Ontrak to Present at the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase

HENDERSON, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, today announced that the company will present at the upcoming Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase, taking place virtually. Members of management are scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentation directly by following this link. An archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: https://ontrakhealth.com/investors/presentations-events.

Those parties interested in registering for the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase may do so by following this link.

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. is a leading AI and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak identifies, engages, activates and provides care pathways to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socio-economic, medical and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company’s integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics and digital interfaces combined with dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payors.

