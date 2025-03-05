Ooma Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a provider of advanced communications services for businesses and consumers, today released financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2025.



Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $65.1 million, up 6% year-over-year. Subscription and services revenue increased to $60.6 million from $58.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, and was 93% of total revenue, primarily driven by the growth of Ooma Business.
  • Net Income/Loss: GAAP net loss was $0.3 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $3.1 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income was $5.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.5 million, or $0.13 per diluted share in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $6.9 million, compared to $5.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $256.9 million, up 8% year-over-year. Subscription and services revenue increased to $238.6 million from $221.6 million in fiscal 2024, and was 93% of total revenue, primarily driven by the growth of Ooma Business and the acquisition of 2600Hz.
  • Net Income/Loss: GAAP net loss was $6.9 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $0.8 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, in fiscal 2024. GAAP net loss for fiscal 2024 included a tax benefit for the release of a $3.1 million valuation allowance resulting from the recording of certain intangible assets associated with the acquisition of 2600Hz in late October 2023, as well as a $1.0 million gain on consolidation of facility costs, partially offset by $0.7 million in acquisition-related costs and $0.5 million of certain restructuring costs. Non-GAAP net income was $18.0 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $15.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted share in the prior fiscal year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $23.3 million, compared to $19.8 million in fiscal 2024.

For more information about non-GAAP net income and Adjusted EBITDA, see the section below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation provided in this release.

“Ooma performed well in Q4, delivering $65.1 million in revenue and $5.8 million of non-GAAP net income,” said Eric Stang, chief executive officer of Ooma. “For our full fiscal year 2025, year over year we grew revenue by 8%, non-GAAP net income by 17%, and cash flow from operations by 117%. We achieved this growth while investing significantly in new products and market expansion, and we believe we enter FY26 in a strong position with leading solutions in each of the four segments we target: cloud communications for smaller-sized businesses, POTS replacement for both business and residential customers, wholesale platform services, and residential telephony. Overall, our focus is to continue driving profitable growth.”

Business Outlook:

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Ooma expects:

  • Total revenue in the range of $64.7 million to $65.1 million.
  • GAAP net (loss) income in the range of ($0.2) million to $0.1 million and GAAP net (loss) income per share in the range of ($0.01) to $0.00.
  • Non-GAAP net income in the range of $5.1 million to $5.4 million and non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.18 to $0.19.

For the full fiscal year 2026, Ooma expects:

  • Total revenue in the range of $267 million to $270 million.
  • GAAP net income in the range of $0.4 million to $1.9 million, and GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.01 to $0.06.
  • Non-GAAP net income in the range of $22.0 million to $23.5 million, and non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.77 to $0.82.

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP net (loss) income to non-GAAP net income and GAAP basic and diluted net (loss) income per share to non-GAAP diluted net income per share guidance for the first fiscal quarter ending April 30, 2025 and the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026 (in millions, except per share data):

 
Projected range
Three Months Ending Fiscal Year Ending
April 30, 2025 January 31, 2026
(unaudited)
GAAP net (loss) income

($0.2)-$0.1

$0.4-$1.9

Stock-based compensation and related taxes

3.9

16.0

Amortization of intangible assets

1.4

5.6

Non-GAAP net income $5.1-$5.4 $22.0-$23.5
 
GAAP net (loss) income per share

($0.01)-$0.00

$0.01-$0.06

Stock-based compensation and related taxes

0.14

0.56

Amortization of intangible assets

0.05

0.20

Non-GAAP net income per share

$0.18-$0.19

$0.77-$0.82

 
Weighted-average number of shares used in per share amounts:
Basic

27.4

27.8

Diluted

28.4

28.6

Conference Call Information:

The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time on March 4, 2025. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company's website prior to the conference call.

To access the call by phone, please visit https://register.vevent.com/register/BI97277a25deb641e7baa3ed381f6062c3 to register and receive the dial-in details. To avoid delays, Ooma encourages participants to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. For webcast listening, please visit Ooma’s Events & Presentations page https://investors.ooma.com/news-events/events-presentation for a link.

Following the call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Ooma investor relations site at https://investors.ooma.com for 12 months.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, and Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest and other income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures, amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related costs, stock-based compensation and related taxes, litigation costs, restructuring costs, gain on note conversion, and facilities consolidation gain.

Other non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense and related taxes, amortization of intangible assets, certain non-recurring gains and charges, such as acquisition-related income tax benefits, acquisition-related transaction costs, facilities consolidation gain and gain on note conversion, litigation costs and restructuring costs. Non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares include the effect of potentially dilutive securities from the company’s stock-based benefit plans.

These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results and core business operations. Ooma considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful measures of the operating performance of the company, because they contain adjustments for unusual events or factors that do not directly affect what management considers to be Ooma's core operating performance and are used by the company's management for that purpose. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures allow for a better evaluation of the company's performance by facilitating a meaningful comparison of the company's core operating results in a given period to those in prior and future periods. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the operating performance of a company.

Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only to aid an understanding of the company's operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. A limitation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented is that the adjustments relate to items that the company generally expects to continue to recognize. The adjustment of these items should not be construed as an inference that the adjusted gains or expenses are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Therefore, both GAAP financial measures of Ooma's financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the tables below.

Disclosure Information

Ooma uses the investor relations section on its website as a means of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Ooma's investor relations website in addition to following Ooma's press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, and public conference calls and webcasts

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, the financial projections under “Business Outlook” and the statements contained in the quotations of our Chief Executive Officer may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical facts and generally contain words such as "believes”, "expects”, "may”, "will”, "should”, "seeks”, "approximately”, "intends”, "plans”, "estimates”, "anticipates”, and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon information available at the time the statements are made and reflect management's good faith beliefs, forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among others: our inability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis; our inability to retain customers; failure to realize AirDial opportunities; intense competition; loss of key retailers and reseller partnerships; our inability to realize expected returns from our investments made in connection with our international operations and development of new product features; our ability to successfully integrate our acquisitions and to achieve their expected benefits; our reliance on vendors to manufacture the on-premise appliances and end-point devices we sell; our reliance on third parties for our network connectivity and co-location facilities; our reliance on third parties for some of our software development, quality assurance and operations; our reliance on third parties to provide the majority of our customer service and support representatives; and interruptions to our service. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements after they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings which we make with the SEC from time to time, including the risk factors contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on December 10, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Ooma as of the date hereof, and Ooma disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) delivers phone, messaging, video and advanced communications services that are easy to implement and provide great value. Founded in 2003, the company offers Ooma Office for small to medium-sized businesses seeking enterprise-grade features designed for their needs; Ooma AirDial for any business looking to replace aging and increasingly expensive copper phone lines; Ooma 2600Hz for businesses that provide their own communications solutions built on an outsourced underlying platform; and Ooma Telo for residential consumers who value a landline experience at a more affordable price point. Ooma’s award-winning solutions power more than 1.2 million users today. Learn more at www.ooma.com in the United States or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

OOMA, INC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
 
 
January 31, January 31,

2025

2024

Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

17,871

 

$

17,536

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

8,040

 

 

9,864

 

Inventories

 

13,068

 

 

19,782

 

Other current assets

 

17,198

 

 

16,497

 

Total current assets

 

56,177

 

 

63,679

 

Property and equipment, net

 

11,982

 

 

9,897

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

15,311

 

 

17,041

 

Intangible assets, net

 

22,184

 

 

27,952

 

Goodwill

 

23,069

 

 

23,069

 

Other assets

 

20,472

 

 

17,615

 

Total assets

$

149,195

 

$

159,253

 

 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

6,007

 

$

7,848

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

29,067

 

 

26,586

 

Deferred revenue

 

16,586

 

 

17,041

 

Total current liabilities

 

51,660

 

 

51,475

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

12,234

 

 

13,676

 

Debt, net of current portion

 

 

 

16,000

 

Other liabilities

 

23

 

 

15

 

Total liabilities

 

63,917

 

 

81,166

 

 
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock

 

5

 

 

5

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

225,452

 

 

211,361

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

 

(1

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(140,179

)

 

(133,278

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

85,278

 

 

78,087

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

149,195

 

$

159,253

 

OOMA, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended
January 31,
2025		 January 31,
2024		 January 31,
2025		 January 31,
2024
Revenue:
Subscription and services

$

60,551

 

$

57,963

 

$

238,641

 

$

221,624

 

Product and other

 

4,546

 

 

3,713

 

 

18,211

 

 

15,113

 

Total revenue

 

65,097

 

 

61,676

 

 

256,852

 

 

236,737

 

 
Cost of revenue:
Subscription and services

 

18,079

 

 

17,493

 

 

71,199

 

 

63,667

 

Product and other

 

7,085

 

 

6,430

 

 

29,635

 

 

25,838

 

Total cost of revenue

 

25,164

 

 

23,923

 

 

100,834

 

 

89,505

 

Gross profit

 

39,933

 

 

37,753

 

 

156,018

 

 

147,232

 

 
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing

 

19,365

 

 

18,759

 

 

77,325

 

 

73,503

 

Research and development

 

12,620

 

 

13,674

 

 

54,287

 

 

49,935

 

General and administrative

 

8,269

 

 

7,701

 

 

31,346

 

 

27,795

 

Total operating expenses

 

40,254

 

 

40,134

 

 

162,958

 

 

151,233

 

Loss from operations

 

(321

)

 

(2,381

)

 

(6,940

)

 

(4,001

)

Interest and other (expense) income, net

 

(35

)

 

(26

)

 

799

 

 

1,188

 

Loss before income taxes

 

(356

)

 

(2,407

)

 

(6,141

)

 

(2,813

)

Income tax benefit (provision)

 

95

 

 

(658

)

 

(760

)

 

1,978

 

Net loss

$

(261

)

$

(3,065

)

$

(6,901

)

$

(835

)

 
Net loss per share of common stock:
Basic and diluted

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.12

)

$

(0.26

)

$

(0.03

)

 
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding:
Basic and diluted

 

27,097,223

 

 

25,915,204

 

 

26,685,598

 

 

25,573,288

 

OOMA, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
 
Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended
January 31,
2025		 January 31,
2024		 January 31,
2025		 January 31,
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss

$

(261

)

$

(3,065

)

$

(6,901

)

$

(835

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Stock-based compensation expense

 

4,440

 

 

3,995

 

 

17,915

 

 

14,833

 

Depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures

 

1,151

 

 

1,087

 

 

4,294

 

 

4,317

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

1,406

 

 

1,485

 

 

5,767

 

 

3,711

 

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

 

783

 

 

749

 

 

3,074

 

 

2,966

 

Gain on note conversion

 

 

 

 

 

(980

)

 

 

Deferred income tax benefit

 

 

 

103

 

 

 

 

(3,131

)

Facilities consolidation gain

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(956

)

Other

 

96

 

 

 

 

243

 

 

(5

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net

 

185

 

 

(684

)

 

1,824

 

 

(2,587

)

Inventories and deferred inventory costs

 

25

 

 

1,670

 

 

6,639

 

 

6,341

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(129

)

 

(49

)

 

(2,659

)

 

(2,280

)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

513

 

 

478

 

 

(2,163

)

 

(9,579

)

Deferred revenue

 

(367

)

 

(261

)

 

(447

)

 

(522

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

7,842

 

 

5,508

 

 

26,606

 

 

12,273

 

 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures

 

(1,695

)

 

(1,275

)

 

(6,447

)

 

(6,159

)

Business acquisition, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

(3,009

)

 

 

 

(31,919

)

Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,750

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(1,695

)

 

(4,284

)

 

(6,447

)

 

(35,328

)

 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

1,605

 

 

 

 

5,056

 

 

2,664

 

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units

 

(1,594

)

 

(392

)

 

(4,410

)

 

(1,741

)

Payments for repurchases of common stock

 

(2,418

)

 

 

 

(4,470

)

 

 

Repayment of long-term debt

 

(3,000

)

 

(2,000

)

 

(16,000

)

 

(2,000

)

Credit facility issuance costs

 

 

 

(168

)

 

 

 

(469

)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18,000

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(5,407

)

 

(2,560

)

 

(19,824

)

 

16,454

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

740

 

 

(1,336

)

 

335

 

 

(6,601

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

17,131

 

 

18,872

 

 

17,536

 

 

24,137

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

17,871

 

$

17,536

 

$

17,871

 

$

17,536

 

OOMA, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except percentages, shares and per share data)
 
Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended
January 31,
2025		 January 31,
2024		 January 31,
2025		 January 31,
2024
Revenue $

65,097

 

$

61,676

 

$

256,852

 

$

236,737

 

 
GAAP gross profit $

39,933

 

$

37,753

 

$

156,018

 

$

147,232

 

Stock-based compensation and related taxes

243

 

 

246

 

1,049

 

 

1,026

 

Amortization of intangible assets

708

 

 

786

 

2,974

 

 

1,151

 

Restructuring costs

 

 

 

39

 

 

 

Non-GAAP gross profit $

40,884

 

$

38,785

 

$

160,080

 

$

149,409

 

 
Gross margin on a GAAP basis

61

%

 

61

%

61

%

 

62

%

Gross margin on a Non-GAAP basis

63

%

 

63

%

62

%

 

63

%

 
GAAP operating loss $

(321

)

$

(2,381

)

$

(6,940

)

$

(4,001

)

Stock-based compensation and related taxes

4,507

 

 

4,054

 

18,217

 

 

15,110

 

Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

1,406

 

 

1,960

 

5,767

 

 

4,594

 

Litigation costs

170

 

 

 

340

 

 

300

 

Restructuring costs

 

 

477

 

1,579

 

 

477

 

Facilities consolidation gain

 

 

 

 

 

(956

)

Non-GAAP operating income $

5,762

 

$

4,110

 

$

18,963

 

$

15,524

 

 
GAAP net loss $

(261

)

$

(3,065

)

$

(6,901

)

$

(835

)

Stock-based compensation and related taxes

4,507

 

 

4,054

 

18,217

 

 

15,110

 

Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

1,406

 

 

1,960

 

5,767

 

 

4,403

 

Litigation costs

170

 

 

 

340

 

 

300

 

Restructuring costs

 

 

477

 

1,579

 

 

477

 

Gain on note conversion

 

 

 

(980

)

 

 

Acquisition-related income tax benefit

 

 

103

 

 

 

(3,131

)

Facilities consolidation gain

 

 

 

 

 

(956

)

Non-GAAP net income $

5,822

 

$

3,529

 

$

18,022

 

$

15,368

 

 
GAAP basic net loss per share $

(0.01

)

$

(0.12

)

$

(0.26

)

$

(0.03

)

Stock-based compensation and related taxes

0.16

 

 

0.15

 

0.67

 

 

0.58

 

Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

0.05

 

 

0.08

 

0.21

 

 

0.17

 

Litigation costs

0.01

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

0.01

 

Restructuring costs

 

 

0.02

 

0.06

 

 

0.02

 

Gain on note conversion

 

 

 

(0.04

)

 

 

Acquisition-related income tax benefit

 

 

 

 

 

(0.12

)

Facilities consolidation gain

 

 

 

 

 

(0.04

)

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $

0.21

 

$

0.13

 

$

0.66

 

$

0.59

 

 
GAAP weighted-average basic shares

27,097,223

 

 

25,915,204

 

26,685,598

 

 

25,573,288

 

Non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares

27,997,014

 

 

26,237,825

 

27,488,168

 

 

26,136,049

 

 
GAAP net loss $

(261

)

$

(3,065

)

$

(6,901

)

$

(835

)

Reconciling items:
Interest and other expense (income), net

35

 

 

26

 

181

 

 

(1,188

)

Income tax (benefit) provision

(95

)

 

658

 

760

 

 

(1,978

)

Depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures

1,151

 

 

1,087

 

4,294

 

 

4,318

 

Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

1,406

 

 

1,960

 

5,767

 

 

4,594

 

Stock-based compensation and related taxes

4,507

 

 

4,054

 

18,217

 

 

15,110

 

Litigation costs

170

 

 

 

340

 

 

300

 

Restructuring costs

 

 

477

 

1,579

 

 

477

 

Gain on note conversion

 

 

 

(980

)

 

 

Facilities consolidation gain

 

 

 

 

 

(956

)

Adjusted EBITDA $

6,913

 

$

5,197

 

$

23,257

 

$

19,842

 

 


