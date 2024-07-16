Onto Innovation Welcomes Stephen Schwartz to its Board of Directors

WILMINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) (“Onto Innovation”, “Onto”, or the “Company”) today announced Dr. Stephen Schwartz has joined its board of directors.





With over 25 years of leadership experience in high technology companies, Dr. Stephen Schwartz brings a strong background in technical leadership to Onto Innovation’s board of directors. He currently serves as president and chief executive officer of Azenta, Inc., formerly Brooks Automation, Inc., since October 2010. Brooks Automation was a leading provider of manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry and life sciences. In February 2022, under Dr. Schwartz’s leadership, Brooks Automation separated its business into two different companies, Azenta, which operates in the life sciences market, and Brooks Automation, which operates in the semiconductor industry. In May 2024, he announced his plans to retire from Azenta upon the appointment of his successor. Prior to Brooks Automation, Dr. Schwartz joined Asyst Technologies, Inc., in 2001 and served as the president, chief executive officer and chairman from 2002 until 2009. Prior to joining Asyst, Dr. Schwartz served as the president of Consilium Inc., an Applied Materials, Inc. company from 1999 to 2001. Dr. Schwartz began his career at Applied Materials. Dr. Schwartz received his B.S., M.S. and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University and M.B.A. from the University of Chicago.

“Steve brings significant executive leadership experience to the Onto Innovation board of directors. He has a long and impressive history of CEO experience serving many of Onto’s customers with state-of-the-art hardware and software automation systems. We expect his broad technology experience and knowledge of the semiconductor business as an Onto peer will bring great insights to our board,” said Christopher Seams, chairman of Onto Innovation’s board of directors.

Dr. Schwartz remarked, “Onto Innovation is a strategic global partner for many of the leading semiconductor companies engaged in advanced logic and memory, especially for those that support the latest artificial intelligence (AI) trends. With exposure to a number of long-term secular drivers, Onto is well positioned to outgrow the semiconductor industry in coming years. I particularly value their focus on collaborative partnerships and their ability to deliver innovations that help improve yield and reduce cost. I am looking forward to contributing to this talented team.”

“Steve brings a fresh perspective to our board of directors, having both semiconductor and industrial company experience in his career. In addition, his successful leadership at automation and robotics companies and service organizations provides a valuable perspective as Onto Innovation focuses on its own transformation and future growth within the semiconductor process control industry,” said Mike Plisinski, chief executive officer of Onto Innovation.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain combined with our connected thinking approach results in a unique perspective to help solve our customers’ most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. With headquarters and manufacturing in the U.S., Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

