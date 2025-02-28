OneSpan Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

- Fourth quarter operating income was $11.8 million compared to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023; full year operating income was $44.8 million compared to an operating loss of $28.9 million for the full year 2023
- Fourth quarter revenue decreased 3% year-over-year to $61.2 million; full year revenue increased 3% year-over-year to $243.2 million
- Fourth quarter subscription revenue increased 32% year-over-year to $36.1 million; full year subscription revenue increased 31% year-over-year to $139.4 million
- Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 8% year-over-year to $167.7 million1
- Net Retention Rate (NRR) of 106%2
“We ended the year with another strong quarter of subscription revenue growth, profitability and cash generation,” stated OneSpan CEO, Victor Limongelli. “With the improvements we have made to our operating profile over the last year, combined with planned disciplined investments and an ongoing focus on operational excellence, I believe we are in a strong position to drive efficient revenue growth and profitability over the long-term.”
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
- Total revenue was $61.2 million, a decrease of 3% compared to $62.9 million for the same quarter of 2023. Security Solutions revenue was $45.5 million, a decrease of 6% year-over-year. Digital Agreements revenue was $15.7 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year.
- ARR increased 8% year-over-year to $167.7 million.
- Gross profit was $45.3 million, or 74% gross margin, compared to $43.5 million, or 69% in the same period last year.
- Operating income was $11.8 million, compared to operating income of $1.8 million in the same period last year.
- Net income was $28.8 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $9.7 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted share in the same period last year.3
- Adjusted EBITDA was $19.8 million, compared to $11.2 million in the same period last year.3
- Cash and cash equivalents were $83.2 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $43.0 million at December 31, 2023.
Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights
- Total revenue was $243.2 million, an increase of 3% compared to $235.1 million for the same period of 2023. Security Solutions revenue was $182.2 million, a decrease of 1% year-over-year. Digital Agreements revenue was $61.0 million, an increase of 20% year-over-year.
- Gross profit was $174.6 million, or 72% gross margin, compared to $157.7 million, or 67% in the same period last year.
- Operating income was $44.8 million, compared to an operating loss of $28.9 million in the same period last year.
- Net income was $57.1 million, or $1.46 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $29.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $51.5 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share in the same period last year.3
- Adjusted EBITDA was $72.5 million compared to $12.0 million in the same period last year.3
Financial Outlook
For the Full Year 2025, OneSpan expects:
- Revenue to be in the range of $245 million to $251 million.
- ARR to be in the range of $180 million to $186 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $72 million to $76 million.
Quarterly Cash Dividend
On December 16, 2024, OneSpan announced that its Board of Directors had approved a regular quarterly cash dividend as part of the initiation of a recurring quarterly dividend program. The initial quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share was paid on February 14, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2025.
Conference Call Details
In conjunction with this announcement, OneSpan Inc. will host a conference call today, February 27, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET. During the conference call, Mr. Victor Limongelli, CEO, and Mr. Jorge Martell, CFO, will discuss OneSpan’s results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.
For investors and analysts accessing the conference call by phone, please refer to the press release dated January 15, 2025, announcing the date of OneSpan’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings release. It can be found on the OneSpan investor relations website at investors.onespan.com.
The conference call is also available in listen-only mode at investors.onespan.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the same website for approximately one year.
- ARR is calculated as the approximate annualized value of our customer recurring contracts as of the measurement date. These include subscription, term-based license, and maintenance and support contracts and exclude one-time fees. To the extent that we are negotiating a renewal with a customer within 90 days after the expiration of a recurring contract, we continue to include that revenue in ARR if we are actively in discussion with the customer for a new recurring contract or renewal and the customer has not notified us of an intention to not renew. See our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 for additional information describing how we define ARR, including how ARR differs from GAAP revenue.
- NRR is defined as the approximate year-over-year growth in ARR from the same set of customers at the end of the prior year period.
- An explanation of the use of Non-GAAP financial measures is included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” A reconciliation of each Non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure has also been provided in the tables below. We are not providing a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because we are unable to predict certain items included in GAAP net income without unreasonable efforts.
About OneSpan
OneSpan provides secure authentication, identity, electronic signature and digital workflow solutions that protect and facilitate digital transactions and agreements. The Company delivers products and services that automate and secure customer-facing and revenue-generating business processes for use cases ranging from simple transactions to workflows that are complex or require higher levels of security. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world’s 100 largest banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of multi-factor authentication transactions in 100+ countries annually.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding our 2025 financial guidance, our plans to make disciplined investments, continue our focus on operational excellence, and drive efficient revenue growth and profitability over the long-term and our general expectations regarding our operational or financial performance in the future. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "seek", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", “expect", "intend", "continue", "outlook", "may", "will", "should", "could", or "might", and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect our business and financial results include, but are not limited to: our ability to attract new customers and retain and expand sales to existing customers; our ability to successfully develop and market new product offerings and product enhancements; changes in customer requirements; the potential effects of technological changes; the loss of one or more large customers; difficulties enhancing and maintaining our brand recognition; competition; lengthy sales cycles; unintended costs and consequences of our cost reduction and restructuring actions, including higher than anticipated restructuring charges, disruption to our operations, litigation or regulatory actions, or employee turnover; challenges retaining key employees and successfully hiring and training qualified new employees; security breaches or cyber-attacks; real or perceived malfunctions or errors in our products; interruptions or delays in the performance of our products and solutions; reliance on third parties for certain products and data center services; our ability to effectively manage third party partnerships, acquisitions, divestitures, alliances, or joint ventures; economic recession, inflation, tariffs or trade disputes, and political instability; claims that we have infringed the intellectual property rights of others; changing laws, government regulations or policies; pressures on price levels; component shortages; delays and disruption in global transportation and supply chains; impairment of goodwill or amortizable intangible assets causing a significant charge to earnings; actions of activist stockholders; and exposure to increased economic and operational uncertainties from operating a global business, as well as other factors described in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by the “Risk Factors” section of our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (if any). Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and other important information can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.onespan.com. We do not have any intent, and disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking information to reflect events that occur, circumstances that exist or changes in our expectations after the date of this press release, except as required by law.
Unless otherwise noted, references in this press release to “OneSpan”, “Company”, “we”, “our”, and “us” refer to OneSpan Inc. and its subsidiaries.
OneSpan Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
Product and license
$
33,203
$
35,387
$
132,078
$
130,848
Services and other
27,968
27,541
111,101
104,258
Total revenue
61,171
62,928
243,179
235,106
Cost of goods sold
Product and license
8,385
12,346
36,732
48,676
Services and other
7,494
7,116
31,871
28,715
Total cost of goods sold
15,879
19,462
68,603
77,391
Gross profit
45,292
43,466
174,576
157,715
Operating costs
Sales and marketing
10,972
13,847
44,546
70,235
Research and development
8,290
8,734
32,423
38,420
General and administrative
13,100
14,229
46,007
58,267
Restructuring and other related charges
539
4,235
4,444
17,311
Amortization of intangible assets
585
604
2,351
2,353
Total operating costs
33,486
41,649
129,771
186,586
Operating income (loss)
11,806
1,817
44,805
(28,871
)
Interest income, net
561
415
1,807
2,090
Other income (expense), net
1,168
(874
)
(125
)
(532
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
13,535
1,358
46,487
(27,313
)
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(15,253
)
917
(10,595
)
2,486
Net income (loss)
$
28,788
$
441
$
57,082
$
(29,799
)
Net income (loss) per share
Basic
$
0.74
$
0.01
$
1.49
$
(0.74
)
Diluted
$
0.72
$
0.01
$
1.46
$
(0.74
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
38,836
39,716
38,387
40,193
Diluted
39,887
40,095
39,085
40,193
OneSpan Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, unaudited)
December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
83,160
$
43,001
Restricted cash
171
529
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,600 in 2024 and $1,536 in 2023
56,229
64,387
Inventories, net
10,792
15,553
Prepaid expenses
6,547
6,575
Contract assets
8,687
5,139
Other current assets
9,479
11,159
Total current assets
175,065
146,343
Property and equipment, net
20,966
18,722
Operating lease right-of-use assets
7,725
6,171
Goodwill
92,365
93,684
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
7,481
10,832
Deferred income taxes
20,516
1,721
Other assets
14,616
11,718
Total assets
$
338,734
$
289,191
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
13,310
$
17,452
Deferred revenue
67,465
69,331
Accrued wages and payroll taxes
13,793
14,335
Short-term income taxes payable
4,403
2,646
Dividend payable
4,765
—
Other accrued expenses
6,339
10,684
Deferred compensation
200
382
Total current liabilities
110,275
114,830
Long-term deferred revenue
3,390
4,152
Long-term lease liabilities
6,932
6,824
Deferred income taxes
3,680
1,067
Other long-term liabilities
1,927
3,177
Total liabilities
126,204
130,050
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock: 500 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023
—
—
Common stock: $0.001 par value per share, 75,000 shares authorized; 41,782 and 41,243 shares issued; 38,058 and 37,519 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023
38
38
Additional paid-in capital
122,534
118,620
Treasury stock, at cost, 3,724 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023
(47,380
)
(47,377
)
Retained earnings
151,256
98,939
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(13,918
)
(11,079
)
Total stockholders' equity
212,530
159,141
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
338,734
$
289,191
OneSpan Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands, unaudited)
Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
57,082
$
(29,799
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from operations to net cash used in operations:
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
8,364
6,479
Write-off of intangible assets
804
—
Write-off of property and equipment, net
1,081
3,183
Impairment of inventories, net
—
143
Deferred tax (benefit) expense
(16,156
)
118
Share-based compensation
8,955
14,252
Provision for credit losses, net
64
(65
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
6,855
1,571
Inventories, net
4,079
(3,275
)
Contract assets
(5,669
)
(574
)
Accounts payable
(3,854
)
(253
)
Income taxes payable
1,782
(2,367
)
Accrued expenses
(4,149
)
(1,531
)
Deferred compensation
(182
)
9
Deferred revenue
(1,647
)
2,015
Other assets and liabilities
(1,742
)
(641
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
55,667
(10,735
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Maturities of short-term investments
—
2,330
Additions to property and equipment
(9,245
)
(12,484
)
Additions to intangible assets
(60
)
(59
)
Cash paid for acquisition of business
—
(1,800
)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(9,305
)
(12,013
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Contingent payment related to acquisition
(200
)
—
Tax payments for restricted stock issuances
(5,041
)
(2,939
)
Repurchase of common stock, net of excise tax
(3
)
(29,155
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(5,244
)
(32,094
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(1,317
)
997
Net increase (decrease) in cash
39,801
(53,845
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
43,530
97,375
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
83,331
$
43,530
Operating Segments
We report our financial results under the following two lines of business, which are our reportable operating segments: Security Solutions and Digital Agreements.
- Security Solutions. Security Solutions consists of our broad portfolio of software products, software development kits (SDKs), and Digipass authenticator devices that are used to build applications designed to defend against attacks on digital transactions across online environments, devices, and applications. The software products and SDKs included in the Security Solutions segment are on-premises and, to a lesser extent, cloud software products, and include multi-factor authentication and transaction signing solutions, such as mobile application security and mobile software tokens.
- Digital Agreements. Digital Agreements consists of solutions that enable our clients to secure and automate business processes associated with their digital agreement and customer transaction lifecycles that require consent, non-repudiation and compliance. These solutions, which are largely cloud-based, include OneSpan Sign e-signature, OneSpan Notary, and Identity Verification.
Segment operating income (loss) consists of the revenues generated by a segment, less the direct costs of revenue, sales and marketing expenses, research and development expenses, general and administrative expenses, restructuring and other related charges, and amortization of intangible assets expense that are incurred directly by a segment. Sales and marketing and research and development expenses were deemed significant segment expenses. Unallocated corporate costs include costs related to administrative functions that are performed in a centralized manner that are not attributable to a particular segment.
Segment and consolidated operating results (unaudited):
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
(In thousands)
Security
Digital
Corporate
Total
Revenue
$
45,459
$
15,712
$
—
$
61,171
Cost of goods sold
11,211
4,666
2
15,879
Gross profit
34,248
11,046
(2
)
45,292
Gross margin
75
%
70
%
*
74
%
Sales and marketing
6,304
3,718
950
10,972
Research and development
4,191
3,999
100
8,290
Other segment items (3)(5)
460
715
13,049
14,224
Operating (loss) income (4)(6)
23,293
2,614
(14,101
)
11,806
Interest income, net
561
Other income (expense), net
1,168
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
13,535
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
(In thousands)
Security
Digital
Corporate
Total
Revenue
$
48,429
$
14,499
$
62,928
Cost of goods sold
15,865
3,597
—
19,462
Gross profit (2)
32,564
10,902
—
43,466
Gross margin
67
%
75
%
*
69
%
Sales and marketing
7,149
5,647
1,051
13,847
Research and development
3,992
4,542
200
8,734
Other segment items (3)(5)
1,060
1,418
16,590
19,068
Operating (loss) income (4)(6)
20,363
(705
)
(17,841
)
1,817
Interest income, net
415
Other income (expense), net
(874
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
1,358
Year Ended December 31, 2024
(In thousands)
Security
Digital
Corporate
Total
Revenue
$
182,187
$
60,992
$
—
$
243,179
Cost of goods sold
49,319
19,281
3
68,603
Gross profit (1)
132,868
41,711
(3
)
174,576
Gross margin
73
%
68
%
*
72
%
Sales and marketing
24,684
15,658
4,204
44,546
Research and development
16,132
16,117
174
32,423
Other segment items (3)(5)
1,990
4,321
46,491
52,802
Operating income (loss) (4)(6)
90,062
5,615
(50,872
)
44,805
Interest income, net
1,807
Other income (expense), net
(125
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
46,487
Year Ended December 31, 2023
(In thousands)
Security
Digital
Corporate
Total
Revenue
$
184,181
$
50,925
$
—
$
235,106
Cost of goods sold
64,207
13,183
1
77,391
Gross profit (2)
119,974
37,742
(1
)
157,715
Gross margin
65
%
74
%
*
67
%
Sales and marketing
35,356
31,566
3,313
70,235
Research and development
18,894
18,687
839
38,420
Other segment items (3)(5)
5,534
6,014
66,383
77,931
Operating (loss) income (4)(6)
60,190
(18,525
)
(70,536
)
(28,871
)
Interest income, net
2,090
Other income (expense), net
(532
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
(27,313
)
(1)
Digital Agreements gross profit includes an intangible asset write-off of $0.8 million and an internal capitalized software write-off of $0.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.
(2)
Security Solutions gross profit includes $1.6 million of inventory impairments incurred throughout 2023 related to discontinuation of investments in our Digipass CX product, of which $1.4 million was reversed in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
(3)
Security Solutions other segment items includes general and administrative expense, restructuring and other related charges, and amortization of intangibles for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.
(4)
Security Solutions operating income includes total amortization and depreciation expense of $0.3 million and $0 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $0.9 million and $0 of total amortization and depreciation expense for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Security Solutions operating income includes $2.0 million and $5.5 million of restructuring and other related charges for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(5)
Digital Agreements other segment items includes general and administrative expense, restructuring and other related charges, and amortization of intangibles for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.
(6)
Digital Agreements operating income includes total amortization and depreciation expense of $1.6 million and $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $6.2 million and $3.7 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Digital Agreements operating income includes $1.7 million and $3.7 million of restructuring and other related charges for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Revenue by major products and services (unaudited):
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
(In thousands)
Security
Digital
Security
Digital
Subscription
$
20,913
$
15,207
$
14,065
$
13,245
Maintenance and support
9,217
415
10,326
1,022
Professional services and other (1)
891
90
1,423
232
Hardware products
14,438
—
22,615
—
Total Revenue
$
45,459
$
15,712
$
48,429
$
14,499
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
(In thousands)
Security
Digital
Security
Digital
Subscription
$
80,555
$
58,848
$
60,550
$
45,886
Maintenance and support
38,342
1,736
42,240
4,143
Professional services and other (1)
4,439
408
5,425
896
Hardware products
58,851
—
75,966
—
Total Revenue
$
182,187
$
60,992
$
184,181
$
50,925
