois

Interested parties should contact their William Blair & Company sales representative for further details and meeting opportunities.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses, consumers and service providers, delivered through smart cloud-based communications platforms and services. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma offers advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual receptionists and video meetings. Ooma’s all-in-one replacement for analog phone lines helps businesses maintain mission-critical systems by moving connectivity to the cloud. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced features and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

