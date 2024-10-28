Oneview Healthcare and Baxter International Extend Value-Added Reseller Agreement for Two More Years and Expand the Agreement to include Canada

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oneview Healthcare, a leading provider of patient experience solutions is pleased to announce the extension of its strategic relationship with Baxter International Inc. for an additional two years and expand the agreement to include Canada.





Since the signing of the Value-Added Reseller Agreement in June 2023 for the US market, Oneview and Baxter have focused on sales enablement and operational readiness to enable Baxter to sell, quote, contract, and deliver Oneview to their customers by offering comprehensive training across Baxter’s Care & Connectivity Solutions division. The collaboration between the companies has the potential to yield advancements in patient engagement and care team efficiency. The two companies are currently collaborating on a joint product roadmap, streamlining integration to help improve patient experience and quality of care for Baxter customers.

The Oneview Care Experience Platform (CXP), as part of Baxter’s Care Communications portfolio, offers a cloud-hosted solution that includes patient televisions and tablets, digital door signs, and digital whiteboards. These innovations have been instrumental in connecting patients, families, and care teams, improving the overall patient experience while lessening the burden on the care team. Additionally, the MyStay Mobile product allows patients to access the platform on their own devices, as another modality for patients and families alongside patient televisions and tablets, or to eliminate the need for hardware at the point-of-care.

Oneview has successfully deployed their new Digital Door Sign product for two Baxter customers and in the past week, Baxter has received purchase orders from an additional customer for Oneview’s full suite of patient television, digital whiteboard and digital door sign products.

Oneview and Baxter share a vision of improving patient care through technology. This contract extension and territorial expansion into Canada demonstrates their commitment to exploring new opportunities and expanding the reach of their innovative solutions. In addition to product enhancements, the collaboration brings the unique value of Baxter’s scaled, nation-wide network of knowledgeable technicians and installation contractors to help streamline the deployment of the Oneview CXP.

James Fitter, CEO of Oneview, commented, “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Baxter and to expand the agreement to include Canada, in addition to the United States. This collaboration has already provided unrivalled access to the US market and has been pivotal in advancing our mission and driving a record pipeline of new opportunities for Oneview. With Baxter’s extensive U.S. and Canada-based commercial teams combined with our cutting-edge technology, we are poised to make a significant impact on patient care and operational efficiency in healthcare facilities across the US and Canada.”

Julie Brewer, President of Care & Connectivity Solutions at Baxter, added, “The integration of Oneview’s CXP into our offerings provides new avenues to enhance the patient experience. Positive feedback from healthcare providers and patients alike reaffirms our belief in the value of our work together. Our R&D teams are collaborating on deeper integrations of the Oneview platform with our Care Communications product portfolio and we look forward to continuing these efforts to drive further innovations in patient care.”

About Oneview Healthcare

Serving hospitals and healthcare systems, academic medical centers, and pediatric hospitals worldwide, Oneview Healthcare’s Care Experience Platform (CXP) provides a unified set of digital tools in a single bedside solution. Oneview’s CXP connects patients, families and care teams with services, education, and information during hospital stays. Fully automated, integrated, and personalized, hospitals using Oneview positively impact safe and timely discharges while streamlining nursing workflows.

