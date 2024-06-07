Home Business Wire OnPoint Industrial Services Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Amerisafe Consulting and Safety...
Business Wire

OnPoint Industrial Services Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Amerisafe Consulting and Safety Services

di Business Wire

DEER PARK, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OnPoint Industrial Services, a portfolio company of MML Capital Partners, is pleased to announce its strategic acquisition of Amerisafe Group, headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Effective April 1, 2024, this acquisition increases value for both companies by expanding the scope of services available to our customers and creating opportunities for our employees. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.


Founded in 1994, Amerisafe serves as a trusted partner to more than 200 customers providing best-in-class safety consulting, rescue, and occupational health services across a variety of industries. Over the past 30 years, Amerisafe has developed a diversified base of customers in construction, steel, renewable energy, and electric vehicle industries.

The acquisition has also expanded OnPoint’s leadership team, welcoming Joe Schmitt, Josh Shaw and Amber Schmitt, collectively with over 50 years of industry experience to the team. Through this strategic acquisition, OnPoint has reinforced its commitment to deliver a diverse set of indispensable and innovative services with people who are committed to safety and operational excellence.

Liz Crow, the CEO of OnPoint, commented, “Amerisafe’s integration into the OnPoint platform is a significant strategic milestone for our business. Amerisafe will bolster our existing presence in the safety professional market and give us the ability to provide rescue and occupational health services, ultimately benefiting both our existing and new clients. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with the talented team at Amerisafe to grow into the future.”

Steve Luse, the CEO of Amerisafe, shared, “Our partnership with OnPoint marks an exciting chapter in Amerisafe’s journey of growth, and aligns seamlessly with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers. We are thrilled to complement our service offerings with the additional resources, capabilities and scale of the OnPoint platform.”

About OnPoint Industrial Services

Headquartered in Deer Park, Texas, with offices in Texas, Louisiana and California, OnPoint is the premier provider of industrial plant support services.

About MML Capital

MML is an international mid-market private equity investor focused on investing alongside strong management teams and working in partnership with them to deliver their bold expansion plans. Over the last 30 years, MML has successfully invested in 140 businesses from its 4 global offices in New York, London, Paris and Dublin, with €2 billion of assets currently under management.

Contacts

Linda Duran

OnPoint Industrial Services

Email: lduran@onpoint-us.com
www.onpoint-us.com

Articoli correlati

Inverness Graham Announces Majority Recapitalization of My Yield

Business Wire Business Wire -
WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inverness Graham Green Light Fund, a lower middle market buyout strategy focused on businesses that are drivers...
Continua a leggere

Grid Dynamics and ASICS Digital Win Most Innovative Project at the 2024 Contentstack Experience Awards (CXA)

Business Wire Business Wire -
Key Takeaways: Grid Dynamics and ASICS Digital are winners at the 2024 Contentstack Experience Awards (CXA) under the category of...
Continua a leggere

Grid Dynamics and ASICS Digital Win Most Innovative Project at the 2024 Contentstack Experience Awards (CXA)

Business Wire Business Wire -
Key Takeaways: Grid Dynamics and ASICS Digital are winners at the 2024 Contentstack Experience Awards (CXA) under the category of...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php