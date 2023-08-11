Home Business Wire Onto Innovation Reports 2023 Second Quarter Results
Business Wire

Onto Innovation Reports 2023 Second Quarter Results

di Business Wire

WILMINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ONTO–Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) (“Onto Innovation,” “Onto,” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2023.


Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Expected revenue reduced by three lithography system shipments that were delayed to add a customer-specific enhancement package, resulting in $191 million quarterly revenue.
  • GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP gross margin of 53%.
  • GAAP operating income of $25 million and GAAP net income of $26 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $41 million and non-GAAP net income of $39 million.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.53 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.79.

Second Quarter Business Highlights

  • Inspection revenue for heterogeneous packaging of advanced logic processors and high bandwidth memory (HBM) for AI applications represented over $20 million in the quarter, with significant revenue growth anticipated over the next several quarters.
  • Revenue from specialty and advanced packaging customers increased more than 20% over the first quarter.
  • Revenue from power customers grew over 35% from the first quarter, which included systems and software from our inspection, films, overlay, and OCD product lines.
  • IMPULSE® V integrated metrology systems were accepted by two customers, serving the memory and image sensor markets, delivering the precision and stability required to keep pace with the latest generation high speed CMP polishers.

Michael Plisinski, chief executive officer of Onto Innovation, commented, “During the quarter we saw several positive affirmations of our strategy. Our leading position among the top five customers for inspection of heterogeneous packaging and HBM to support the increasing AI end market resulted in solid demand in the quarter and positioned Onto for further inspection growth throughout the year. Demand for our solutions in power semiconductors continued to grow, and we now have a backlog of orders for our recently announced Element materials metrology and Atlas® OCD metrology products specifically designed to support the power market.”

He continued, “Although our advanced node customers remain at significantly reduced spending levels, we have several productive engagements with their R&D teams, resulting in new tool of record positions for our films metrology systems and integrated metrology modules, which should contribute to broader growth when production spending resumes.”

Onto Innovation Inc.

Key Quarterly Financial Data

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

US GAAP

 

 

 

July 1, 2023

 

 

April 1, 2023

 

 

July 2, 2022

 

Revenue

 

$

190,662

 

 

$

199,165

 

 

$

256,310

 

Gross profit margin

 

 

53

%

 

 

53

%

 

 

52

%

Operating income

 

$

24,807

 

 

$

29,035

 

 

$

57,451

 

Net income

 

$

25,896

 

 

$

29,068

 

 

$

51,575

 

Net income per diluted share

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

0.59

 

 

$

1.03

 

US NON-GAAP

 

 

 

July 1, 2023

 

 

April 1, 2023

 

 

July 2, 2022

 

Revenue

 

$

190,662

 

 

$

199,165

 

 

$

256,310

 

Gross profit margin

 

 

53

%

 

 

54

%

 

 

52

%

Operating income

 

$

40,565

 

 

$

48,895

 

 

$

73,096

 

Net income

 

$

38,754

 

 

$

45,047

 

 

$

64,001

 

Net income per diluted share

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.92

 

 

$

1.28

 

Outlook

For the third fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2023, the Company is providing the following guidance:

  • Revenue is expected to be $205 to $225 million.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.59 to $0.79.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.85 to $1.05.

Webcast & Conference Call Details

Onto Innovation will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, August 10, 2023, to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results and other matters in greater detail. To participate in the call, please dial (888) 394-8218 or International: +1 (646) 828-8193 and reference conference ID 9525867 at least five (5) minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast will also be available at www.ontoinnovation.com.

To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least fifteen (15) minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. There will be a replay of the conference call available for one year on the Company’s website at www.ontoinnovation.com.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has provided in this release non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and non-GAAP operating margin, which exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, certain acquisition-related expenses and benefits, litigation expenses and restructuring costs. Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and non-GAAP operating margin can also exclude certain other gains and losses that are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability, tax provisions/benefits related to the previous items, and significant discrete tax events. We exclude the above items because they are outside of our normal operations and/or, in certain cases, are difficult to forecast accurately for future periods.

We utilize several different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of our business, in making operating decisions, forecasting and planning for future periods, and determining payments under compensation programs. We consider the use of the non-GAAP measures to be helpful in assessing the performance of the ongoing operation of our business. We believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, allows for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance. We also believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies. More specifically, management adjusts for the excluded items for the following reasons:

Amortization of purchased intangible assets: we do not acquire businesses and assets on a predictable cycle. The amount of purchase price allocated to the purchased intangible assets and the term of amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition or purchase. We believe that excluding amortization of purchased intangible assets allows the users of our financial statements to better review and understand the historic and current results of our operations, and also facilitates comparisons to peer companies.

Merger or acquisition related expenses and benefits: we incur expenses or benefits with respect to certain items associated with our mergers and acquisitions, such as transaction and integration costs, change in control payments, adjustments to the fair value of assets, etc. We exclude such expenses or benefits as they are related to acquisitions and have no direct correlation to the operation of our on-going business.

Restructuring charges: we incur restructuring and impairment charges on individual or groups of employed assets, which arise from unforeseen circumstances and/or often occur outside of the ordinary course of our on-going business. Although these events are reflected in our GAAP financials, these unique transactions may limit the comparability of our on-going operations with prior and future periods.

Significant litigation charges or benefits and legal costs: we may incur charges or benefits as well as legal costs in connection with litigation and other contingencies unrelated to our core operations. We exclude these charges or benefits, when significant, as well as legal costs associated with significant legal matters, because we do not believe they are reflective of on-going business and operating results.

Income tax expense: we estimate the tax effect of the items identified to determine a non-GAAP annual effective tax rate applied to the pretax amount in order to calculate the non-GAAP provision for income taxes. We also adjust for items for which the nature and/or tax jurisdiction requires the application of a specific tax rate or treatment.

From time to time in the future, there may be other items excluded if we believe that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management.

There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP in the United States. Investors should review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided in the tables accompanying this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”) which include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Onto Innovation’s business momentum and future growth; the benefit to customers and capabilities of Onto Innovation’s products and customer service; Onto Innovation’s ability to both deliver products and services consistent with our customers’ demands and expectations and strengthen its market position; Onto Innovation’s expectations regarding the semiconductor market outlook; Onto Innovation’s future quarterly and annual financial outlook; as well as other matters that are not purely historical data. Onto Innovation wishes to take advantage of the “safe harbor” provided for by the Act and cautions that actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of various factors, including risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Onto Innovation’s control. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to leverage its resources to improve its position in its core markets; its ability to weather difficult economic environments; its ability to open new market opportunities and target high-margin markets; the strength/weakness of the back-end and/or front-end semiconductor market segments; fluctuations in customer capital spending; the Company’s ability to effectively manage its supply chain and adequately source components from suppliers to meet customer demand; the effects of political, economic, legal, and regulatory changes or conflicts on the Company’s global operations; its ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights and maintain data security; the effects of natural disasters or public health emergencies, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, on the global economy and on the Company’s customers, suppliers, employees, and business; its ability to effectively maneuver global trade issues and changes in trade and export regulations and license policies; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with its customers and manage appropriate levels of inventory to meet customer demands; and the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies. Additional information and considerations regarding the risks faced by Onto Innovation are available in Onto Innovation’s Form 10-K report for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As the forward-looking statements are based on Onto Innovation’s current expectations, the Company cannot guarantee any related future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Onto Innovation does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by law.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; elemental layer composition; overlay metrology; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain combined with our connected thinking approach results in a unique perspective to help solve our customers’ most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. With headquarters and manufacturing in the U.S., Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

Source: Onto Innovation Inc.

ONTO-I

(Financial tables follow)

ONTO INNOVATION INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) – (Unaudited)
 

 

 

July 1, 2023

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

 

$

609,603

 

 

$

547,784

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

187,852

 

 

 

241,395

Inventories

 

 

352,073

 

 

 

324,282

Prepaid and other assets

 

 

33,517

 

 

 

21,411

Total current assets

 

 

1,183,045

 

 

 

1,134,872

Net property, plant and equipment

 

 

99,883

 

 

 

91,980

Goodwill and intangibles, net

 

 

510,359

 

 

 

538,008

Other assets

 

 

27,574

 

 

 

30,003

Total assets

 

$

1,820,861

 

 

$

1,794,863

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

$

85,567

 

 

$

103,362

Other current liabilities

 

 

51,370

 

 

 

57,196

Total current liabilities

 

 

136,937

 

 

 

160,558

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

27,210

 

 

 

37,879

Total liabilities

 

 

164,147

 

 

 

198,437

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

1,656,714

 

 

 

1,596,426

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

1,820,861

 

 

$

1,794,863

ONTO INNOVATION INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts) – (Unaudited)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

July 1, 2023

 

July 2, 2022

 

July 1, 2023

 

July 2, 2022

Revenue

 

$

190,662

 

 

$

256,310

 

 

$

389,827

 

 

$

497,660

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

90,201

 

 

 

124,183

 

 

 

184,391

 

 

 

234,510

 

Gross profit

 

 

100,461

 

 

 

132,127

 

 

 

205,436

 

 

 

263,150

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

27,043

 

 

 

25,637

 

 

 

54,285

 

 

 

51,978

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

16,024

 

 

 

16,913

 

 

 

31,661

 

 

 

32,545

 

General and administrative

 

 

18,762

 

 

 

18,306

 

 

 

37,999

 

 

 

34,793

 

Amortization

 

 

13,825

 

 

 

13,820

 

 

 

27,649

 

 

 

27,639

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

75,654

 

 

 

74,676

 

 

 

151,594

 

 

 

146,955

 

Operating income

 

 

24,807

 

 

 

57,451

 

 

 

53,842

 

 

 

116,195

 

Interest income, net

 

 

4,758

 

 

 

661

 

 

 

8,206

 

 

 

1,038

 

Other expense, net

 

 

(1,710

)

 

 

(859

)

 

 

(1,991

)

 

 

(1,063

)

Income before income taxes

 

 

27,855

 

 

 

57,253

 

 

 

60,057

 

 

 

116,170

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

1,959

 

 

 

5,678

 

 

 

5,093

 

 

 

11,265

 

Net income

 

$

25,896

 

 

$

51,575

 

 

$

54,964

 

 

$

104,905

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

1.04

 

 

$

1.12

 

 

$

2.12

 

Diluted

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

1.03

 

 

$

1.12

 

 

$

2.10

 

Weighted average shares

outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

48,976

 

 

 

49,617

 

 

 

48,865

 

 

 

49,525

 

Diluted

 

 

49,274

 

 

 

49,907

 

 

 

49,175

 

 

 

49,909

 

ONTO INNOVATION INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL SUMMARY

(In thousands, except percentage and per share amounts) – (Unaudited)
 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

July 1, 2023

 

July 2, 2022

 

July 1, 2023

 

July 2, 2022

 

Revenue

$

190,662

 

$

256,310

 

$

389,827

 

$

497,660

 

Gross profit

$

100,501

 

$

132,121

 

$

207,795

 

$

263,139

 

Gross margin as percentage of

revenue

 

53

%

 

52

%

 

53

%

 

53

%

Operating expenses

$

59,936

 

$

59,026

 

$

118,335

 

$

115,780

 

Operating income

$

40,565

 

$

73,096

 

$

89,460

 

$

147,360

 

Operating margin as a

percentage of revenue

 

21

%

 

29

%

 

23

%

 

30

%

Net income

$

38,754

 

$

64,001

 

$

83,801

 

$

129,629

 

Net income per diluted share

$

0.79

 

$

1.28

 

$

1.70

 

$

2.60

 

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT,

OPERATING EXPENSES AND OPERATING INCOME TO NON-GAAP

GROSS PROFIT, OPERATING EXPENSES AND OPERATING INCOME

(In thousands, except percentages) – (Unaudited)
 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

July 1, 2023

 

July 2, 2022

 

July 1, 2023

 

July 2, 2022

 

U.S. GAAP gross profit

$

100,461

 

$

132,127

 

$

205,436

 

$

263,150

 

Pre-tax non-GAAP items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Merger and acquisition related expenses

 

40

 

 

(6

)

 

80

 

 

(11

)

Restructuring expenses

 

 

 

 

 

2,279

 

 

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

100,501

 

$

132,121

 

$

207,795

 

$

263,139

 

U.S. GAAP gross margin as a

percentage of revenue

 

53

%

 

52

%

 

53

%

 

53

%

Non-GAAP gross margin as a

percentage of revenue

 

53

%

 

52

%

 

53

%

 

53

%

U.S. GAAP operating expenses

$

75,654

 

$

74,676

 

$

151,594

 

$

146,955

 

Pre-tax non-GAAP items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Merger and acquisition related expenses

 

393

 

 

662

 

 

1,401

 

 

1,319

 

Restructuring expenses

 

1,192

 

 

 

 

3,226

 

 

 

Litigation expenses

 

308

 

 

1,169

 

 

983

 

 

2,218

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

13,825

 

 

13,820

 

 

27,649

 

 

27,639

 

Non-GAAP operating expenses

 

59,936

 

 

59,025

 

 

118,335

 

 

115,779

 

Non-GAAP operating income

$

40,565

 

$

73,096

 

$

89,460

 

$

147,360

 

GAAP operating margin as a

percentage of revenue

 

13

%

 

22

%

 

14

%

 

23

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

as a percentage of revenue

 

21

%

 

29

%

 

23

%

 

30

%

ONTO INNOVATION INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO

NON-GAAP NET INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data) – (Unaudited)
 

 

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

 

July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022

July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022

U.S. GAAP net income

$

25,896

 

$

51,575

 

$

54,964

 

$

104,905

 

Pre-tax non-GAAP items:

 

 

 

 

Merger and acquisition related expenses

 

434

 

 

656

 

 

1,482

 

 

1,308

 

Restructuring expenses

 

1,192

 

 

 

 

5,505

 

 

 

Litigation expenses

 

308

 

 

1,169

 

 

983

 

 

2,218

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

13,825

 

 

13,820

 

 

27,649

 

 

27,639

 

Net tax provision adjustments

 

(2,901

)

 

(3,219

)

 

(6,782

)

 

(6,441

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

38,754

 

$

64,001

 

$

83,801

 

$

129,629

 

Non-GAAP net income per

diluted share

$

0.79

 

$

1.28

 

$

1.70

 

$

2.60

 

ONTO INNOVATION INC

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – RECONCILIATION OF THIRD QUARTER 2023

GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE
 

Low

High

Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share

$

0.59

 

$

0.79

 

Estimated non-GAAP items:

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

0.28

 

 

0.28

 

Merger and acquisition related expenses

 

0.01

 

 

0.01

 

Litigation expenses

 

0.02

 

 

0.02

 

Net tax provision adjustments

 

(0.05

)

 

(0.05

)
Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$

0.85

 

$

1.05

 

 

Contacts

Michael Sheaffer

+1.978.253.6273

Mike.Sheaffer@OntoInnovation.com

Articoli correlati

Sonic Foundry Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO), the trusted leader in video creation and management solutions, and virtual and...
Continua a leggere

NUBURU, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
—Second quarter revenue of $1.1 million, representing a 2,000+% year-over-year increase— —Completed a private placement with existing and new investors—CENTENNIAL,...
Continua a leggere

Startek Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
- Reduced Outstanding Debt by Nearly 60% Over Last Six Months - - Sustained Margins Despite Lower Revenue -DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Startek,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php