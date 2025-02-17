Oneview Healthcare Unveils New Brand Identity, Reflecting Innovation and Commitment to Patient-Centered Care

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oneview Healthcare (“Oneview”), a global leader in digital patient engagement solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new brand identity, reflecting the company’s evolution and reaffirming its commitment to its core values of integrity, intention, and compassion.

The rebranding initiative comes as Oneview has grown and evolved, prompting a need for a visual identity that accurately represents the company’s current mission and values. The updated branding encompasses a new logo, color palette, typography, and overall visual style, all carefully crafted to communicate the essence of Oneview and its dedication to its stakeholders.

“As healthcare continues to evolve, so does Oneview,” said Rachel Broghammer, Oneview’s Marketing Director. “Our refreshed brand reflects our mission to improve the connected care experience, every day. This is more than just a new look—it’s a reaffirmation of our commitment to delivering solutions that put patients at the center of their care.”

The new brand identity is designed to better represent Oneview’s role as a trusted partner to hospitals worldwide. With a sleek, modern aesthetic and a refined messaging framework, the rebrand highlights the company’s dedication to human-centered technology, seamless integration, and industry-leading innovation.

Oneview’s enhanced brand will be visible across all digital platforms, marketing materials, and product experiences, with updates rolling out this week.

To explore the new brand identity and learn more about Oneview’s mission, visit www.oneviewhealthcare.com.

About Oneview Healthcare

Oneview is the connected care experience company – a global leader in patient, clinician and hospital system experience solutions. Our intuitive platform is thoughtfully designed to integrate with EHR systems for fully automated, consistent and personalized user experiences for all. Oneview’s digital tools are fully customizable and can be deployed across tablets, televisions and mobile devices to optimize clinical workflows while enhancing communication and engagement for all users. To learn more, visit www.oneviewhealthcare.com.

