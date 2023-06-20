OneStream Momentum in France Continues

Leading global financial software solution provider adds new customers, opens new offices in Levallois-Perret

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream Software, the leading provider of corporate performance management (CPM) solutions to the world’s largest enterprises, continues to build on its momentum and commitment in France, adding to its base of French customers and opening of a new office in Levallois-Perret. These expanded operations will enable the company to welcome new staff, and enhances its presence and support in the French market.

Founded in 2012, OneStream has nearly 1,300 employees worldwide, including dozens in France. OneStream provides a unified CPM platform that automates and streamlines key financial planning, forecasting, reporting, and operational performance management processes managed by corporate finance and accounting departments (French-style consolidation, reporting, reconciliation, financial closing, etc.), including financial planning and analysis (FP&A), financial close, budgeting, analysis and reporting.

At the end of the first quarter of 2023, OneStream reported a 45% year-over-year increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR), as well as a 25% increase in number of customers over the same period, including the addition of new customer accounts in France, such as Valeo and Stellantis. OneStream solutions are already in use by the finance and accounting organizations at a host of other French companies including Auchan, Accor, Eutelstat and CMA CGM.

“Our new and expanded Paris office will allow us to continue to grow our local team and to get even closer to our customers and help them achieve their full potential across their financial data management processes,’’ said Eric Vidal, Director of France at OneStream. ‘’The opening of this office is a significant milestone as it marks a new phase of growth for OneStream in France. France has long been an important market for us and this expansion enables us to drive innovation, foster stronger relationships and deliver exceptional value to our French clients.”

OneStream’s Intelligent Finance platform enables customers to have a unified view into all their financial data and streamline and automate all their financial processes across a single platform to support business decisions from one trusted source. As a truly unified CPM solution, OneStream eliminates the risk and complexity of data integration, validation and reconciliation between multiple products, applications or modules. As such, OneStream customers have replaced multiple legacy products and point solutions to realize significant savings in time and cost, while driving performance across multiple planning processes with more granular data and value-added analysis.

“OneStream’s mission is built on delivering customer success by empowering enterprises with the tools they need to leverage their existing systems and data to unlock their true potential. Our expanded presence in France is a strategic step in our commitment to serving companies in the local market that need an alternative to outdated legacy CPM applications and spreadsheets,” said Matt Rodgers, EVP, EMEA at OneStream. “With OneStream, organizations around the globe are able to streamline their complex financial processes and create a single source of the truth providing rapid insights into financial and operational trends to support faster, more confident decision making.”

About OneStream Software

OneStream provides an intelligent finance platform built to enable confident decision-making and maximize business impact. OneStream unleashes organizational value by unifying data management, financial close and consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and machine learning. We empower Finance and Operations teams with AI-enabled insights to make faster and more intelligent decisions every single day. All in a single, modern CPM platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, D1 Capital Partners, and IGSB. With over 1,200 customers, 230 implementation partners and nearly 1,300 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

Contacts

LeeAnn Coviello



PAN Communications



onestream@pancomm.com