Ooma Schedules Release of Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2024 after the market closes on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.





The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time on August 27, 2024. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s website prior to the conference call.

To access the call by phone, please visit https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe5edc5716919495290b391503aab86ee to register and receive the dial-in details. To avoid delays, Ooma encourages participants to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. For webcast listening, please visit Ooma’s Events & Presentations page https://investors.ooma.com/news-events/events-presentation for a link.

Following the call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Ooma investor relations site at https://investors.ooma.com for 12 months.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses, consumers and service providers, delivered through smart cloud-based communications platforms and services. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma offers advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual receptionists and video meetings. Ooma’s all-in-one replacement for analog phone lines helps businesses maintain mission-critical systems by moving connectivity to the cloud. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced features and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:



Matthew S. Robison



Director of IR and Corporate Development



Ooma, Inc.



ir@ooma.com

(650) 300-1480

MEDIA CONTACT:



Mike Langberg



Director of Corporate Communications



Ooma, Inc.



press@ooma.com

(650) 566-6693