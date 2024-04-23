Ookla® Ranks Optimum Fiber as Fastest and Most Reliable Internet Speeds in New York and New Jersey

The latest Ookla® Speedtest® results reveal Optimum Fiber as industry-leading internet service provider in key markets across the country

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Optimum, the provider of advanced internet, mobile, TV, and phone services, today announces that its 100% Fiber Internet network has been recognized by Ookla® Speedtest® for delivering New York and New Jersey’s fastest and most reliable internet speeds.

Additionally, the Optimum Fiber network clinched the title for lowest latency across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, as well as named best gaming experience in New York and fastest internet provider in Litchfield County, Connecticut.

Backed by Optimum’s 100% Fiber Internet network with 99.9% network reliability, Optimum offers up to 8 Gig symmetrical upload and download speeds to support the most data-intensive applications such as gaming, graphic design, video production, and more. Optimum’s fiber network and technology bring customers an ultra-fast connectivity experience.

“ Optimum has been investing in strengthening its network and infrastructure with the goal of delivering the fastest and most reliable service, and the results of Ookla’s latest Speedtest showcase the progress we have made to deliver exactly that for our customers,” said David Williams, President of Consumer Services at Optimum. “ We are dedicated to providing a best-in-class connectivity experience for our customers, as fast and reliable internet has never been more important for their work, education, entertainment, and everything in between. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers and local communities with the best internet and mobile solutions to keep them connected at a great value, which brings the Optimum brand to life as we become the connectivity provider of choice in every community that we serve.”

Optimum continues to invest in its local internet and mobile networks, including the continued expansion of its 100% Fiber Internet network, now available to over 2.7 million passings, and is a leader in the deployment of multi-gigabit internet speeds across the nation, having launched 2, 5 and 8 Gig symmetrical internet service within its fiber footprint in the New York tri-state area last year.

In addition to Optimum’s fiber offerings, customers can enjoy connectivity services and speeds of up to 1 Gig on Optimum’s hybrid-fiber coax network, which was ranked No. 1 in fastest internet speeds based on the results of consumer-initiated tests taken with Ookla® Speedtest® in key markets across the company’s footprint, including:

Coconino County, Arizona

Baxter, Greene, and Union Counties, Arkansas

Humboldt and Mono Counties, California

Branson Township, Missouri

Nye County, Nevada

Curry County, New Mexico

Beaufort County, North Carolina

Delaware, Muskogee, and Okmulgee Counties, Oklahoma

Angelina, Eastland, Howard, and Reeves Counties, Texas

Ookla® is a global leader in connectivity intelligence that provides data-driven insights to improve networks and connected experiences.

Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for fixed median download speeds and multi-server latency, identified geographies, United States, Q1 2024. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

ABOUT OOKLA®

Ookla is a global leader in connectivity intelligence that provides consumers, businesses, and other organizations with data-driven insights to improve networks and connected experiences. We help our customers efficiently solve their biggest connectivity challenges and drive forward innovation.

Ookla is a division of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD), a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. Ookla’s world-renowned brands include Speedtest®, Downdetector®, Ekahau®, RootMetrics®, and more.

ABOUT OPTIMUM

Optimum is a brand of Altice USA, one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.7 million residential and business customers across 21 states. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local and international news through its News 12 and i24NEWS networks.

Contacts

Raffaella Mazzella: +1 561-817-5813



Raffaella.mazzella@alticeusa.com

Erin Smyth: +1 917-565-2480



Erin.smyth@alticeusa.com