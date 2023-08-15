OneStream Software Recognized on 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

Ranked No. 4082 on list of fastest growing companies in America

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream Software, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for advancing financial close, consolidation, reporting, planning and forecasting, has been ranked No. 4082 among the fastest-growing companies in the 2023 Inc. 5000 list from Inc. Magazine. This is the eighth consecutive year the company has earned recognition on the list, which represents the most successful private companies with a proven track record for growth.





“OneStream’s recognition on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the market demand we are seeing for cloud-based financial software that can help organizations plan, report and analyze their operations with speed and agility,” said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream Software. “With a mission of delivering 100% customer success, we are enhancing our platform with AI and ML capabilities that empower Finance leaders with enhanced productivity and rapid insights to drive confident decision making. We are honored to receive this recognition for the eighth consecutive year and will continue to pave the way for organizations to achieve long-term success in today’s ever-changing business landscape.”

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” said Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000 – with the fast growth that requires – is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

OneStream has grown 111% over the past three years. This recognition builds on OneStream’s 2023 momentum as the company recently announced its strong second quarter results with over $350M Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), up over 40% year-over-year, and over 1200 customers globally. In April, the company also unveiled its newest innovations – OneStream AI services and the OneStream Solution Exchange, an online marketplace for a growing portfolio of functional- and industry-specific financial solution extensions built atop the OneStream platform by a growing ecosystem of partners and the customer community.

OneStream’s Intelligent Finance platform enables enterprises to digitally transform, providing customers with a unified view of all their financial and operational data. Users are able to automate and streamline financial processes leveraging a single platform to support faster, more informed decision making as well as significantly reduce time and costs across financial close, reporting and planning cycles.

For more information about the 2023 Inc. 5000 list, visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2023.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About OneStream Software

OneStream provides an intelligent finance platform built to enable confident decision-making and maximize business impact. OneStream unleashes organizational value by unifying data management, financial close and consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and machine learning. We empower Finance and Operations teams with AI-enabled insights to make faster and more intelligent decisions every single day. All in a single, modern CPM platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, Tidemark, Partners Fund Capital and Alkeon Capital Management. With over 1200 customers, more than 250 implementation partners and roughly 1300 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

