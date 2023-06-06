OneStream Software Recognized as a May 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Financial Planning Software

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream Software, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, has been named a Customers’ Choice in the May 2023 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Financial Planning Software report. Based on 99 Gartner-verified customer reviews as of March 31, 2023, OneStream was rated 4.5 out of 5 with a 91% Willingness to Recommend our product.

“Our mission is to deliver 100% customer success and we believe this recognition as a Gartner Peer Insight Customers’ Choice reinforces the value our customers gain from OneStream’s unified platform,” said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. “As business leaders face the challenges of planning and forecasting in today’s rapidly changing business environment, OneStream helps organizations align financial and operational planning, in one unified cloud platform with one unified data model, while empowering leaders with near-real time insights that support confident, impactful decision making.”

By leveraging OneStream’s unified platform, the world’s largest global enterprises are gaining efficiency and agility across strategic, financial and operational planning. OneStream’s Intelligent Finance platform enables customers to streamline planning and forecasting and extend analysis deeper into the organization to support business decisions from one trusted source. As a truly unified solution, OneStream eliminates the risk and complexity of data integration, validation and reconciliation between multiple products, applications or modules. As such, OneStream customers have replaced multiple legacy products and point solutions to realize significant savings in time and cost, while driving performance across multiple planning processes with more granular data and value-added analysis.

To see the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice information and read customer reviews, go to https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/financial-planning-software/vendor/onestream.

To read the May 2023 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Financial Planning Software report, go to https://www.onestream.com/resources/global-napl-cn-ar-gartner-peer-insights-financial-planning-software-25may2023/.

About OneStream Software

OneStream provides an intelligent finance platform built to enable confident decision-making and maximize business impact. OneStream unleashes organizational value by unifying data management, financial close and consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and machine learning. We empower Finance and Operations teams with AI-enabled insights to make faster and more intelligent decisions every single day. All in a single, modern CPM platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, Tidemark, D1 Capital Partners, and IGSB. With 1200 customers, 230 implementation partners and nearly 1300 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

