Oneview Healthcare launches MyStay Mobile: A SaaS product to revolutionize digital patient experience

This product addresses a long-standing void in the interactive patient care market and enhances Oneview’s Care Experience Platform (CXP) suite to provide a new option for hospital systems that don’t have the budget, resources, or desire to support hardware-based solutions. Additionally, organizations that are interested in installing hospital-owned devices, MyStay Mobile provides a quicker on-ramp towards enabling patient experience. Remote implementation means less time lost while implementing an in-room solution across your organization.

This innovative solution targets two key healthcare trends: workforce sustainability and rising digital expectations. By empowering patients to be more independent and in control of their health experience on their own phone, nursing staff can focus on delivering exceptional care. With over 90% of Americans owning a smartphonei, both patients and nurses bring expectations of digitalization that are not met by most inpatient experiences today.

MyStay Mobile offers patients a plethora of services, including stay information, meal ordering, service requests, entertainment access, and real-time feedback submission – all accessible from their personal devices. The user experience is seamless, requiring no app downloads or complex registration, while caregivers can also utilize MyStay Mobile to assist patients, whether in the hospital or remotely. By enabling self-service for patients and caregivers, nurses can dedicate more uninterrupted time to patient care.

As a pure SaaS solution powered by Oneview’s ISO 27001 and 27701-compliant cloud-based CXP, it’s easy for organizations to get started with MyStay Mobile. Customers benefit from seamless integrations with leading Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems like Epic, Cerner, and Meditech, as well as existing hospital systems. MyStay Mobile implementation is straightforward and can be executed remotely without on-site access.

“Our customers urged us to find a more efficient way to deliver Oneview’s capabilities on patient smartphones. We prioritized transitioning our platform to the cloud and ensuring robust information security. Now, we’re thrilled to meet the market demand with MyStay Mobile. We view it as a complementary solution for our current customers and a game-changer for healthcare systems with limited budgets or resources for in-room hardware deployment,” said Niall O’Neill, Chief Product Officer at Oneview Healthcare.

Oneview Healthcare is a global technology leader, partnering with innovative hospitals, medical centers, and pediatric facilities to improve the experience of care for patients, families, and care teams. Their Care Experience Platform (CXP) offers a range of digital tools on devices like TVs, tablets, smartphones, digital door signs and digital whiteboards. Powered by the Electronic Health Record, these solutions are fully automated, integrated, and personalized, aiming to elevate patient care and liberate care teams. For more information visit: www.oneviewhealthcare.com/solutions/mystay-mobile/

