OnProcess wins Cisco 2023 Excellence in Service & Repair Award

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today OnProcess announced it received Cisco’s 2023 Excellence in Service & Repair award. Cisco issued the prestigious award at its annual Supplier Appreciation Event (SAE) to a live audience of several hundred executives representing its diverse component suppliers and partners in manufacturing, logistics, services, and repair operations.









The recognition honors OnProcess for demonstrating a customer-first approach to servicing existing products in the field and repairing returned Cisco products for future use.

“Our suppliers and partners are essential in delivering the technology and innovation our customers depend on. This annual event is a unique opportunity to show our gratitude and align on our path forward together,” said Marco De Martin, SVP of Global Supplier Management at Cisco. “Our theme this year was ‘Adapt. Accelerate. Thrive.’ which underscored the reality that we operate in an environment of constant change, and yet, our ongoing success depends on a collective understanding that we must treat challenges as opportunities, act with urgency, and seek solutions rooted in partnership. Cisco’s supply chain, including its global network of suppliers and partners, will always build world-class products that enable Cisco to securely connect everything to make anything possible.”

At SAE, Cisco celebrated the accomplishments and contributions of its supply chain partners and recognized those that performed exceptionally well in FY23. The event was the 32nd consecutive of its kind and is an annual opportunity to also share Cisco’s strategic focus areas with its trusted global network of suppliers.

