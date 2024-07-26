Ontrak Health to Report 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 8, 2024

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ontrak Health (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2024 on Thursday, August 8, 2024, after market close. Company management will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.





Conference Call & Webcast Details

The conference call can be accessed by registering online for dial-in information or via live audio webcast at: https://ontrakhealth.com/investors/presentations-events. Participants interested in dialing in to the conference call are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call to obtain a unique pin for the call.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Ontrak Health

Ontrak Health (NASDAQ: OTRK) is a leading AI and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak identifies, engages, activates, and provides care pathways to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socio-economic, medical and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company’s integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics and digital interfaces combined with dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payers.

