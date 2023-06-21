OneStream Named “Best MLOps Solution” in 2023 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards Program

OneStream Sensible ML Recognized as Standout AI Solution by Prestigious International Awards Program

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced that its Sensible ML solution has been selected as winner of the “Best MLOps Solution” award in the sixth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market.

Sensible ML is OneStream’s first AI-enabled solution designed to productize time-series Machine Learning (ML) modeling for CPM processes. As AI and ML become increasingly integrated into business processes such as demand forecasting, sales planning and scenario planning, MLOps is a crucial discipline that ensures the successful deployment, management and governance to build trust and transparency into AI models across the enterprise.

By automating end-to-end MLOps processes including data pipeline management, feature generation, model training, model creation, deployment and monitoring, Sensible ML materially increases the time to value for AI investments by as much as 3-6 months for initial customers.

For CFO’s and line-of-business (LOB) leaders, Sensible ML’s ability to quickly identify and process how ongoing shifts in new pricing, promotions or macroeconomic data impact demand forecasts – and do so for thousands of forecasts in parallel – drive agility and accuracy for scenario scenario planning and forecasting processes required to drive business performance..

In addition to automating end-to-end MLOps processes, key capabilities of Sensible ML include the ability to automatically create thousands of weekly and/or daily demand plans for use across reports and visualizations to understand the forecasted impact to revenue, material costs, inventory and labor plans. Teams can also monitor and retrain ML models to enable continuous forecasting and scenario planning with full visibility into model performance.

“We are honored to be recognized by AI Breakthrough for Sensible ML’s innovation in MLOps and included in the same category of AI disrupters such as OpenAI,” said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. “This recognition is a testament to our ongoing investment to deliver AI-enabled capabilities across the OneStream platform and user experience. Just like OneStream has helped streamline processes including data management, financial close, planning and operational analytics, Sensible ML provides another great opportunity to break down complexity with the power of the OneStream platform. It’s what our dedication and mission of delivering 100% customer success is all about.”

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and ML related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,200 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“We’re thrilled to award OneStream Sensible ML with the ‘Best MLOps Solution’ award. By automating MLOps processes, Sensible ML enables Finance and Operational teams to deliver and unify thousands of ML forecasts within CPM while increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of critical planning processes without the need for dedicated data scientists or additional software,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at AI Breakthrough. “It also has the ability to help increase user confidence in ML-based forecasts and allows users to do so at a lower cost of ownership compared to alternative solutions. Congratulations to OneStream.”

About OneStream Software

OneStream provides an intelligent finance platform built to enable confident decision-making and maximize business impact. OneStream unleashes organizational value by unifying data management, financial close and consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and machine learning. We empower Finance and Operations teams with AI-enabled insights to make faster and more intelligent decisions every single day. All in a single, modern CPM platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, Tidemark, D1 Capital Partners, and IGSB. With 1200 customers, 230 implementation partners and nearly 1300 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

