OnPoint Industrial Services Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Amerisafe Consulting and Safety Services

DEER PARK, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OnPoint Industrial Services, a portfolio company of MML Capital Partners, is pleased to announce its strategic acquisition of Amerisafe Group, headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Effective April 1, 2024, this acquisition increases value for both companies by expanding the scope of services available to our customers and creating opportunities for our employees. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.





Founded in 1994, Amerisafe serves as a trusted partner to more than 200 customers providing best-in-class safety consulting, rescue, and occupational health services across a variety of industries. Over the past 30 years, Amerisafe has developed a diversified base of customers in construction, steel, renewable energy, and electric vehicle industries.

The acquisition has also expanded OnPoint’s leadership team, welcoming Joe Schmitt, Josh Shaw and Amber Schmitt, collectively with over 50 years of industry experience to the team. Through this strategic acquisition, OnPoint has reinforced its commitment to deliver a diverse set of indispensable and innovative services with people who are committed to safety and operational excellence.

Liz Crow, the CEO of OnPoint, commented, “Amerisafe’s integration into the OnPoint platform is a significant strategic milestone for our business. Amerisafe will bolster our existing presence in the safety professional market and give us the ability to provide rescue and occupational health services, ultimately benefiting both our existing and new clients. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with the talented team at Amerisafe to grow into the future.”

Steve Luse, the CEO of Amerisafe, shared, “Our partnership with OnPoint marks an exciting chapter in Amerisafe’s journey of growth, and aligns seamlessly with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers. We are thrilled to complement our service offerings with the additional resources, capabilities and scale of the OnPoint platform.”

About OnPoint Industrial Services

Headquartered in Deer Park, Texas, with offices in Texas, Louisiana and California, OnPoint is the premier provider of industrial plant support services.

About MML Capital

MML is an international mid-market private equity investor focused on investing alongside strong management teams and working in partnership with them to deliver their bold expansion plans. Over the last 30 years, MML has successfully invested in 140 businesses from its 4 global offices in New York, London, Paris and Dublin, with €2 billion of assets currently under management.

