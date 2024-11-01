Onto Innovation Announces “Tuck-In” Acquisition of Lumina Instruments, Inc. and Lithography Business of Kulicke and Soffa

Expands Inspection Capabilities for Unpatterned Wafers and Panel Substrates

Enhances IP Portfolio and Lithography R&D Team to Accelerate Panel Lithography Development

WILMINGTON, Mass.–Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO), a global provider of process control and packaging lithography solutions to the semiconductor market, today announced that it has acquired Lumina Instruments, Inc. based in Milpitas, California.





“We are pleased to announce the ‘tuck-in’ of Lumina Instruments to strengthen Onto Innovation’s inspection portfolio through the addition of their highly differentiated laser scattering technology,” said Dr. Mike Rosa, chief marketing officer and senior vice president strategy, Onto Innovation. “This technology will expand our served addressable market by more than $250 million and includes opportunities in wafer and panel manufacturing and power semiconductors. With this technology, we can extend defect sensitivity from 750nm down to well below 100nm at industry leading throughput and it also complements our Firefly® inspection system for panel packaging applications.”

Opportunities for inspection of surface and subsurface defects and contamination continue to grow as applications in panel-level packaging transition to glass. Simultaneously, silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) wafer-based power markets continue to grow and so do the process control challenges in their manufacturing as wafer sizes migrate from 150mm to 200mm and 200mm to 300mm, respectively.

“We were looking for the next stage of growth for our technologies in a range of application segments from advanced packaging to compound semi power. Onto Innovation impressed us with their strong established channels to markets combined with a focus on product synergies. In addition, their commitment to empowering small effective teams and vision for new growth areas like panel level processing was compelling to our team,” said Dr. Steven Meeks, former chief technology officer and president of Lumina Instruments.

Onto Innovation also acquired the lithography business from Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc., gaining 24 patents issued, eight additional patents pending, and more than 200 man-years of semiconductor lithography and wafer applications experience. Equipped with a strong set of hardware and software technologies, differentiating patents, and unique designs for metrology and lithography performance, this team will accelerate and expand the JetStep® panel lithography roadmap.

Combined, the acquisitions are expected to generate up to $100 million in annual revenue in the next three years and be accretive to earnings within 12 months.

Other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that includes un-patterned wafer quality, 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps our customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization.

Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

