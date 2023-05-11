Ontrak Announces 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

HENDERSON, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Management Commentary

“ We continue to be encouraged by market feedback to our new modularized WholeHealth set of solutions. This, coupled with improved cost controls and new expansion with existing customers, have us on good footing as we work hard to sign new customers and serve more members in need of our innovative behavioral health care offerings,” commented Chief Executive Officer, Brandon LaVerne.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Highlights

Revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $2.5 million, representing a 52% decrease compared to the same period in 2022.

Operating loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $(7.2) million compared to an operating loss of $(13.1) million for the same period in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 was $(5.4) million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $(9.2) million for the same period in 2022.

Net loss for first quarter of 2023 was $(8.4) million, or a $(0.38) diluted net loss per common share (after deduction for undeclared preferred stock dividends), compared to net loss of $(14.6) million, or a $(0.81) diluted net loss per common share (after deduction for declared and undeclared preferred stock dividends) for the same period in 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss for first quarter of 2023 was $(7.7) million, or a $(0.35) non-GAAP diluted net loss per common share (after deduction for declared and undeclared preferred stock dividends), compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(11.7) million, or a $(0.67) non-GAAP diluted net loss per common share (after deduction for declared and undeclared preferred stock dividends) for the same period in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP diluted net loss per common share are non-GAAP financial measures. See our description and reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures at the end of this release.

First Quarter 2023 and Recent Operating Highlights

Total enrolled members numbered 1,526 at the end of Q1 2023.

In March 2023, as part of the Company’s continued cost saving measures and to reduce its operating costs and to help align with its previously stated strategic initiatives, the Company implemented additional headcount reductions wherein approximately 19% of the Company’s employee positions were eliminated, which is expected to result in a reduction of approximately $2.7 million of annual compensation costs.

On March 2, 2023, Terren S. Peizer resigned as a member of the Board of Directors, as Chairman of the Board, as Executive Chairman, and as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Peizer explained that his resignation was for the good of the Company and to minimize any distraction from the important work that the Company does. The Company’s Board of Directors appointed Brandon H. LaVerne as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Mary Louise Osborne as President. Mr. LaVerne continues to serve as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer and Ms. Osbourne continues to serve as the Company’s Chief Commercial Officer.

On March 9, 2023, the Company announced its partnership with Lyssn, an innovative software platform that uses AI and natural language processing to enhance communication and outcomes between healthcare professionals and their members. The partnership will provide the Company’s care coaches real-time analysis and feedback on the fidelity of Motivational Interviewing (MI) during coaching calls with members.

On March 28, 2023, the Company announced with MyndYou, creators of an AI-powered Virtual Care Coordinator, that Ontrak will use MyndYou’s MyEleanor, an AI-powered conversational platform, to engage with members, triage needs, and address issues pertaining to behavioral, medical, or social care needs. The announcement comes after a successful pilot program of Ontrak using MyEleanor in which approximately 38% of members contacted were re-engaged with Ontrak’s evidence-based behavioral health coaching services.

Financial Outlook

The following outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and is subject to change in the future.

For the year ending December 31, 2023, the Company estimates revenue in the range of $12 to $14 million. The foregoing estimate is based on existing and currently planned enrollment launches, currently anticipated program expansions with current health plan partners, current expectations with the Company’s existing customers regarding outreach pool, budget considerations and timing of expansions.

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. is a leading AI and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak identifies, engages, activates and provides care pathways to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socio-economic, medical and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company’s integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics and digital interfaces combined with dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payors.

Learn more at www.ontrakhealth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on the Company’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company on the date of this press release and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “expects,” “plan,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “continues,” “forecast,” “designed,” “goal,” or the negative of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, the Company’s belief that its strategy will accelerate the Company’s return to growth, maximize the Company’s differentiated platform, and strengthen the Company’s position, the Company’s expectations regarding reductions in costs resulting from its cost saving measures, and the Company’s estimated revenue for 2023. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks related to: the Company’s ability to successfully execute on its strategy and business plan; the Company’s ability to increase its revenue and efficiently manage expenses and achieve profitability; the Company’s high customer concentration and the ability of its customers to terminate their contracts for convenience; the adequacy of the Company’s existing cash resources and anticipated capital commitments and future cash requirements to enable the Company to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital when needed; difficulty enrolling new members and maintaining existing members in the Company’s programs; the effectiveness of the Company’s treatment programs; lower than anticipated eligible members under the Company’s contracts; the Company’s dependence on key personnel and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain key personnel; the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its stock on Nasdaq; the outcomes of ongoing legal proceedings brought by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission against the Company’s largest stockholder and former Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and whether governmental authorities will institute separate investigations or proceedings against the Company and/or its current or former executives and/or directors; substantial regulation in the health care industry; changes in regulations or issuance of new regulations or interpretations; the Company’s limited operating history; difficulty in developing, exploiting and protecting proprietary technologies; business disruption and related risks resulting from the COVID-19; general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our service; intense competition and competitive pressures and trends in the Company’s industry and the Company’s ability to successfully compete; changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and risks related to the Company’s ability to realize the potential benefits of and to effectively integrate acquisitions. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties the Company faces, please refer to the Company’s most recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings which are available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, the Company has provided in this press release and the quarterly conference call held on the date hereof certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures presented include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP net loss, and Non-GAAP net loss per common share, which are not U.S. GAAP financial measures. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business.

EBITDA consists of net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, restructuring, severance and related costs, acquisition related costs, and loss (gain) on change in fair value of warrant liability and contingent liability. We believe that making such adjustments provides investors meaningful information to understand our results of operations and the ability to analyze our financial and business trends on a period-to-period basis.

Non-GAAP net loss consists of net loss adjusted for stock-based compensation, write-off of debt discount costs, restructuring, severance and related costs, acquisition related costs and loss (gain) on change in fair value of warrant liabilities and contingent liability. Non-GAAP net loss per common share consists of loss per share adjusted for non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders. We believe that making such adjustments provides investors meaningful information to understand our results of operations and the ability to analyze our financial and business trends on a period-to-period basis.

We believe the above non-GAAP financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the term EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP net loss and Non-GAAP net loss per common share may vary from that of others in our industry. None of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP net loss or Non-GAAP net loss per common share should be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss, net loss per common share or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP as measures of performance.

See the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP financial measures.

ONTRAK, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 2,529 $ 5,258 Cost of revenue 847 2,846 Gross profit 1,682 2,412 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,644 3,428 Sales and marketing 990 1,436 General and administrative 5,818 10,693 Restructuring, severance and related charges 457 — Total operating expenses 8,909 15,557 Operating loss (7,227 ) (13,145 ) Other income, net 291 — Interest expense, net (1,394 ) (1,400 ) Loss before income taxes (8,330 ) (14,545 ) Income tax expense (20 ) (100 ) Net loss (8,350 ) (14,645 ) Dividends on preferred stock – declared and undeclared (2,239 ) (2,239 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (10,589 ) $ (16,884 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (0.81 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 28,115 20,723

ONTRAK, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,393 $ 5,032 Restricted cash – current 4,681 4,477 Receivables, net 695 973 Unbilled receivables 236 453 Deferred costs – current 160 156 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,288 3,168 Total current assets 15,453 14,259 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 2,241 2,498 Restricted cash – long-term — 204 Goodwill 5,713 5,713 Intangible assets, net 820 1,125 Other assets 381 1,326 Operating lease right-of-use assets 238 632 Total assets $ 24,846 $ 25,757 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,706 $ 1,927 Accrued compensation and benefits 2,106 1,987 Deferred revenue 309 326 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 60 653 Other accrued liabilities 4,032 4,576 Total current liabilities 8,213 9,469 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 9,804 10,065 Long-term operating lease liabilities 209 546 Total liabilities 18,226 20,080 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,770,265 shares issued and outstanding at each of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 29,320,248 and 27,167,479 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 457,708 448,415 Accumulated deficit (451,091 ) (442,741 ) Total stockholders’ equity 6,620 5,677 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 24,846 $ 25,757

ONTRAK, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (8,350 ) $ (14,645 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 651 2,911 Paid-in-kind interest expense 848 — Gain on termination of operating lease (471 ) — Depreciation expense 295 651 Amortization expense 912 637 Change in fair value of warrant liability 19 — 401(k) employer match in common shares — 202 Common stock issued for consulting services — 102 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 278 163 Unbilled receivables 217 (933 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 836 351 Accounts payable (258 ) 789 Deferred revenue (18 ) 47 Leases liabilities (118 ) 124 Other accrued liabilities 206 (890 ) Net cash used in operating activities (4,953 ) (10,491 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (25 ) (255 ) Net cash used in investing activities (25 ) (255 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from Keep Well Notes 8,000 — Dividends paid — (2,239 ) Repayments of 2024 Notes — (19,994 ) Finance lease obligations (50 ) (84 ) Financed insurance premium payments (611 ) (750 ) Payment of taxes related to net-settled stock awards — (2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 7,339 (23,069 ) Net change in cash and restricted cash 2,361 (33,815 ) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,713 65,946 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 12,074 $ 32,131 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 27 $ 1,181 Income taxes refunded, net (72 ) — Non-cash financing and investing activities: Warrants issued in connection with Keep Well Notes $ 10,797 $ — Finance lease and accrued purchases of property and equipment 44 187 Common stock issued to settle contingent consideration — 213

ONTRAK, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Operating Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Operating loss $ (7,227 ) $ (13,145 ) Depreciation expense 295 651 Amortization expense (1) 391 395 EBITDA (6,541 ) (12,099 ) Stock-based compensation expense 651 2,911 Restructuring, severance and related costs (2) 457 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,433 ) $ (9,188 )

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss; and Net Loss per Common Share to Non-GAAP Net Loss per Common Share Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Net loss $ (8,350 ) $ (14,645 ) Stock-based compensation expense 651 2,911 Restructuring, severance and related costs (2) 457 — Loss on change in fair value of warrant liability 19 — Gain on termination of operating lease (3) (471 ) — Non-GAAP net loss (7,694 ) (11,734 ) Dividends on preferred stock – declared and undeclared (2,239 ) (2,239 ) Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (9,933 ) $ (13,973 ) Net loss per common share – basic and diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (0.81 ) Non-GAAP net loss per common share – basic and diluted (0.35 ) (0.67 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 28,115 20,723

_______________________ (1) Relates to operating and financing ROU assets and acquired intangible assets. (2) Includes one-time severance and related benefit costs related to a reduction in workforce announced in March 2023 as part of Company’s continued cost savings measure. (3) Represents gain realized on derecognition of ROU operating asset and related lease liability due to early termination of the lease of the office space located in Santa Monica, CA.

