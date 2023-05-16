<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Ooma to Attend the 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference
Business Wire

Ooma to Attend the 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

di Business Wire

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the following conference participation:

What: The 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference, presentation and investor meetings

When: Presentation 1:20 p.m. until 1:50 p.m. Central time on June 6, 2023 and meetings throughout the day

Who: Ooma CEO Eric Stang and Ooma CFO Shig Hamamatsu

Where: Chicago, Illinois

The presentation will be webcast as live audio and available for replay for 90 days from the Events & Presentation page of the Investor Relations section of Ooma’s website, https://investors.ooma.com/investors/events-and-presentations/.

Interested parties should contact their William Blair & Company sales representative for further details and meeting opportunities.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants and videoconferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Matthew S. Robison

Director of IR and Corporate Development

Ooma, Inc.

ir@ooma.com
(650) 300-1480

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Langberg

Director of Corporate Communications

Ooma, Inc.

press@ooma.com
(650) 566-6693

Articoli correlati

Eventbrite to Participate in J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and experience technology platform, today announced that Lanny...
Continua a leggere

Paymentus to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Doximity Announces New Integration with MEDITECH

Business Wire Business Wire -
Integration of Doximity Dialer with MEDITECH Expanse Now provides one-touch dialing for telehealth video and voice callsSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doximity,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Eventbrite to Participate in J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Business Wire