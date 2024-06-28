OneStream Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream, Inc. today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or other terms of the offering. OneStream intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “OS.”





Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and KKR are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Citigroup and Guggenheim Securities are acting as book-running managers and Raymond James, Scotiabank, Truist Securities, BTIG, Needham & Company, Piper Sandler, TD Cowen and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance are acting as additional book-running managers. Amerivet Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, Cabrera Capital Markets LLC, Drexel Hamilton and Loop Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, New York, New York 10014, or email: prospectus@morganstanley.com; and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About OneStream

OneStream is how today’s Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further by steering the business to the future. It’s the leading enterprise finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and empowers the Office of the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. With more than 1,500 customers and 250 go-to-market, implementation and development partners, our vision is to be the operating system for modern finance.

“Wolfe | Nomura Alliance” is the marketing name used by Wolfe Research Securities and Nomura Securities International, Inc. in connection with certain equity capital markets activities conducted jointly by the firms. Both Nomura Securities International, Inc. and WR Securities, LLC are serving as underwriters in the offering described herein. In addition, WR Securities, LLC and certain of its affiliates may provide sales support services, investor feedback, investor education, and/or other independent equity research services in connection with this offering.

