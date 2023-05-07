Onvis Recognized by Thread Group with Innovation Enabler Award

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Onvis/ChampOn, a creator of innovative smart devices helping global consumers build smart, enjoyable and secure homes, today announced it has been recognized by the Thread Group with its Innovation Enabler Award. It is an acknowledgment of the innovation and dedication that the Onvis team has exhibited in their revolutionary smart home products.

Launched in 2015, the Thread Group Innovation Enabler Program recognizes early-stage companies from around the world, for their innovative approaches to solving IoT challenges using the Thread protocol. The award supports the creative possibilities that start-up companies can bring to the IoT ecosystem by giving them access to the resources and network within the Thread Group.

“As an industry alliance, Thread Group is always looking for new ways to enable IoT convergence, and address challenges around security, energy footprint, and architecture at the network layer, and our members are key to this mission,” said Sujata Neidig, VP of Marketing, Thread Group. “The Thread Group Innovation Enabler Program furthers this mission by providing start-up companies the opportunity to define IoT through access to Thread’s technology and their members. We selected Onvis based on the abundant innovations exhibited in their existing and forthcoming Thread products.”

Thread is a reliable, secure and ultra-low power network protocol that delivers fast response times, extended coverage and years of battery life to elevate connected experiences. As an IP-based open standard, Thread allows home automation devices such as lighting, thermostats, door locks, sensors and smart speakers to securely, reliably and simply integrate into smart homes or buildings and connect directly to the cloud.

“Onvis is offering a series of innovative products bringing amazing user experiences enabled by Thread,” said Bon Chen, GM of Onvis(ChampOn). “We cannot be more excited upon receiving the Thread Group Innovation Enabler Award. Upgrading from Bluetooth to Thread, Onvis Apple HomeKit products, CT3, SMS2, CS2 and HS2 make instant and reliable reaction, a perfect match with Onvis product vision. The Thread mesh network and Onvis battery powered solutions allow customers using our products virtually anywhere at home.”

About Thread Group

Formed in 2013, the non-profit Thread Group is focused on making Thread the foundation for the internet of things in homes and commercial buildings. Built on open standards, Thread is a low power wireless networking protocol that enables direct, end-to-end, secure, and scalable connectivity between IoT devices, mobile devices, and the internet. And, because Thread is IP-based, it seamlessly integrates with many environments, apps, devices, and clouds. The Thread Group provides a rigorous certification program to ensure device interoperability and a positive user experience. Thread is backed by industry-leading companies including Amazon, Apple, Google Nest, Lutron, Nordic Semiconductors, NXP Semiconductors, OSRAM, Qualcomm, Siemens, Silicon Labs, Samsung SmartThings, Somfy, and Yale Security.

About Onvis

Since launching in 2018, Onvis, an active brand in smart home industry, has won the fame of a technological avantgarde. In the past couple months, Onvis has introduced a series of HomeKit and Matter over Thread products. The user spectrum to enjoy Onvis Thread products is expanding to ecosystems like Google, Alexa and SmartThings. Onvis S4 smart plugs integrating the two cutting-edge technologies Matter and Thread have elevated smart home living to an unprecedented level.

