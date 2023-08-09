OneSpan Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Accelerates Plan to Drive Adjusted EBITDA Growth

Second Quarter Financial Results





Second quarter revenue grew 6% year-over-year to $55.7 million

Second quarter subscription revenue grew 16% year-over-year to $23.0 million

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew 8% year-over-year to $144.4 million1

Net Retention Rate (NRR) of 106%2

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneSpan Inc. (Nasdaq: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“We continued to make good progress during the quarter on transforming OneSpan into an enterprise-class company with increased operational rigor across the organization. Our visibility into the execution of our transformation has increased meaningfully over the first two quarters of the plan, and it is apparent that maturing our sales productivity and marketing demand generation engine will take longer than we originally expected, exacerbated in part by current market conditions,” stated OneSpan CEO, Matt Moynahan. “We believe our five-pillar solution strategy, designed to secure an entire digital transaction lifecycle is sound, as it continues to resonate with customers and serves as a foundational element of our transformation strategy. With this backdrop, we are making adjustments to our operating model that are intended to accelerate adjusted EBITDA growth, enable us to return capital to shareholders, and drive value creation by growing profitably over the long term.”

Key Financial Results

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $55.7 million, an increase of 6% compared to $52.8 million for the same quarter of 2022. Digital Agreements revenue was $11.9 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year. Security Solutions revenue was $43.9 million, an increase of 4% year-over-year.

ARR increased 8% year-over-year to $144.4 million.

Gross profit was $34.3 million, or 62% gross margin, compared to $35.5 million, or 67% in the same period last year.

Operating loss was $17.8 million, compared to operating loss of $8.2 million in the same period last year.

Net loss was $17.8 million, or $(0.44) per diluted share compared to net loss of $9.4 million, or $(0.23) per diluted share in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net loss was $7.4 million, or $(0.18) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $4.0 million, or $(0.10) per diluted share, in the same period last year.3

Adjusted EBITDA was $(3.8) million compared to $(1.5) million in the same period last year.3

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $83.1 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $98.5 million at December 31, 2022 and $97.8 million at June 30, 2022.

Restructuring Plan Expansion

As part of the adjustments to our operating model to focus on profitable long-term growth, OneSpan’s Board has approved additional cost reduction actions. OneSpan anticipates that these actions, which are expected to consist primarily of workforce reductions, will result in approximately $30 million of annualized savings by the end of 2025, and total expected savings in the range of $50 million to $55 million when combined with the expected savings from the Company’s restructuring plan originally adopted in December 2021. In addition, we believe these savings will result in OneSpan achieving an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20% to 23% for the full year 2024. The Company preliminarily estimates that it will incur from $15 million to $20 million in restructuring charges associated with the additional cost reduction actions. Please see the Company’s Form 8-K to be filed August 9, 2023 with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission for further information about these additional actions.

Financial Outlook

For the full year 2023, OneSpan expects:

Revenue to be in the range of $226 million to $232 million, as compared to our previous guidance range of $232 million to $242 million

ARR to be in the range of $148 million to $152 million, as compared to our previous guidance range of $157 million to $164 million

Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $0 million to $3 million, as compared to our previous guidance range of $3 million to $6 million3

For the Full Year 2024, OneSpan is targeting:

Revenue growth in the low to mid single digits

Adjusted EBITDA margin to be in the range of 20% to 23%3

Conference Call Details

In conjunction with this announcement, OneSpan Inc. will host a conference call today, August 9, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET. During the conference call, Mr. Matthew Moynahan, CEO, and Mr. Jorge Martell, CFO, will discuss OneSpan’s results for the second quarter 2023.

For investors and analysts accessing the conference call by phone, please refer to the press release dated July 17, 2023, announcing the date of OneSpan’s second quarter 2023 earnings release. It can be found on the OneSpan investor relations website at investors.onespan.com.

The conference call is also available in listen-only mode at investors.onespan.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the same website for approximately one year.

ARR is calculated as the approximate annualized value of our customer recurring contracts as of the measurement date. These include subscription, term-based license, and maintenance and support contracts and exclude one-time fees. To the extent that we are negotiating a renewal with a customer within 90 days after the expiration of a recurring contract, we continue to include that revenue in ARR if we are actively in discussion with the customer for a new recurring contract or renewal and the customer has not notified us of an intention to not renew. See our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 for additional information describing how we define ARR, including how ARR differs from GAAP revenue. NRR is defined as the approximate year-over-year growth in ARR from the same set of customers at the end of the prior year period. An explanation of the use of Non-GAAP financial measures is included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” A reconciliation of each Non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure has also been provided in the tables below. We are not providing a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because we are unable to predict certain items included in GAAP net income without unreasonable efforts.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps organizations accelerate digital transformations by enabling secure, compliant, and refreshingly easy customer agreements and transaction experiences. Organizations requiring high assurance security, including the integrity of end-users and the fidelity of transaction records behind every agreement, choose OneSpan to simplify and secure business processes with their partners and customers. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world’s largest 100 banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of transactions in 100+ countries annually.

For more information, go to www.onespan.com. You can also follow @OneSpan on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding our plan to drive adjusted EBITDA growth; the outcomes we expect from our recently approved cost reduction actions, including the ability of those actions and our prior restructuring plan to enable us to accelerate adjusted EBITDA growth, enable us to return capital to stockholders, and drive value creation by growing profitably over the long term; estimates concerning the timing and amount of savings, adjusted EBITDA margin and/or restructuring charges that may result from the recently approved cost reduction actions and our prior restructuring plan; our 2023 financial guidance and our financial expectations for 2024; and our general expectations regarding our operational or financial performance in the future. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “seek”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend”, “continue”, “outlook”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “confident”, or “might”, and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could materially affect our business and financial results include, but are not limited to: our ability to execute our strategic transformation plan, or restructuring plan and the recently approved cost reduction actions in the expected timeframes and to achieve the outcomes we expect from them; unintended costs and consequences of our restructuring plan and our planned cost reduction actions, including higher than anticipated restructuring charges, disruption to our operations, litigation or regulatory actions, reduced employee morale, attrition of valued employees, adverse effects on our reputation as an employer, loss of institutional know-how, slower customer service response times, and reduced ability to complete or undertake new product development projects and other business, product, technical, compliance or risk mitigation initiatives; our ability to attract new customers and retain and expand sales to existing customers; our ability to effectively develop and expand our sales and marketing capabilities; our ability to hire, train, and retain sales and other employees necessary to implement our strategic transformation plan; our ability to successfully develop and market new product offerings and product enhancements; the loss of one or more large customers; difficulties enhancing and maintaining our brand recognition; competition; lengthy sales cycles; departures of senior management or other key employees; changes in customer requirements; interruptions or delays in the performance of our products and solutions; real or perceived malfunctions or errors in our products; the potential effects of technological changes; economic recession, inflation, and political instability; our ability to effectively manage third party partnerships, acquisitions, divestitures, alliances, or joint ventures; security breaches or cyber-attacks; claims that we have infringed the intellectual property rights of others; litigation or regulatory actions; price competitive bidding; changing laws, government regulations or policies; pressures on price levels; component shortages; delays and disruption in global transportation and supply chains; reliance on third parties for certain products and data center services; impairment of goodwill or amortizable intangible assets causing a significant charge to earnings; actions of activist stockholders; and exposure to increased economic and operational uncertainties from operating a global business, as well as other factors described in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by the “Risk Factors” section of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and other important information can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.onespan.com. We do not have any intent, and disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking information to reflect events that occur, circumstances that exist or changes in our expectations after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Unless otherwise noted, references in this press release to “OneSpan”, “Company”, “we”, “our”, and “us” refer to OneSpan Inc. and its subsidiaries.

OneSpan Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Product and license $ 30,583 $ 28,731 $ 63,729 $ 58,216 Services and other 25,150 24,059 49,611 47,021 Total revenue 55,733 52,790 113,340 105,237 Cost of goods sold Product and license 14,038 10,947 25,326 20,026 Services and other 7,401 6,337 14,434 13,027 Total cost of goods sold 21,439 17,284 39,760 33,053 Gross profit 34,294 35,506 73,580 72,184 Operating costs Sales and marketing 19,713 14,928 39,724 29,928 Research and development 10,090 11,959 19,553 24,055 General and administrative 15,826 12,952 32,479 27,736 Restructuring and other related charges 5,846 2,688 6,552 5,347 Amortization of intangible assets 583 1,217 1,166 2,599 Total operating costs 52,058 43,744 99,474 89,665 Operating loss (17,764 ) (8,238 ) (25,894 ) (17,481 ) Interest income, net 585 35 1,088 18 Other income (expense), net 29 (675 ) (11 ) 14,972 Loss before income taxes (17,150 ) (8,878 ) (24,817 ) (2,491 ) Provision for income taxes 601 472 1,290 1,645 Net loss $ (17,751 ) $ (9,350 ) $ (26,107 ) $ (4,136 ) Net loss per share Basic $ (0.44 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (0.10 ) Diluted $ (0.44 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 40,399 40,157 40,435 39,870 Diluted 40,399 40,157 40,435 39,870

OneSpan Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par value) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,094 $ 96,167 Restricted cash 993 1,208 Short-term investments — 2,328 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 38,154 65,132 Inventories, net 15,003 12,054 Prepaid expenses 7,909 6,222 Contract assets 5,480 4,520 Other current assets 9,318 10,757 Total current assets 159,951 198,387 Property and equipment, net 15,599 12,681 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,677 8,022 Goodwill 93,294 90,514 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 12,628 12,482 Deferred income taxes 1,887 1,901 Other assets 10,609 11,095 Total assets $ 298,645 $ 335,082 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 17,605 $ 17,357 Deferred revenue 52,372 64,637 Accrued wages and payroll taxes 16,213 18,345 Short-term income taxes payable 2,372 2,438 Other accrued expenses 8,494 7,664 Deferred compensation 251 373 Total current liabilities 97,307 110,814 Long-term deferred revenue 4,909 6,269 Long-term lease liabilities 5,543 8,442 Long-term income taxes payable — 2,565 Deferred income taxes 1,240 1,197 Other long-term liabilities 3,047 2,484 Total liabilities 112,046 131,771 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock: 500 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock: $0.001 par value per share, 75,000 shares authorized; 41,017 and 40,764 shares issued; 39,979 and 39,726 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 40 40 Additional paid-in capital 114,073 107,305 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,038 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (18,222 ) (18,222 ) Retained earnings 102,631 128,738 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,923 ) (14,550 ) Total stockholders’ equity 186,599 203,311 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 298,645 $ 335,082

OneSpan Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (26,107 ) $ (4,136 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss from operations to net cash used in operations: Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 2,835 4,043 Impairments of property and equipment, net 2,087 — Impairments of inventories, net 1,568 — Gain on sale of equity-method investment — (14,810 ) Deferred tax benefit 66 729 Stock-based compensation 8,315 2,613 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and allowance for doubtful accounts 27,307 15,429 Inventories, net (4,299 ) (465 ) Contract assets (1,017 ) (1,033 ) Accounts payable 35 1,202 Income taxes payable (2,638 ) (1,608 ) Accrued expenses (1,728 ) (3,454 ) Deferred compensation (122 ) (764 ) Deferred revenue (13,940 ) (7,160 ) Other assets and liabilities 1,248 (1,870 ) Net cash used in operating activities (6,390 ) (11,284 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of short-term investments — (15,812 ) Maturities of short-term investments 2,330 30,550 Additions to property and equipment (6,491 ) (1,039 ) Cash paid for acquisition of business (1,800 ) — Additions to intangible assets (14 ) (13 ) Sale of equity-method investment — 18,874 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (5,975 ) 32,560 Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common stock — — Tax payments for restricted stock issuances (1,546 ) (722 ) Repurchase of common stock — (5,721 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,546 ) (6,443 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 624 (631 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash (13,287 ) 14,202 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 97,374 64,228 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 84,087 $ 78,430

Business Transformation

We are currently in the midst of a business transformation. In May 2022, we announced a three-year strategic transformation plan that began on January 1, 2023. In conjunction with the strategic transformation plan and to enable a more efficient capital deployment model, effective with the quarter ended June 30, 2022, we began reporting under the following two lines of business, which are our reportable operating segments: Digital Agreements and Security Solutions.

Digital Agreements. Digital Agreements consists of solutions that enable our clients to secure and automate business processes associated with their digital agreement and customer transaction lifecycles that require consent, non-repudiation and compliance. These solutions, which are largely cloud -based, include OneSpan Sign e-signature and OneSpan Notary. This segment also includes costs attributable to our transaction cloud platform.

Security Solutions. Security Solutions consists of our broad portfolio of software products, software development kits (SDKs) and Digipass authenticator devices that are used to build applications designed to defend against attacks on digital transactions across online environments, devices, and applications. The software products and SDKs included in the Security Solutions segment are largely on-premises software products and include identity verification, multi-factor authentication and transaction signing solutions, such as mobile application security and mobile software tokens..

Segment operating income consists of the revenues generated by a segment, less the direct costs of revenue, sales and marketing, research and development expenses, amortization expense, and restructuring and other related charges that are incurred directly by a segment. Unallocated corporate costs include costs related to administrative functions that are performed in a centralized manner that are not attributable to a particular segment.

Prior to 2023, the Company allocated certain cost of goods sold and operating expenses to its two reportable operating segments using a direct cost allocation and an allocation based on revenue split between the segments. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, and as a result of the ongoing strategic transformation, the Company refined its allocation methodology to better align internal and external costs more directly to where the employee efforts are being spent on each segment moving forward. As a result of this change, there was an increase in cost of goods sold and operating expenses being allocated to the Digital Agreements segment, which better aligns with the investments the Company is making to grow that segment as compared to its Security Solutions segment.

Effective with the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company began allocating amortization of intangible assets expense to operating income (loss) for each of its reportable operating segments in order to better align the expense with the operations of each segment. The Company has updated segment operating income (loss) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 to reflect the change in presentation. The allocation change had no impact to the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

Segment and consolidated operating results (unaudited):

Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, (In thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Digital Agreements Revenue $ 11,862 $ 10,454 $ 23,414 $ 23,755 Gross profit $ 8,583 $ 7,647 $ 17,031 $ 17,933 Gross margin 72 % 73 % 73 % 75 % Operating income (loss) $ (7,121 ) $ (462 ) $ (13,154 ) $ 664 Security Solutions Revenue $ 43,871 $ 42,336 $ 89,926 $ 81,482 Gross profit (1) $ 25,711 $ 27,859 $ 56,549 $ 54,251 Gross margin 59 % 66 % 63 % 67 % Operating income (2) $ 8,523 $ 7,999 $ 24,154 $ 15,688 Total Company: Revenue $ 55,733 $ 52,790 $ 113,340 $ 105,237 Gross profit $ 34,294 $ 35,506 $ 73,580 $ 72,184 Gross margin 62 % 67 % 65 % 69 % Statements of Operations reconciliation: Segment operating income $ 1,402 $ 7,537 $ 11,000 $ 16,352 Corporate operating expenses not allocated at the segment level (19,166 ) (15,775 ) (36,894 ) (33,833 ) Operating loss $ (17,764 ) $ (8,238 ) $ (25,894 ) $ (17,481 ) Interest income, net 585 35 1,088 18 Other income (expense), net 29 (675 ) (11 ) 14,972 Loss before income taxes $ (17,150 ) $ (8,878 ) $ (24,817 ) $ (2,491 )

(1) Security Solutions gross profit includes $1.6 million of inventory impairments related to discontinuation of investments in our Digipass CX product for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. (2) Security Solutions operating income includes $1.6 million of inventory impairments and $1.4 million of capitalized software write-offs related to discontinuation of investments in our Digipass CX product for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Revenue by major products and services (unaudited):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Digital



Agreements Security



Solutions Digital



Agreements Security



Solutions (In thousands) Subscription $ 10,486 $ 12,499 $ 8,736 $ 11,093 Maintenance and support 1,130 10,473 1,408 10,770 Professional services and other (1) 246 1,253 310 1,690 Hardware products — 19,646 — 18,783 Total Revenue $ 11,862 $ 43,871 $ 10,454 $ 42,336

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Digital



Agreements Security



Solutions Digital



Agreements Security



Solutions (In thousands) Subscription $ 20,834 $ 32,107 $ 20,407 $ 22,691 Maintenance and support 2,126 20,638 2,760 21,364 Professional services and other (1) 454 2,669 588 3,293 Hardware products — 34,512 — 34,134 Total Revenue $ 23,414 $ 89,926 $ 23,755 $ 81,482

