Onx Homes Advances Sustainable Homebuilding Technology With Three New Patents

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Onx Homes, a pioneering homebuilder with nearly 40 patents, has filed for three new patents for technology that enables the production of environmentally sustainable, resilient homes at scale and speed.





They include:

Archicrete , a cement-free green concrete with high compressive strength and flexural strength . Compared to conventional concrete, Archicrete has a 33% lower global warming impact and a 66% ozone formation impact, with a 46% lower adverse effect on human health and ecosystems.

, . Compared to conventional concrete, Archicrete has a 33% lower global warming impact and a 66% ozone formation impact, with a 46% lower adverse effect on human health and ecosystems. Cork-Gypsum Plaster , a cement and sand-free biocomposite material that is designed to reduce heat transfer . Its thermal conductivity is 52% less than that of conventional plaster and saves homeowners on electricity bills.

, . Its thermal conductivity is 52% less than that of conventional plaster and saves homeowners on electricity bills. Net Zero Energy Buildings, a solution to address many of the challenges faced by traditional construction methods . The method involves predesigned, insulated concrete elements to ensure high quality, repeatability, and scalability in construction, while significantly reducing common issues associated with traditional on-site construction such as delays, poor quality control and excessive waste.

“These new patents represent a significant advance in construction technology: we can now build communities that are even more durable, cost-effective and environmentally responsible for the next generation of homeowners,” said Ravi Bhat, COO of Onx Homes. “With these developments, Onx Homes is setting a new industry standard for buildings and communities that delivers both environmental benefits and long-term savings.”

About Onx Homes

Onx Homes is pioneering a new era of homes and neighborhoods. Founded in 2021 by construction experts, design thinkers and technology leaders, it is committed to providing homeowners with the next generation of living spaces.

With corporate and manufacturing facilities in Texas and Florida, Onx specializes in merging high-end design and leading technology to deliver the highest quality single-family homes and townhome communities.

Leveraging its customer-centric approach and its fully integrated construction capabilities, including innovative proprietary design and X⁺ Construction™ technology, Onx can build a signature home in under 60 days, outpacing the industry average of six to nine months, creating unique value for homeowners while scaling up through thoughtfully designed community developments.

Onx has already delivered a diverse portfolio of homes and has over 5,000 beautiful, sustainable, and resilient homes under development across Florida and Texas.

For more information, visit www.onxhomes.com.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Victor Cruz



Roar Media



(787) 487-1238



vcruz@roarmedia.com