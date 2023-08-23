Home Business Wire Ooma Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Ooma Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today released financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2023.


Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $58.4 million, up 11% year-over-year. Subscription and services revenue increased to $54.7 million from $48.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, and was 94% of total revenue, primarily driven by the growth of Ooma Business and the acquisition of OnSIP in July 2022.
  • Net Income: GAAP net income was $0.3 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. GAAP net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 included a $1.0 million gain for consolidation of facilities and GAAP net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 included a tax benefit for the release of a $2.0 million valuation allowance from recording of certain intangible assets, both of which resulted from the acquisition of OnSIP. Non-GAAP net income was $3.8 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $4.9 million, compared to $4.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

For more information about non-GAAP net income and Adjusted EBITDA, see the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliation provided in this release.

“Ooma performed well in Q2 with 14% year-over-year subscription and services revenue growth, driven by 27% year-over-year growth in business services revenue,” said Eric Stang, chief executive officer of Ooma. “Revenue in Q2 reached $58.4 million and cash flow from operations was strong at $3.6 million. Operationally, we launched new features for Office Pro+, prepared for regional expansion with our largest customer, and developed new capabilities and partnerships for AirDial, which continues to see expanding potential. We believe our key strategic initiatives are developing well and remain focused on continued execution.”

Business Outlook:

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Ooma expects:

  • Total revenue in the range of $59.0 million to $59.6 million.
  • GAAP net loss in the range of $0.3 million to $0.6 million and GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.01 to $0.03.
  • Non-GAAP net income in the range of $3.8 million to $4.1 million and non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.14 to $0.16.

For the full fiscal year 2024, Ooma expects:

  • Total revenue in the range of $235.5 million to $237.0 million.
  • GAAP net loss in the range of $0.4 million to $1.4 million, and GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.00 to $0.04.
  • Non-GAAP net income in the range of $15.5 million to $16.5 million, and non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.59 to $0.63.

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income and GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share to non-GAAP diluted net income per share guidance for the third fiscal quarter ending October 31, 2023 and the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024 (in millions, except per share data):

Projected range
Three Months Ending Fiscal Year Ending
October 31, 2023 January 31, 2024
(unaudited)
GAAP net loss

($0.3)-($0.6)

($0.4)-($1.4)
Stock-based compensation and related taxes

3.7

14.6
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

0.7

2.8
Facilities consolidation gain

(1.0)
Legal settlement costs

0.3
Non-GAAP net income

$3.8-$4.1

$15.5-$16.5
 
GAAP net loss per share

($0.01)-($0.03)

($0.00)-($0.04)
Stock-based compensation and related taxes

0.14

0.55
Amortization of intangible assets

0.03

0.11
Facilities consolidation gain

(0.04)
Legal settlement costs

0.01
Non-GAAP net income per share

$0.14-$0.16

$0.59-$0.63
 
Weighted-average number of shares used in per share amounts:
Basic

25.7

25.6
Diluted

26.3

26.4
 

Conference Call Information:

Ooma will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s website prior to the conference call.

Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing +1 (888) 550-5744, using conference ID 4726540. International parties can access the call by dialing +1 (646) 960-0223, using conference ID 4726540.

The webcast will be accessible on the Events and Presentations page of Ooma’s investor relations website, https://investors.ooma.com, for a period of at least one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from approximately two hours after the call is completed or about 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on August 23, 2023 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday, August 30, 2023. To access the replay, parties in the United States and Canada should call +1 (800) 770-2030. International parties should call +1 (647) 362-9199.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, and Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA represents the net income before interest and other income, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures, amortization of intangible assets, certain litigation settlement costs, non-recurring gains and stock-based compensation expense and related taxes.

Other non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense and related taxes, certain non-recurring charges and gains, and amortization of intangible assets. Non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares include the effect of potentially dilutive securities from the company’s stock-based benefit plans.

These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results and core business operations. Ooma considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful measures of the operating performance of the company, because they contain adjustments for unusual events or factors that do not directly affect what management considers to be Ooma’s core operating performance and are used by the company’s management for that purpose. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures allow for a better evaluation of the company’s performance by facilitating a meaningful comparison of the company’s core operating results in a given period to those in prior and future periods. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the operating performance of a company.

Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only to aid an understanding of the company’s operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. A limitation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented is that the adjustments relate to items that the company generally expects to continue to recognize. The adjustment of these items should not be construed as an inference that the adjusted gains or expenses are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Therefore, both GAAP financial measures of Ooma’s financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the tables below.

Disclosure Information

Ooma uses the investor relations section on its website as a means of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Ooma’s investor relations website in addition to following Ooma’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, the financial projections under “Business Outlook” and the statements contained in the quotations of our Chief Executive Officer with respect to expectations regarding the Company’s strategic initiatives and AirDial opportunities may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical facts and generally contain words such as “believes”, “expects”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “seeks”, “approximately”, “intends”, “plans”, “estimates”, “anticipates”, and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon information available at the time the statements are made and reflect management’s good faith beliefs, forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among others: our inability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis; our inability to retain customers; our inability to realize expected returns from our investments made in connection with our international expansion efforts and development of new product features; failure to realize AirDial opportunities; intense competition; loss of key retailers and reseller partnerships; our reliance on vendors to manufacture the on-premise appliances and end-point devices we sell; our reliance on third parties for our network connectivity and co-location facilities; our reliance on third parties for some of our software development, quality assurance and operations; our reliance on third parties to provide the majority of our customer service and support representatives; and interruptions to our service. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements after they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings which we make with the SEC from time to time, including the risk factors contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on June 8, 2023. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Ooma as of the date hereof, and Ooma disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

 
OOMA, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
 
 
July 31, January 31,

 

2023

 

 

2023

 
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

28,979

 

$

24,137

 
Short-term investments

 

495

 

 

2,723

 
Accounts receivable, net

 

8,612

 

 

7,131

 
Inventories

 

22,806

 

 

26,246

 
Other current assets

 

14,508

 

 

14,368

 
Total current assets

 

75,400

 

 

74,605

 
Property and equipment, net

 

9,253

 

 

7,996

 
Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

16,129

 

 

12,702

 
Intangible assets, net

 

9,030

 

 

10,463

 
Goodwill

 

8,655

 

 

8,655

 
Other assets

 

17,722

 

 

16,584

 
Total assets

$

136,189

 

$

131,005

 
 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

12,505

 

$

13,462

 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

22,379

 

 

26,726

 
Deferred revenue

 

17,391

 

 

17,216

 
Total current liabilities

 

52,275

 

 

57,404

 
Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

12,692

 

 

10,426

 
Other liabilities

 

17

 

 

31

 
Total liabilities

 

64,984

 

 

67,861

 
 
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock

 

5

 

 

5

 
Additional paid-in capital

 

203,703

 

 

195,605

 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(5

)

 

(23

)
Accumulated deficit

 

(132,498

)

 

(132,443

)
Total stockholders’ equity

 

71,205

 

 

63,144

 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

136,189

 

$

131,005

 
 
OOMA, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
July 31,
2023		 July 31,
2022		 July 31,
2023		 July 31,
2022
Revenue:
Subscription and services

$

54,726

 

$

47,995

 

$

107,775

 

$

94,718

 
Product and other

 

3,627

 

 

4,658

 

 

7,430

 

 

8,272

 
Total revenue

 

58,353

 

 

52,653

 

 

115,205

 

 

102,990

 
 
Cost of revenue:
Subscription and services

 

15,456

 

 

12,675

 

 

30,181

 

 

25,884

 
Product and other

 

6,309

 

 

6,161

 

 

12,484

 

 

11,337

 
Total cost of revenue

 

21,765

 

 

18,836

 

 

42,665

 

 

37,221

 
Gross profit

 

36,588

 

 

33,817

 

 

72,540

 

 

65,769

 
 
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing

 

18,842

 

 

17,432

 

 

36,832

 

 

33,583

 
Research and development

 

11,768

 

 

11,119

 

 

23,721

 

 

21,617

 
General and administrative

 

5,972

 

 

6,912

 

 

12,589

 

 

12,974

 
Total operating expenses

 

36,582

 

 

35,463

 

 

73,142

 

 

68,174

 
Income (loss) from operations

 

6

 

 

(1,646

)

 

(602

)

 

(2,405

)
Interest and other income, net

 

532

 

 

17

 

 

947

 

 

50

 
Income (loss) before income taxes

 

538

 

 

(1,629

)

 

345

 

 

(2,355

)
Income tax (provision) benefit

 

(267

)

 

1,967

 

 

(400

)

 

1,927

 
Net income (loss)

$

271

 

$

338

 

$

(55

)

$

(428

)
 
Net income (loss) per share of common stock:
Basic and diluted

$

0.01

 

$

0.01

 

$

(0.00

)

$

(0.02

)
 
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding:
Basic

 

25,575,962

 

 

24,388,275

 

 

25,327,255

 

 

24,254,465

 
Diluted

 

25,935,018

 

 

24,873,764

 

 

25,883,010

 

 

24,254,465

 
 
OOMA, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
 
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
July 31,
2023		 July 31,
2022		 July 31,
2023		 July 31,
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)

$

271

 

$

338

 

$

(55

)

$

(428

)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Stock-based compensation expense

 

3,624

 

 

3,505

 

 

7,124

 

 

6,842

 
Depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures

 

1,125

 

 

889

 

 

2,188

 

 

1,739

 
Amortization of intangible assets

 

692

 

 

372

 

 

1,433

 

 

698

 
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

 

813

 

 

732

 

 

1,460

 

 

1,449

 
Facilities consolidation gain

 

(956

)

 

 

 

(956

)

 

 
Deferred income tax benefit

 

 

 

(2,043

)

 

 

 

(2,043

)
Other

 

(2

)

 

11

 

 

(4

)

 

26

 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net

 

122

 

 

(715

)

 

(1,481

)

 

973

 
Inventories and deferred inventory costs

 

2,382

 

 

(6,665

)

 

3,347

 

 

(7,158

)
Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(730

)

 

355

 

 

(1,485

)

 

(2,326

)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

(4,544

)

 

4,641

 

 

(6,896

)

 

2,690

 
Deferred revenue

 

755

 

 

743

 

 

161

 

 

520

 
Net cash provided by operating activities

 

3,552

 

 

2,163

 

 

4,836

 

 

2,982

 
 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments

 

500

 

 

4,325

 

 

2,250

 

 

9,125

 
Purchases of short-term investments

 

 

 

(489

)

 

 

 

(3,869

)
Capital expenditures

 

(2,144

)

 

(1,353

)

 

(3,518

)

 

(2,812

)
Business acquisition

 

 

 

(9,771

)

 

300

 

 

(9,771

)
Net cash used in investing activities

 

(1,644

)

 

(7,288

)

 

(968

)

 

(7,327

)
 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

164

 

 

 

 

1,888

 

 

1,554

 
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units

 

(483

)

 

(336

)

 

(914

)

 

(684

)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(319

)

 

(336

)

 

974

 

 

870

 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

1,589

 

 

(5,461

)

 

4,842

 

 

(3,475

)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

27,390

 

 

21,653

 

 

24,137

 

 

19,667

 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

28,979

 

$

16,192

 

$

28,979

 

$

16,192

 
 

OOMA, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except percentages, shares and per share data)
 
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
July 31,
2023		 July 31,
2022		 July 31,
2023		 July 31,
2022
Revenue

$

58,353

 

$

52,653

 

 $

115,205

 

$

102,990

 
 
GAAP gross profit

$

36,588

 

$

33,817

 

 $

72,540

 

$

65,769

 
Stock-based compensation and related taxes

 

260

 

 

248

 

520

 

 

496

 
Amortization of intangible assets

 

82

 

 

79

 

192

 

 

152

 
Non-GAAP gross profit

$

36,930

 

$

34,144

 

 $

73,252

 

$

66,417

 
 
Gross margin on a GAAP basis

 

63

%

 

64

%

63

%

 

64

%
Gross margin on a Non-GAAP basis

 

63

%

 

65

%

64

%

 

64

%
 
GAAP operating income (loss)

$

6

 

$

(1,646

)

 $

(602

)

$

(2,405

)
Stock-based compensation and related taxes

 

3,695

 

 

3,567

 

7,290

 

 

7,007

 
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

 

692

 

 

1,173

 

1,433

 

 

1,499

 
Facilities consolidation gain

 

(956

)

 

 

(956

)

 

 
Legal settlement costs

 

300

 

 

 

300

 

 

 
Non-GAAP operating income

$

3,737

 

$

3,094

 

 $

7,465

 

$

6,101

 
 
GAAP net income (loss)

$

271

 

$

338

 

 $

(55.0

)

$

(428

)
Stock-based compensation and related taxes

 

3,695

 

 

3,567

 

7,290

 

 

7,007

 
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

 

501

 

 

1,173

 

1,433

 

 

1,499

 
Facilities consolidation gain

 

(956

)

 

 

(956

)

 

 
Legal settlement costs

 

300

 

 

 

300

 

 

 
Acquisition-related income tax benefit

 

 

 

(2,043

)

 

 

(2,043

)
Non-GAAP net income

$

3,811

 

$

3,035

 

 $

8,012

 

$

6,035

 
 
GAAP basic and diluted net income (loss) per share

$

0.01

 

$

0.01

 

 $

 

$

(0.02

)
Stock-based compensation and related taxes

 

0.14

 

 

0.14

 

0.28

 

 

0.29

 
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

 

0.02

 

 

0.05

 

0.06

 

 

0.06

 
Facilities consolidation gain

 

(0.04

)

 

 

(0.04

)

 

 
Legal settlement costs

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 
Acquisition-related income tax benefit

 

 

 

(0.08

)

 

 

(0.08

)
Non-GAAP net income per basic share

$

0.14

 

$

0.12

 

 $

0.31

 

$

0.25

 
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$

0.14

 

$

0.12

 

 $

0.31

 

$

0.24

 
 
GAAP weighted-average basic shares

 

25,575,962

 

 

24,388,275

 

25,327,255

 

 

24,254,465

 
GAAP weighted-average diluted shares

 

25,935,018

 

 

24,873,764

 

25,883,010

 

 

24,254,465

 
Non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares

 

25,935,018

 

 

24,873,764

 

25,883,010

 

 

24,908,575

 
 
GAAP net income (loss)

$

271

 

$

338

 

 $

(55

)

$

(428

)
Reconciling items:
Interest and other income, net

 

(532

)

 

(17

)

(947

)

 

(50

)
Income taxes

 

267

 

 

(1,967

)

400

 

 

(1,927

)
Depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures

 

1,125

 

 

889

 

2,188

 

 

1,739

 
Facilities consolidation gain

 

(956

)

 

 

(956

)

 

 
Legal settlement costs

 

300

 

 

 

300

 

 

 
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

 

692

 

 

1,173

 

1,433

 

 

1,499

 
Stock-based compensation and related taxes

 

3,695

 

 

3,567

 

7,290

 

 

7,007

 
Adjusted EBITDA

$

4,862

 

$

3,983

 

 $

9,653

 

$

7,840

 

 

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Matthew S. Robison

Director of IR and Corporate Development

Ooma, Inc.

ir@ooma.com
(650) 300-1480

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Langberg

Director of Corporate Communications

Ooma, Inc.

press@ooma.com
(650) 566-6693

