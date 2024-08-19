Onto Innovation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

WILMINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ONTO–Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) (“Onto Innovation,” “Onto,” or the “Company”) today announced that its senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor events:





Needham 5th Annual Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap 1×1 Conference on August 22.

Evercore ISI 2024 Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Networking Conference at the Omni Chicago in Chicago, Illinois, on August 27.

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference at the Four Seasons Chicago in Chicago, Illinois, on August 28.

Benchmark 2024 Tech, Media & Telecom Conference at the New York Athletic Club in New York, New York, on September 4.

Citi 2024 Global TMT Conference at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, New York, on September 5. Michael Plisinski, chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 7:30 a.m. ET. Investors are invited to join the live fireside chat, which can be accessed on the Company’s website at investors.ontoinnovation.com.

B. Riley Securities Consumer & TMT Conference at the Sofitel New York in New York, New York, on September 12.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings at these conferences. To schedule a meeting, please contact your bank salesperson.

There will be a replay of the webcast available for one year on the Company’s website at www.ontoinnovation.com.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain combined with our connected thinking approach results in a unique perspective to help solve our customers’ most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient.

With headquarters and manufacturing in the U.S., Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

