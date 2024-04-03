Home Business Wire Ontrak to Report 2023 Fourth Quarter Financial Results on April 16, 2024
Business Wire

Ontrak to Report 2023 Fourth Quarter Financial Results on April 16, 2024

di Business Wire

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter 2024 on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, after market close. Company management will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.


Conference Call & Webcast Details

The conference call can be accessed by registering online for dial-in information or via live audio webcast at: https://ontrakhealth.com/investors/presentations-events. Participants interested in dialing in to the conference call are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call to obtain a unique pin for the call.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak Health (NASDAQ: OTRK) is a leading AI and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak identifies, engages, activates, and provides care pathways to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socio-economic, medical and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company’s integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics and digital interfaces combined with dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payors.

Contacts

Investors:
Ryan Halsted

Gilmartin Group

investors@ontrakhealth.com

Articoli correlati

Aloft Announces Launch of Revolutionary AI-Driven Image Analysis Feature in Toolkit

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIRealEstate--Aloft, a national leader in real estate appraisal technology, is excited to unveil a groundbreaking development: AI-Driven Image...
Continua a leggere

Frontier to Report First-Quarter 2024 Earnings on May 3, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR): What’s happening? Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier”) today announced it will report its...
Continua a leggere

Rimini Street to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 2, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php