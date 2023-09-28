Home Business Wire OnProcess wins Cisco 2023 Excellence in Service & Repair Award
Business Wire

OnProcess wins Cisco 2023 Excellence in Service & Repair Award

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today OnProcess announced it received Cisco’s 2023 Excellence in Service & Repair award. Cisco issued the prestigious award at its annual Supplier Appreciation Event (SAE) to a live audience of several hundred executives representing its diverse component suppliers and partners in manufacturing, logistics, services, and repair operations.




The recognition honors OnProcess for demonstrating a customer-first approach to servicing existing products in the field and repairing returned Cisco products for future use.

“Our suppliers and partners are essential in delivering the technology and innovation our customers depend on. This annual event is a unique opportunity to show our gratitude and align on our path forward together,” said Marco De Martin, SVP of Global Supplier Management at Cisco. “Our theme this year was ‘Adapt. Accelerate. Thrive.’ which underscored the reality that we operate in an environment of constant change, and yet, our ongoing success depends on a collective understanding that we must treat challenges as opportunities, act with urgency, and seek solutions rooted in partnership. Cisco’s supply chain, including its global network of suppliers and partners, will always build world-class products that enable Cisco to securely connect everything to make anything possible.”

At SAE, Cisco celebrated the accomplishments and contributions of its supply chain partners and recognized those that performed exceptionally well in FY23. The event was the 32nd consecutive of its kind and is an annual opportunity to also share Cisco’s strategic focus areas with its trusted global network of suppliers.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

About OnProcess

OnProcess supplies technology and services that power the world’s circular service supply chains. Providing managed services and digital transformation expertise that streamlines processes, maximizes customer lifetime value, and improves ‘circular’ sustainability goals, OnProcess is a trusted advisor to many of the world’s leading computer, networking, med-tech, wireless, telecommunications, and IT companies. For more information, please visit www.onprocess.com.

Contacts

Barbara Moretti

+1 508-520-2711

Articoli correlati

University of Phoenix Vice President of Data Strategy and Solutions Speaks at CDO Magazine Summit

Business Wire Business Wire -
Veena Nayak joined a panel of industry leaders and innovators to discuss building data management capabilitiesPHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix...
Continua a leggere

FitXR Presents Zumba’s First Immersive Dance Experience

Business Wire Business Wire -
FitXR will offer the first ever immersive Zumba® experience to expand accessible and inclusive fitness offerings. Together, the brands amplify...
Continua a leggere

Vagaro Capital Offers Beauty and Wellness Merchants Personalized Access to Finance

Business Wire Business Wire -
PLEASANTON, Calif. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vagaro, a leading business management software for the beauty, wellness, and fitness industries, has officially...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php