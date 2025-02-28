OneSpan Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Fourth quarter operating income was $11.8 million compared to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023; full year operating income was $44.8 million compared to an operating loss of $28.9 million for the full year 2023

Fourth quarter revenue decreased 3% year-over-year to $61.2 million; full year revenue increased 3% year-over-year to $243.2 million

Fourth quarter subscription revenue increased 32% year-over-year to $36.1 million; full year subscription revenue increased 31% year-over-year to $139.4 million

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 8% year-over-year to $167.7 million 1

Net Retention Rate (NRR) of 106%2

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

“We ended the year with another strong quarter of subscription revenue growth, profitability and cash generation,” stated OneSpan CEO, Victor Limongelli. “With the improvements we have made to our operating profile over the last year, combined with planned disciplined investments and an ongoing focus on operational excellence, I believe we are in a strong position to drive efficient revenue growth and profitability over the long-term.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $61.2 million, a decrease of 3% compared to $62.9 million for the same quarter of 2023. Security Solutions revenue was $45.5 million, a decrease of 6% year-over-year. Digital Agreements revenue was $15.7 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year.

was $61.2 million, a decrease of 3% compared to $62.9 million for the same quarter of 2023. Security Solutions revenue was $45.5 million, a decrease of 6% year-over-year. Digital Agreements revenue was $15.7 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year. ARR increased 8% year-over-year to $167.7 million.

increased 8% year-over-year to $167.7 million. Gross profit was $45.3 million, or 74% gross margin, compared to $43.5 million, or 69% in the same period last year.

was $45.3 million, or 74% gross margin, compared to $43.5 million, or 69% in the same period last year. Operating income was $11.8 million, compared to operating income of $1.8 million in the same period last year.

was $11.8 million, compared to operating income of $1.8 million in the same period last year. Net income was $28.8 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $9.7 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted share in the same period last year. 3

was $28.8 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $9.7 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted share in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $19.8 million, compared to $11.2 million in the same period last year. 3

was $19.8 million, compared to $11.2 million in the same period last year. Cash and cash equivalents were $83.2 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $43.0 million at December 31, 2023.

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $243.2 million, an increase of 3% compared to $235.1 million for the same period of 2023. Security Solutions revenue was $182.2 million, a decrease of 1% year-over-year. Digital Agreements revenue was $61.0 million, an increase of 20% year-over-year.

was $243.2 million, an increase of 3% compared to $235.1 million for the same period of 2023. Security Solutions revenue was $182.2 million, a decrease of 1% year-over-year. Digital Agreements revenue was $61.0 million, an increase of 20% year-over-year. Gross profit was $174.6 million, or 72% gross margin, compared to $157.7 million, or 67% in the same period last year.

was $174.6 million, or 72% gross margin, compared to $157.7 million, or 67% in the same period last year. Operating income was $44.8 million, compared to an operating loss of $28.9 million in the same period last year.

was $44.8 million, compared to an operating loss of $28.9 million in the same period last year. Net income was $57.1 million, or $1.46 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $29.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $51.5 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share in the same period last year. 3

was $57.1 million, or $1.46 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $29.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $51.5 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $72.5 million compared to $12.0 million in the same period last year.3

Financial Outlook

For the Full Year 2025, OneSpan expects:

Revenue to be in the range of $245 million to $251 million.

ARR to be in the range of $180 million to $186 million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $72 million to $76 million.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

On December 16, 2024, OneSpan announced that its Board of Directors had approved a regular quarterly cash dividend as part of the initiation of a recurring quarterly dividend program. The initial quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share was paid on February 14, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2025.

Conference Call Details

In conjunction with this announcement, OneSpan Inc. will host a conference call today, February 27, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET. During the conference call, Mr. Victor Limongelli, CEO, and Mr. Jorge Martell, CFO, will discuss OneSpan’s results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.

For investors and analysts accessing the conference call by phone, please refer to the press release dated January 15, 2025, announcing the date of OneSpan’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings release. It can be found on the OneSpan investor relations website at investors.onespan.com.

The conference call is also available in listen-only mode at investors.onespan.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the same website for approximately one year.

____________________________________________

ARR is calculated as the approximate annualized value of our customer recurring contracts as of the measurement date. These include subscription, term-based license, and maintenance and support contracts and exclude one-time fees. To the extent that we are negotiating a renewal with a customer within 90 days after the expiration of a recurring contract, we continue to include that revenue in ARR if we are actively in discussion with the customer for a new recurring contract or renewal and the customer has not notified us of an intention to not renew. See our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 for additional information describing how we define ARR, including how ARR differs from GAAP revenue. NRR is defined as the approximate year-over-year growth in ARR from the same set of customers at the end of the prior year period. An explanation of the use of Non-GAAP financial measures is included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” A reconciliation of each Non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure has also been provided in the tables below. We are not providing a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because we are unable to predict certain items included in GAAP net income without unreasonable efforts.

About OneSpan

OneSpan provides secure authentication, identity, electronic signature and digital workflow solutions that protect and facilitate digital transactions and agreements. The Company delivers products and services that automate and secure customer-facing and revenue-generating business processes for use cases ranging from simple transactions to workflows that are complex or require higher levels of security. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world’s 100 largest banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of multi-factor authentication transactions in 100+ countries annually.

For more information, go to www.onespan.com. You can also follow @OneSpan on X (Twitter) or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding our 2025 financial guidance, our plans to make disciplined investments, continue our focus on operational excellence, and drive efficient revenue growth and profitability over the long-term and our general expectations regarding our operational or financial performance in the future. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "seek", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", “expect", "intend", "continue", "outlook", "may", "will", "should", "could", or "might", and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect our business and financial results include, but are not limited to: our ability to attract new customers and retain and expand sales to existing customers; our ability to successfully develop and market new product offerings and product enhancements; changes in customer requirements; the potential effects of technological changes; the loss of one or more large customers; difficulties enhancing and maintaining our brand recognition; competition; lengthy sales cycles; unintended costs and consequences of our cost reduction and restructuring actions, including higher than anticipated restructuring charges, disruption to our operations, litigation or regulatory actions, or employee turnover; challenges retaining key employees and successfully hiring and training qualified new employees; security breaches or cyber-attacks; real or perceived malfunctions or errors in our products; interruptions or delays in the performance of our products and solutions; reliance on third parties for certain products and data center services; our ability to effectively manage third party partnerships, acquisitions, divestitures, alliances, or joint ventures; economic recession, inflation, tariffs or trade disputes, and political instability; claims that we have infringed the intellectual property rights of others; changing laws, government regulations or policies; pressures on price levels; component shortages; delays and disruption in global transportation and supply chains; impairment of goodwill or amortizable intangible assets causing a significant charge to earnings; actions of activist stockholders; and exposure to increased economic and operational uncertainties from operating a global business, as well as other factors described in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by the “Risk Factors” section of our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (if any). Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and other important information can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.onespan.com. We do not have any intent, and disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking information to reflect events that occur, circumstances that exist or changes in our expectations after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Unless otherwise noted, references in this press release to “OneSpan”, “Company”, “we”, “our”, and “us” refer to OneSpan Inc. and its subsidiaries.

OneSpan Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Product and license $ 33,203 $ 35,387 $ 132,078 $ 130,848 Services and other 27,968 27,541 111,101 104,258 Total revenue 61,171 62,928 243,179 235,106 Cost of goods sold Product and license 8,385 12,346 36,732 48,676 Services and other 7,494 7,116 31,871 28,715 Total cost of goods sold 15,879 19,462 68,603 77,391 Gross profit 45,292 43,466 174,576 157,715 Operating costs Sales and marketing 10,972 13,847 44,546 70,235 Research and development 8,290 8,734 32,423 38,420 General and administrative 13,100 14,229 46,007 58,267 Restructuring and other related charges 539 4,235 4,444 17,311 Amortization of intangible assets 585 604 2,351 2,353 Total operating costs 33,486 41,649 129,771 186,586 Operating income (loss) 11,806 1,817 44,805 (28,871 ) Interest income, net 561 415 1,807 2,090 Other income (expense), net 1,168 (874 ) (125 ) (532 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 13,535 1,358 46,487 (27,313 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (15,253 ) 917 (10,595 ) 2,486 Net income (loss) $ 28,788 $ 441 $ 57,082 $ (29,799 ) Net income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.74 $ 0.01 $ 1.49 $ (0.74 ) Diluted $ 0.72 $ 0.01 $ 1.46 $ (0.74 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 38,836 39,716 38,387 40,193 Diluted 39,887 40,095 39,085 40,193

OneSpan Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, unaudited) December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,160 $ 43,001 Restricted cash 171 529 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,600 in 2024 and $1,536 in 2023 56,229 64,387 Inventories, net 10,792 15,553 Prepaid expenses 6,547 6,575 Contract assets 8,687 5,139 Other current assets 9,479 11,159 Total current assets 175,065 146,343 Property and equipment, net 20,966 18,722 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,725 6,171 Goodwill 92,365 93,684 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 7,481 10,832 Deferred income taxes 20,516 1,721 Other assets 14,616 11,718 Total assets $ 338,734 $ 289,191 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 13,310 $ 17,452 Deferred revenue 67,465 69,331 Accrued wages and payroll taxes 13,793 14,335 Short-term income taxes payable 4,403 2,646 Dividend payable 4,765 — Other accrued expenses 6,339 10,684 Deferred compensation 200 382 Total current liabilities 110,275 114,830 Long-term deferred revenue 3,390 4,152 Long-term lease liabilities 6,932 6,824 Deferred income taxes 3,680 1,067 Other long-term liabilities 1,927 3,177 Total liabilities 126,204 130,050 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock: 500 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023 — — Common stock: $0.001 par value per share, 75,000 shares authorized; 41,782 and 41,243 shares issued; 38,058 and 37,519 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023 38 38 Additional paid-in capital 122,534 118,620 Treasury stock, at cost, 3,724 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023 (47,380 ) (47,377 ) Retained earnings 151,256 98,939 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,918 ) (11,079 ) Total stockholders' equity 212,530 159,141 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 338,734 $ 289,191

OneSpan Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands, unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 57,082 $ (29,799 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from operations to net cash used in operations: Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 8,364 6,479 Write-off of intangible assets 804 — Write-off of property and equipment, net 1,081 3,183 Impairment of inventories, net — 143 Deferred tax (benefit) expense (16,156 ) 118 Share-based compensation 8,955 14,252 Provision for credit losses, net 64 (65 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 6,855 1,571 Inventories, net 4,079 (3,275 ) Contract assets (5,669 ) (574 ) Accounts payable (3,854 ) (253 ) Income taxes payable 1,782 (2,367 ) Accrued expenses (4,149 ) (1,531 ) Deferred compensation (182 ) 9 Deferred revenue (1,647 ) 2,015 Other assets and liabilities (1,742 ) (641 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 55,667 (10,735 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Maturities of short-term investments — 2,330 Additions to property and equipment (9,245 ) (12,484 ) Additions to intangible assets (60 ) (59 ) Cash paid for acquisition of business — (1,800 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (9,305 ) (12,013 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Contingent payment related to acquisition (200 ) — Tax payments for restricted stock issuances (5,041 ) (2,939 ) Repurchase of common stock, net of excise tax (3 ) (29,155 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,244 ) (32,094 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,317 ) 997 Net increase (decrease) in cash 39,801 (53,845 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 43,530 97,375 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 83,331 $ 43,530

Operating Segments

We report our financial results under the following two lines of business, which are our reportable operating segments: Security Solutions and Digital Agreements.

Security Solutions. Security Solutions consists of our broad portfolio of software products, software development kits (SDKs), and Digipass authenticator devices that are used to build applications designed to defend against attacks on digital transactions across online environments, devices, and applications. The software products and SDKs included in the Security Solutions segment are on-premises and, to a lesser extent, cloud software products, and include multi-factor authentication and transaction signing solutions, such as mobile application security and mobile software tokens.

Digital Agreements. Digital Agreements consists of solutions that enable our clients to secure and automate business processes associated with their digital agreement and customer transaction lifecycles that require consent, non-repudiation and compliance. These solutions, which are largely cloud-based, include OneSpan Sign e-signature, OneSpan Notary, and Identity Verification.

Segment operating income (loss) consists of the revenues generated by a segment, less the direct costs of revenue, sales and marketing expenses, research and development expenses, general and administrative expenses, restructuring and other related charges, and amortization of intangible assets expense that are incurred directly by a segment. Sales and marketing and research and development expenses were deemed significant segment expenses. Unallocated corporate costs include costs related to administrative functions that are performed in a centralized manner that are not attributable to a particular segment.

Segment and consolidated operating results (unaudited):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 (In thousands) Security

Solutions Digital

Agreements Corporate

and Other Total Revenue $ 45,459 $ 15,712 $ — $ 61,171 Cost of goods sold 11,211 4,666 2 15,879 Gross profit 34,248 11,046 (2 ) 45,292 Gross margin 75 % 70 % * 74 % Sales and marketing 6,304 3,718 950 10,972 Research and development 4,191 3,999 100 8,290 Other segment items (3)(5) 460 715 13,049 14,224 Operating (loss) income (4)(6) 23,293 2,614 (14,101 ) 11,806 Interest income, net 561 Other income (expense), net 1,168 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 13,535

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 (In thousands) Security

Solutions Digital

Agreements Corporate

and Other Total Revenue $ 48,429 $ 14,499 $ 62,928 Cost of goods sold 15,865 3,597 — 19,462 Gross profit (2) 32,564 10,902 — 43,466 Gross margin 67 % 75 % * 69 % Sales and marketing 7,149 5,647 1,051 13,847 Research and development 3,992 4,542 200 8,734 Other segment items (3)(5) 1,060 1,418 16,590 19,068 Operating (loss) income (4)(6) 20,363 (705 ) (17,841 ) 1,817 Interest income, net 415 Other income (expense), net (874 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 1,358

Year Ended December 31, 2024 (In thousands) Security

Solutions Digital

Agreements Corporate

and Other Total Revenue $ 182,187 $ 60,992 $ — $ 243,179 Cost of goods sold 49,319 19,281 3 68,603 Gross profit (1) 132,868 41,711 (3 ) 174,576 Gross margin 73 % 68 % * 72 % Sales and marketing 24,684 15,658 4,204 44,546 Research and development 16,132 16,117 174 32,423 Other segment items (3)(5) 1,990 4,321 46,491 52,802 Operating income (loss) (4)(6) 90,062 5,615 (50,872 ) 44,805 Interest income, net 1,807 Other income (expense), net (125 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 46,487

Year Ended December 31, 2023 (In thousands) Security

Solutions Digital

Agreements Corporate

and Other Total Revenue $ 184,181 $ 50,925 $ — $ 235,106 Cost of goods sold 64,207 13,183 1 77,391 Gross profit (2) 119,974 37,742 (1 ) 157,715 Gross margin 65 % 74 % * 67 % Sales and marketing 35,356 31,566 3,313 70,235 Research and development 18,894 18,687 839 38,420 Other segment items (3)(5) 5,534 6,014 66,383 77,931 Operating (loss) income (4)(6) 60,190 (18,525 ) (70,536 ) (28,871 ) Interest income, net 2,090 Other income (expense), net (532 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ (27,313 )

(1) Digital Agreements gross profit includes an intangible asset write-off of $0.8 million and an internal capitalized software write-off of $0.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. (2) Security Solutions gross profit includes $1.6 million of inventory impairments incurred throughout 2023 related to discontinuation of investments in our Digipass CX product, of which $1.4 million was reversed in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. (3) Security Solutions other segment items includes general and administrative expense, restructuring and other related charges, and amortization of intangibles for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. (4) Security Solutions operating income includes total amortization and depreciation expense of $0.3 million and $0 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $0.9 million and $0 of total amortization and depreciation expense for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Security Solutions operating income includes $2.0 million and $5.5 million of restructuring and other related charges for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (5) Digital Agreements other segment items includes general and administrative expense, restructuring and other related charges, and amortization of intangibles for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. (6) Digital Agreements operating income includes total amortization and depreciation expense of $1.6 million and $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $6.2 million and $3.7 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Digital Agreements operating income includes $1.7 million and $3.7 million of restructuring and other related charges for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Revenue by major products and services (unaudited):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands) Security

Solutions Digital

Agreements Security

Solutions Digital

Agreements Subscription $ 20,913 $ 15,207 $ 14,065 $ 13,245 Maintenance and support 9,217 415 10,326 1,022 Professional services and other (1) 891 90 1,423 232 Hardware products 14,438 — 22,615 — Total Revenue $ 45,459 $ 15,712 $ 48,429 $ 14,499

Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands) Security

Solutions Digital

Agreements Security

Solutions Digital

Agreements Subscription $ 80,555 $ 58,848 $ 60,550 $ 45,886 Maintenance and support 38,342 1,736 42,240 4,143 Professional services and other (1) 4,439 408 5,425 896 Hardware products 58,851 — 75,966 — Total Revenue $ 182,187 $ 60,992 $ 184,181 $ 50,925

Investor Contact:

Joe Maxa

Vice President of Investor Relations

+1-312-766-4009

joe.maxa@onespan.com