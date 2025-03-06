onsemi Proposes to Acquire Allegro MicroSystems for $35.10 Per Share in Cash

All-Cash Proposal Represents Attractive and Immediate Premium of 57% to Allegro’s Unaffected Closing Share Price on February 28, 2025

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--onsemi (NASDAQ: ON) today disclosed details of a proposal submitted to the Board of Directors of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (NASDAQ: ALGM) to acquire the company for $35.10 per share in cash for each share (the “Proposal”) of Allegro’s common stock on a fully diluted basis at an implied enterprise value of $6.9 billion.

onsemi has made numerous attempts over the past six months to enter into constructive discussions regarding a potential transaction. The most recent Proposal was submitted to Allegro on February 12, 2025, and represents an increase over an initial $34.50 per share proposal submitted on September 2, 2024.

“We believe the combination of onsemi and Allegro would bring two highly complementary businesses together, benefitting our respective customers and delivering immediate value to Allegro shareholders,” said Hassane El-Khoury, President and Chief Executive Officer of onsemi. “The Allegro team has built an impressive leadership position in magnetic sensing and power ICs for the automotive and industrial end-markets. Together, Allegro’s unique product portfolio and onsemi’s differentiated intelligent power and sensing technologies would create a diversified leader in automotive, industrial and AI data center applications.”

El-Khoury continued, “While we would have preferred to reach an agreement with Allegro privately, the decision to make our proposal public reflects our conviction in the merits of a combined company, which we believe is in the best interests of Allegro and onsemi shareholders. We urge the Allegro Board and management team to engage in good faith discussions with onsemi’s management team regarding the proposed transaction, which maximizes value for Allegro shareholders.”

The combination between onsemi and Allegro would create a natural strategic fit given both parties’ respective strengths within the automotive and industrial markets:

Compelling Strategic Rationale That Delivers Benefits for Customers and Employees: Allegro’s product offering complements onsemi’s leadership in intelligent power and sensing for automotive, industrial and AI data center applications. A combination would bring together two strong teams with a shared culture of innovation and access to exciting new development opportunities within an expanded organization.

Delivering Immediate and Certain Value for Allegro Shareholders: Under the terms of the Proposal, onsemi’s all-cash $35.10 per share offer represents a 57% premium to Allegro’s closing share price on February 28, 2025, the last trading day prior to media reports regarding onsemi’s interest in acquiring Allegro.

Clear Path to Completion and Plan for Financing: onsemi has assembled a team of highly experienced advisors and is prepared to move swiftly and efficiently to complete due diligence and negotiate a mutually agreeable definitive agreement. The company does not anticipate any financing contingencies and intends to fund the potential transaction with a combination of committed financing, cash on hand, and funds available under its existing revolving credit facility.

Engagement History

onsemi first approached Allegro regarding a potential all-cash acquisition on September 2, 2024, via a formal letter with an initial all-cash $34.50 per share proposal. A follow-up letter was sent December 10, 2024, reaffirming onsemi’s desire to transact and gain access to find a pathway to diligence. Subsequently, onsemi made another attempt towards constructive engagement, most recently submitting a letter on February 12, 2025, improving its all-cash proposal to $35.10 per share, while also highlighting its numerous efforts to meaningfully engage with Allegro.

onsemi's request since September 2, 2024, has been consistent: to advance the possibility of this valuable outcome for shareholders through rigorous management-to-management dialogue and pursuing the requisite diligence and scoping of regulatory requirements in order to expeditiously move towards finalization of a transaction.

