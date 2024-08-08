Home Business Wire Ooma Schedules Release of Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
Business Wire

Ooma Schedules Release of Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

di Business Wire

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2024 after the market closes on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.


The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time on August 27, 2024. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s website prior to the conference call.

To access the call by phone, please visit https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe5edc5716919495290b391503aab86ee to register and receive the dial-in details. To avoid delays, Ooma encourages participants to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. For webcast listening, please visit Ooma’s Events & Presentations page https://investors.ooma.com/news-events/events-presentation for a link.

Following the call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Ooma investor relations site at https://investors.ooma.com for 12 months.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses, consumers and service providers, delivered through smart cloud-based communications platforms and services. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma offers advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual receptionists and video meetings. Ooma’s all-in-one replacement for analog phone lines helps businesses maintain mission-critical systems by moving connectivity to the cloud. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced features and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Matthew S. Robison

Director of IR and Corporate Development

Ooma, Inc.

ir@ooma.com
(650) 300-1480

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Langberg

Director of Corporate Communications

Ooma, Inc.

press@ooma.com
(650) 566-6693

Articoli correlati

CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year and Issues Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance

Business Wire Business Wire -
Annual revenues of $7.7 billion, up 14% YoY Annual net income of $419.9 million; Diluted EPS of $18.60, up 13%...
Continua a leggere

Paysign, Inc. to Present at the Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking...
Continua a leggere

Maximus Reports Fiscal Year 2024 Third Quarter Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Favorable tailwinds persist and drive third consecutive raise to FY24 guidanceTYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php