OneSpan Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

  • Fourth quarter operating income was $11.8 million compared to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023; full year operating income was $44.8 million compared to an operating loss of $28.9 million for the full year 2023
  • Fourth quarter revenue decreased 3% year-over-year to $61.2 million; full year revenue increased 3% year-over-year to $243.2 million
  • Fourth quarter subscription revenue increased 32% year-over-year to $36.1 million; full year subscription revenue increased 31% year-over-year to $139.4 million
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 8% year-over-year to $167.7 million1
  • Net Retention Rate (NRR) of 106%2

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.



“We ended the year with another strong quarter of subscription revenue growth, profitability and cash generation,” stated OneSpan CEO, Victor Limongelli. “With the improvements we have made to our operating profile over the last year, combined with planned disciplined investments and an ongoing focus on operational excellence, I believe we are in a strong position to drive efficient revenue growth and profitability over the long-term.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $61.2 million, a decrease of 3% compared to $62.9 million for the same quarter of 2023. Security Solutions revenue was $45.5 million, a decrease of 6% year-over-year. Digital Agreements revenue was $15.7 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year.
  • ARR increased 8% year-over-year to $167.7 million.
  • Gross profit was $45.3 million, or 74% gross margin, compared to $43.5 million, or 69% in the same period last year.
  • Operating income was $11.8 million, compared to operating income of $1.8 million in the same period last year.
  • Net income was $28.8 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $9.7 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted share in the same period last year.3
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $19.8 million, compared to $11.2 million in the same period last year.3
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $83.2 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $43.0 million at December 31, 2023.

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $243.2 million, an increase of 3% compared to $235.1 million for the same period of 2023. Security Solutions revenue was $182.2 million, a decrease of 1% year-over-year. Digital Agreements revenue was $61.0 million, an increase of 20% year-over-year.
  • Gross profit was $174.6 million, or 72% gross margin, compared to $157.7 million, or 67% in the same period last year.
  • Operating income was $44.8 million, compared to an operating loss of $28.9 million in the same period last year.
  • Net income was $57.1 million, or $1.46 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $29.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $51.5 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share in the same period last year.3
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $72.5 million compared to $12.0 million in the same period last year.3

Financial Outlook

For the Full Year 2025, OneSpan expects:

  • Revenue to be in the range of $245 million to $251 million.
  • ARR to be in the range of $180 million to $186 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $72 million to $76 million.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

On December 16, 2024, OneSpan announced that its Board of Directors had approved a regular quarterly cash dividend as part of the initiation of a recurring quarterly dividend program. The initial quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share was paid on February 14, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2025.

Conference Call Details

In conjunction with this announcement, OneSpan Inc. will host a conference call today, February 27, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET. During the conference call, Mr. Victor Limongelli, CEO, and Mr. Jorge Martell, CFO, will discuss OneSpan’s results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.

For investors and analysts accessing the conference call by phone, please refer to the press release dated January 15, 2025, announcing the date of OneSpan’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings release. It can be found on the OneSpan investor relations website at investors.onespan.com.

The conference call is also available in listen-only mode at investors.onespan.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the same website for approximately one year.

  1. ARR is calculated as the approximate annualized value of our customer recurring contracts as of the measurement date. These include subscription, term-based license, and maintenance and support contracts and exclude one-time fees. To the extent that we are negotiating a renewal with a customer within 90 days after the expiration of a recurring contract, we continue to include that revenue in ARR if we are actively in discussion with the customer for a new recurring contract or renewal and the customer has not notified us of an intention to not renew. See our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 for additional information describing how we define ARR, including how ARR differs from GAAP revenue.
  2. NRR is defined as the approximate year-over-year growth in ARR from the same set of customers at the end of the prior year period.
  3. An explanation of the use of Non-GAAP financial measures is included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” A reconciliation of each Non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure has also been provided in the tables below. We are not providing a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because we are unable to predict certain items included in GAAP net income without unreasonable efforts.

About OneSpan

OneSpan provides secure authentication, identity, electronic signature and digital workflow solutions that protect and facilitate digital transactions and agreements. The Company delivers products and services that automate and secure customer-facing and revenue-generating business processes for use cases ranging from simple transactions to workflows that are complex or require higher levels of security. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world’s 100 largest banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of multi-factor authentication transactions in 100+ countries annually.

For more information, go to www.onespan.com. You can also follow @OneSpan on X (Twitter) or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding our 2025 financial guidance, our plans to make disciplined investments, continue our focus on operational excellence, and drive efficient revenue growth and profitability over the long-term and our general expectations regarding our operational or financial performance in the future. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "seek", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", “expect", "intend", "continue", "outlook", "may", "will", "should", "could", or "might", and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect our business and financial results include, but are not limited to: our ability to attract new customers and retain and expand sales to existing customers; our ability to successfully develop and market new product offerings and product enhancements; changes in customer requirements; the potential effects of technological changes; the loss of one or more large customers; difficulties enhancing and maintaining our brand recognition; competition; lengthy sales cycles; unintended costs and consequences of our cost reduction and restructuring actions, including higher than anticipated restructuring charges, disruption to our operations, litigation or regulatory actions, or employee turnover; challenges retaining key employees and successfully hiring and training qualified new employees; security breaches or cyber-attacks; real or perceived malfunctions or errors in our products; interruptions or delays in the performance of our products and solutions; reliance on third parties for certain products and data center services; our ability to effectively manage third party partnerships, acquisitions, divestitures, alliances, or joint ventures; economic recession, inflation, tariffs or trade disputes, and political instability; claims that we have infringed the intellectual property rights of others; changing laws, government regulations or policies; pressures on price levels; component shortages; delays and disruption in global transportation and supply chains; impairment of goodwill or amortizable intangible assets causing a significant charge to earnings; actions of activist stockholders; and exposure to increased economic and operational uncertainties from operating a global business, as well as other factors described in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by the “Risk Factors” section of our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (if any). Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and other important information can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.onespan.com. We do not have any intent, and disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking information to reflect events that occur, circumstances that exist or changes in our expectations after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Unless otherwise noted, references in this press release to “OneSpan”, “Company”, “we”, “our”, and “us” refer to OneSpan Inc. and its subsidiaries.

 

OneSpan Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product and license

$

33,203

 

 

$

35,387

 

 

$

132,078

 

 

$

130,848

 

Services and other

 

27,968

 

 

 

27,541

 

 

 

111,101

 

 

 

104,258

 

Total revenue

 

61,171

 

 

 

62,928

 

 

 

243,179

 

 

 

235,106

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product and license

 

8,385

 

 

 

12,346

 

 

 

36,732

 

 

 

48,676

 

Services and other

 

7,494

 

 

 

7,116

 

 

 

31,871

 

 

 

28,715

 

Total cost of goods sold

 

15,879

 

 

 

19,462

 

 

 

68,603

 

 

 

77,391

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

45,292

 

 

 

43,466

 

 

 

174,576

 

 

 

157,715

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

10,972

 

 

 

13,847

 

 

 

44,546

 

 

 

70,235

 

Research and development

 

8,290

 

 

 

8,734

 

 

 

32,423

 

 

 

38,420

 

General and administrative

 

13,100

 

 

 

14,229

 

 

 

46,007

 

 

 

58,267

 

Restructuring and other related charges

 

539

 

 

 

4,235

 

 

 

4,444

 

 

 

17,311

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

585

 

 

 

604

 

 

 

2,351

 

 

 

2,353

 

Total operating costs

 

33,486

 

 

 

41,649

 

 

 

129,771

 

 

 

186,586

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

11,806

 

 

 

1,817

 

 

 

44,805

 

 

 

(28,871

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income, net

 

561

 

 

 

415

 

 

 

1,807

 

 

 

2,090

 

Other income (expense), net

 

1,168

 

 

 

(874

)

 

 

(125

)

 

 

(532

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

13,535

 

 

 

1,358

 

 

 

46,487

 

 

 

(27,313

)

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

 

(15,253

)

 

 

917

 

 

 

(10,595

)

 

 

2,486

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

28,788

 

 

$

441

 

 

$

57,082

 

 

$

(29,799

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.74

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

1.49

 

 

$

(0.74

)

Diluted

$

0.72

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

1.46

 

 

$

(0.74

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

38,836

 

 

 

39,716

 

 

 

38,387

 

 

 

40,193

 

Diluted

 

39,887

 

 

 

40,095

 

 

 

39,085

 

 

 

40,193

 

 

OneSpan Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, unaudited)

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

83,160

 

 

$

43,001

 

Restricted cash

 

171

 

 

 

529

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,600 in 2024 and $1,536 in 2023

 

56,229

 

 

 

64,387

 

Inventories, net

 

10,792

 

 

 

15,553

 

Prepaid expenses

 

6,547

 

 

 

6,575

 

Contract assets

 

8,687

 

 

 

5,139

 

Other current assets

 

9,479

 

 

 

11,159

 

Total current assets

 

175,065

 

 

 

146,343

 

Property and equipment, net

 

20,966

 

 

 

18,722

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

7,725

 

 

 

6,171

 

Goodwill

 

92,365

 

 

 

93,684

 

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

 

7,481

 

 

 

10,832

 

Deferred income taxes

 

20,516

 

 

 

1,721

 

Other assets

 

14,616

 

 

 

11,718

 

Total assets

$

338,734

 

 

$

289,191

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

13,310

 

 

$

17,452

 

Deferred revenue

 

67,465

 

 

 

69,331

 

Accrued wages and payroll taxes

 

13,793

 

 

 

14,335

 

Short-term income taxes payable

 

4,403

 

 

 

2,646

 

Dividend payable

 

4,765

 

 

 

 

Other accrued expenses

 

6,339

 

 

 

10,684

 

Deferred compensation

 

200

 

 

 

382

 

Total current liabilities

 

110,275

 

 

 

114,830

 

Long-term deferred revenue

 

3,390

 

 

 

4,152

 

Long-term lease liabilities

 

6,932

 

 

 

6,824

 

Deferred income taxes

 

3,680

 

 

 

1,067

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

1,927

 

 

 

3,177

 

Total liabilities

 

126,204

 

 

 

130,050

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

Preferred stock: 500 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock: $0.001 par value per share, 75,000 shares authorized; 41,782 and 41,243 shares issued; 38,058 and 37,519 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023

 

38

 

 

 

38

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

122,534

 

 

 

118,620

 

Treasury stock, at cost, 3,724 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023

 

(47,380

)

 

 

(47,377

)

Retained earnings

 

151,256

 

 

 

98,939

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(13,918

)

 

 

(11,079

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

212,530

 

 

 

159,141

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

338,734

 

 

$

289,191

 

 

OneSpan Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands, unaudited)

 

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

57,082

 

 

$

(29,799

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from operations to net cash used in operations:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

 

8,364

 

 

 

6,479

 

Write-off of intangible assets

 

804

 

 

 

 

Write-off of property and equipment, net

 

1,081

 

 

 

3,183

 

Impairment of inventories, net

 

 

 

 

143

 

Deferred tax (benefit) expense

 

(16,156

)

 

 

118

 

Share-based compensation

 

8,955

 

 

 

14,252

 

Provision for credit losses, net

 

64

 

 

 

(65

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

6,855

 

 

 

1,571

 

Inventories, net

 

4,079

 

 

 

(3,275

)

Contract assets

 

(5,669

)

 

 

(574

)

Accounts payable

 

(3,854

)

 

 

(253

)

Income taxes payable

 

1,782

 

 

 

(2,367

)

Accrued expenses

 

(4,149

)

 

 

(1,531

)

Deferred compensation

 

(182

)

 

 

9

 

Deferred revenue

 

(1,647

)

 

 

2,015

 

Other assets and liabilities

 

(1,742

)

 

 

(641

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

55,667

 

 

 

(10,735

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Maturities of short-term investments

 

 

 

 

2,330

 

Additions to property and equipment

 

(9,245

)

 

 

(12,484

)

Additions to intangible assets

 

(60

)

 

 

(59

)

Cash paid for acquisition of business

 

 

 

 

(1,800

)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

(9,305

)

 

 

(12,013

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Contingent payment related to acquisition

 

(200

)

 

 

 

Tax payments for restricted stock issuances

 

(5,041

)

 

 

(2,939

)

Repurchase of common stock, net of excise tax

 

(3

)

 

 

(29,155

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(5,244

)

 

 

(32,094

)

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

(1,317

)

 

 

997

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash

 

39,801

 

 

 

(53,845

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

43,530

 

 

 

97,375

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

83,331

 

 

$

43,530

 

Operating Segments

We report our financial results under the following two lines of business, which are our reportable operating segments: Security Solutions and Digital Agreements.

  • Security Solutions. Security Solutions consists of our broad portfolio of software products, software development kits (SDKs), and Digipass authenticator devices that are used to build applications designed to defend against attacks on digital transactions across online environments, devices, and applications. The software products and SDKs included in the Security Solutions segment are on-premises and, to a lesser extent, cloud software products, and include multi-factor authentication and transaction signing solutions, such as mobile application security and mobile software tokens.
  • Digital Agreements. Digital Agreements consists of solutions that enable our clients to secure and automate business processes associated with their digital agreement and customer transaction lifecycles that require consent, non-repudiation and compliance. These solutions, which are largely cloud-based, include OneSpan Sign e-signature, OneSpan Notary, and Identity Verification.

Segment operating income (loss) consists of the revenues generated by a segment, less the direct costs of revenue, sales and marketing expenses, research and development expenses, general and administrative expenses, restructuring and other related charges, and amortization of intangible assets expense that are incurred directly by a segment. Sales and marketing and research and development expenses were deemed significant segment expenses. Unallocated corporate costs include costs related to administrative functions that are performed in a centralized manner that are not attributable to a particular segment.

Segment and consolidated operating results (unaudited):

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

(In thousands)

Security
Solutions

 

Digital
Agreements

 

Corporate
and Other

 

 

Total

Revenue

$

45,459

 

 

$

15,712

 

 

$

 

 

$

61,171

 

Cost of goods sold

 

11,211

 

 

 

4,666

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

15,879

 

Gross profit

 

34,248

 

 

 

11,046

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

45,292

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

 

75

%

 

 

70

%

 

*

 

 

 

74

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

6,304

 

 

 

3,718

 

 

 

950

 

 

 

10,972

 

Research and development

 

4,191

 

 

 

3,999

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

8,290

 

Other segment items (3)(5)

 

460

 

 

 

715

 

 

 

13,049

 

 

 

14,224

 

Operating (loss) income (4)(6)

 

23,293

 

 

 

2,614

 

 

 

(14,101

)

 

 

11,806

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

561

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,168

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

13,535

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

(In thousands)

Security
Solutions

 

Digital
Agreements

 

Corporate
and Other

 

 

Total

Revenue

$

48,429

 

 

$

14,499

 

 

 

 

 

$

62,928

 

Cost of goods sold

 

15,865

 

 

 

3,597

 

 

 

 

 

19,462

 

Gross profit (2)

 

32,564

 

 

 

10,902

 

 

 

 

 

43,466

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

 

67

%

 

 

75

%

 

*

 

 

 

69

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

7,149

 

 

 

5,647

 

 

1,051

 

 

 

13,847

 

Research and development

 

3,992

 

 

 

4,542

 

 

200

 

 

 

8,734

 

Other segment items (3)(5)

 

1,060

 

 

 

1,418

 

 

16,590

 

 

 

19,068

 

Operating (loss) income (4)(6)

 

20,363

 

 

 

(705

)

 

(17,841

)

 

 

1,817

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

415

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(874

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,358

 

 

Year Ended December 31, 2024

(In thousands)

Security
Solutions

 

Digital
Agreements

 

Corporate
and Other

 

Total

Revenue

$

182,187

 

 

$

60,992

 

 

$

 

 

$

243,179

 

Cost of goods sold

 

49,319

 

 

 

19,281

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

68,603

 

Gross profit (1)

 

132,868

 

 

 

41,711

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

174,576

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

 

73

%

 

 

68

%

 

*

 

 

72

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

24,684

 

 

 

15,658

 

 

 

4,204

 

 

 

44,546

 

Research and development

 

16,132

 

 

 

16,117

 

 

 

174

 

 

 

32,423

 

Other segment items (3)(5)

 

1,990

 

 

 

4,321

 

 

 

46,491

 

 

 

52,802

 

Operating income (loss) (4)(6)

 

90,062

 

 

 

5,615

 

 

 

(50,872

)

 

 

44,805

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,807

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(125

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

46,487

 

 

Year Ended December 31, 2023

(In thousands)

Security
Solutions

 

Digital
Agreements

 

Corporate
and Other

 

Total

Revenue

$

184,181

 

 

$

50,925

 

 

$

 

 

$

235,106

 

Cost of goods sold

 

64,207

 

 

 

13,183

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

77,391

 

Gross profit (2)

 

119,974

 

 

 

37,742

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

157,715

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

 

65

%

 

 

74

%

 

*

 

 

67

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

35,356

 

 

 

31,566

 

 

 

3,313

 

 

 

70,235

 

Research and development

 

18,894

 

 

 

18,687

 

 

 

839

 

 

 

38,420

 

Other segment items (3)(5)

 

5,534

 

 

 

6,014

 

 

 

66,383

 

 

 

77,931

 

Operating (loss) income (4)(6)

 

60,190

 

 

 

(18,525

)

 

 

(70,536

)

 

 

(28,871

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,090

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(532

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

(27,313

)

(1)

Digital Agreements gross profit includes an intangible asset write-off of $0.8 million and an internal capitalized software write-off of $0.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

 

(2)

Security Solutions gross profit includes $1.6 million of inventory impairments incurred throughout 2023 related to discontinuation of investments in our Digipass CX product, of which $1.4 million was reversed in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

 

(3)

Security Solutions other segment items includes general and administrative expense, restructuring and other related charges, and amortization of intangibles for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

 

(4)

Security Solutions operating income includes total amortization and depreciation expense of $0.3 million and $0 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $0.9 million and $0 of total amortization and depreciation expense for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

 

 

Security Solutions operating income includes $2.0 million and $5.5 million of restructuring and other related charges for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

 

(5)

Digital Agreements other segment items includes general and administrative expense, restructuring and other related charges, and amortization of intangibles for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

 

(6)

Digital Agreements operating income includes total amortization and depreciation expense of $1.6 million and $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $6.2 million and $3.7 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

 

Digital Agreements operating income includes $1.7 million and $3.7 million of restructuring and other related charges for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Revenue by major products and services (unaudited):

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

2024

 

2023

(In thousands)

Security
Solutions

 

Digital
Agreements

 

Security
Solutions

 

Digital
Agreements

Subscription

$

20,913

 

$

15,207

 

$

14,065

 

$

13,245

Maintenance and support

 

9,217

 

 

415

 

 

10,326

 

 

1,022

Professional services and other (1)

 

891

 

 

90

 

 

1,423

 

 

232

Hardware products

 

14,438

 

 

 

 

22,615

 

 

Total Revenue

$

45,459

 

$

15,712

 

$

48,429

 

$

14,499

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2024

 

2023

(In thousands)

Security
Solutions

 

Digital
Agreements

 

Security
Solutions

 

Digital
Agreements

Subscription

$

80,555

 

$

58,848

 

$

60,550

 

$

45,886

Maintenance and support

 

38,342

 

 

1,736

 

 

42,240

 

 

4,143

Professional services and other (1)

 

4,439

 

 

408

 

 

5,425

 

 

896

Hardware products

 

58,851

 

 

 

 

75,966

 

 

Total Revenue

$

182,187

 

$

60,992

 

$

184,181

 

$

50,925


