OneSpan Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Fourth quarter revenue grew 11% year-over-year to $62.9 million; full year revenue grew 7% year-over-year to $235.1 million

Fourth quarter subscription revenue grew 15% year-over-year to $27.3 million; full year subscription revenue grew 19% year-over-year to $106.4 million

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew 11% year-over-year to $154.6 million 1

Net Retention Rate (NRR) of 110%2

“We ended the year on a high note led by strong operational rigor and accelerated cost reduction actions over the second half of 2023, resulting in 3% GAAP operating margin and 18% adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter, a dramatic improvement from the prior year,” stated OneSpan interim CEO, Victor Limongelli. “We will continue to focus on driving efficient revenue growth, profitability and cash flow in 2024.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $62.9 million, an increase of 11% compared to $56.6 million for the same quarter of 2022. Digital Agreements revenue was $14.5 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year. Security Solutions revenue was $48.4 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year.

was $62.9 million, an increase of 11% compared to $56.6 million for the same quarter of 2022. Digital Agreements revenue was $14.5 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year. Security Solutions revenue was $48.4 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year. ARR grew 11% year-over-year to $154.6 million.

grew 11% year-over-year to $154.6 million. Gross profit was $43.5 million, or 69% gross margin, compared to $38.0 million, or 67% in the same period last year.

was $43.5 million, or 69% gross margin, compared to $38.0 million, or 67% in the same period last year. Operating income was $1.8 million, compared to operating loss of $4.0 million in the same period last year.

was $1.8 million, compared to operating loss of $4.0 million in the same period last year. Net income was $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $3.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $7.5 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share in the same period last year. 3

was $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $3.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $7.5 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $11.2 million, compared to $3.2 million in the same period last year.

was $11.2 million, compared to $3.2 million in the same period last year. Cash and cash equivalents were $42.5 million at December 31, 2023. During the year ended December 31, 2023, we used $29.2 million, net of fees and expenses, to repurchase shares of our common stock, including $25.4 million in conjunction with our modified Dutch tender offer we completed in December 2023. We used $5.7 million, net of fees and expenses, to repurchase shares of our common stock during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $235.1 million, an increase of 7% compared to $219.0 million for the same period of 2022. Digital Agreements revenue was $50.9 million, an increase of 5% year-over-year. Security Solutions revenue was $184.2 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year.

was $235.1 million, an increase of 7% compared to $219.0 million for the same period of 2022. Digital Agreements revenue was $50.9 million, an increase of 5% year-over-year. Security Solutions revenue was $184.2 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year. Gross profit was $157.7 million, or 67% gross margin, compared to $148.6 million, or 68% in the same period last year.

was $157.7 million, or 67% gross margin, compared to $148.6 million, or 68% in the same period last year. Operating loss was $28.9 million, compared to $27.1 million in the same period last year.

was $28.9 million, compared to $27.1 million in the same period last year. Net loss was $29.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share compared to $14.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted share in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $0.0 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share in the same period last year.

was $29.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share compared to $14.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted share in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $0.0 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $12.0 million compared to $6.4 million in the same period last year.

Financial Outlook

For the Full Year 2024, OneSpan expects:

Revenue to be in the range of $238 million to $246 million, consistent with our previously communicated target range of low to mid-single digit growth.

ARR to be in the range of $160 million to $168 million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $47 million to $52 million, consistent with the low to mid-range of our previously communicated target of 20% to 23% margin for the year.3

Conference Call Details

In conjunction with this announcement, OneSpan Inc. will host a conference call today, March 6, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. EST. During the conference call, Mr. Victor Limongelli, Interim CEO, and Mr. Jorge Martell, CFO, will discuss OneSpan’s results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.

For investors and analysts accessing the conference call by phone, please refer to the press release dated January 10, 2024, announcing the date of OneSpan’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings release. It can be found on the OneSpan investor relations website at investors.onespan.com.

The conference call is also available in listen-only mode at investors.onespan.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the same website for approximately one year.

ARR is calculated as the approximate annualized value of our customer recurring contracts as of the measurement date. These include subscription, term-based license, and maintenance and support contracts and exclude one-time fees. To the extent that we are negotiating a renewal with a customer within 90 days after the expiration of a recurring contract, we continue to include that revenue in ARR if we are actively in discussion with the customer for a new recurring contract or renewal and the customer has not notified us of an intention to not renew. See our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 for additional information describing how we define ARR, including how ARR differs from GAAP revenue. NRR is defined as the approximate year-over-year growth in ARR from the same set of customers at the end of the prior year period. An explanation of the use of Non-GAAP financial measures is included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” A reconciliation of each Non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure has also been provided in the tables below. We are not providing a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because we are unable to predict certain items included in GAAP net income without unreasonable efforts.

Forward-Looking Statements

OneSpan Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Product and license $ 35,387 $ 31,930 $ 130,848 $ 121,426 Services and other 27,541 24,692 104,258 97,580 Total revenue 62,928 56,622 235,106 219,006 Cost of goods sold Product and license 12,346 12,434 48,676 45,106 Services and other 7,116 6,233 28,715 25,330 Total cost of goods sold 19,462 18,667 77,391 70,436 Gross profit 43,466 37,955 157,715 148,570 Operating costs Sales and marketing 13,847 15,756 70,235 60,949 Research and development 8,734 8,139 38,420 41,735 General and administrative 14,229 16,003 58,267 55,552 Restructuring and other related charges 4,235 1,482 17,311 13,310 Amortization of intangible assets 604 584 2,353 4,139 Total operating costs 41,649 41,964 186,586 175,685 Operating income (loss) 1,817 (4,009 ) (28,871 ) (27,115 ) Interest income (expense), net 415 398 2,090 595 Other income (expense), net (874 ) 1,010 (532 ) 14,827 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,358 (2,601 ) (27,313 ) (11,693 ) Provision for income taxes 917 496 2,486 2,741 Net income (loss) $ 441 $ (3,097 ) $ (29,799 ) $ (14,434 ) Net income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (0.36 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (0.36 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 39,716 39,906 40,193 40,143 Diluted 40,095 39,906 40,193 40,143

OneSpan Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, unaudited) December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,493 $ 96,167 Restricted cash 1,037 1,208 Short-term investments — 2,328 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,536 in 2023 and $1,600 in 2022 64,387 65,132 Inventories, net 15,553 12,054 Prepaid expenses 6,575 6,222 Contract assets 5,139 4,520 Other current assets 11,159 10,757 Total current assets 146,343 198,387 Property and equipment, net 18,722 12,681 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,171 8,022 Goodwill 93,684 90,514 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 10,832 12,482 Deferred income taxes 1,721 1,901 Other assets 11,718 11,095 Total assets $ 289,191 $ 335,082 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 17,452 $ 17,357 Deferred revenue 69,331 64,637 Accrued wages and payroll taxes 14,335 18,345 Short-term income taxes payable 2,646 2,438 Other accrued expenses 10,684 7,664 Deferred compensation 382 373 Total current liabilities 114,830 110,814 Long-term deferred revenue 4,152 6,269 Long-term lease liabilities 6,824 8,442 Long-term income taxes payable — 2,565 Deferred income taxes 1,067 1,197 Other long-term liabilities 3,177 2,484 Total liabilities 130,050 131,771 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock: 500 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022 — — Common stock: $0.001 par value per share, 75,000 shares authorized; 41,243 and 40,764 shares issued; 37,519 and 39,726 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022 38 40 Additional paid-in capital 118,620 107,305 Treasury stock, at cost, 3,724 and 1,038 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively (47,377 ) (18,222 ) Retained earnings 98,939 128,738 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,079 ) (14,550 ) Total stockholders’ equity 159,141 203,311 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 289,191 $ 335,082

OneSpan Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands, unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss from operations $ (29,799 ) $ (14,434 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss from operations to net cash used in operations: Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 6,479 7,066 Loss on disposal of asset 455 — Write-off of property and equipment, net 2,728 3,828 Impairment of inventories, net 143 — Gain on sale of equity-method investment — (14,810 ) Deferred tax benefit 118 1,637 Stock-based compensation 14,252 8,642 Allowance for doubtful accounts (65 ) 184 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,571 (9,705 ) Inventories, net (3,275 ) (2,168 ) Contract assets (574 ) 52 Accounts payable (253 ) 9,261 Income taxes payable (2,367 ) (1,140 ) Accrued expenses (1,531 ) 2,197 Deferred compensation 9 (504 ) Deferred revenue 2,015 8,173 Other assets and liabilities (641 ) (4,038 ) Net cash used in operating activities (10,735 ) (5,759 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of short-term investments — (15,812 ) Maturities of short-term investments 2,330 48,550 Additions to property and equipment (12,484 ) (4,996 ) Additions to intangible assets (59 ) (29 ) Cash paid for acquisition of business (1,800 ) — Sale of equity-method investment — 18,874 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (12,013 ) 46,587 Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common stock (29,155 ) (5,721 ) Tax payments for restricted stock issuances (2,939 ) (1,587 ) Net cash used in financing activities (32,094 ) (7,308 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 997 (372 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash (53,845 ) 33,148 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 97,375 64,227 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 43,530 $ 97,375

Operating Segments

In May 2022, we announced a three-year strategic transformation plan that began on January 1, 2023. In conjunction with the strategic transformation plan and to enable a more efficient capital deployment model, effective with the quarter ended June 30, 2022, we began reporting under the following two lines of business, which are our reportable operating segments: Digital Agreements and Security Solutions.

Digital Agreements. Digital Agreements consists of solutions that enable our clients to secure and automate business processes associated with their digital agreement and customer transaction lifecycles that require consent, non-repudiation and compliance. These solutions, which are largely cloud -based, include OneSpan Sign e-signature, OneSpan Notary and OneSpan Trust Vault. This segment also includes costs attributable to our transaction cloud platform.

Digital Agreements consists of solutions that enable our clients to secure and automate business processes associated with their digital agreement and customer transaction lifecycles that require consent, non-repudiation and compliance. These solutions, which are largely -based, include OneSpan Sign e-signature, OneSpan Notary and OneSpan Trust Vault. This segment also includes costs attributable to our transaction cloud platform. Security Solutions. Security Solutions consists of our broad portfolio of software products, software development kits (SDKs) and Digipass authenticator devices that are used to build applications designed to defend against attacks on digital transactions across online environments, devices, and applications. The software products and SDKs included in the Security Solutions segment are largely on-premises software products and include identity verification, multi-factor authentication and transaction signing solutions, such as mobile application security and mobile software tokens.

Segment operating income consists of the revenues generated by a segment, less the direct costs of revenue, sales and marketing, research and development expenses, amortization expense, and restructuring and other related charges that are incurred directly by a segment. Unallocated corporate costs include costs related to administrative functions that are performed in a centralized manner that are not attributable to a particular segment.

Prior to 2023, the Company allocated certain cost of goods sold and operating expenses to its two reportable operating segments using a direct cost allocation and an allocation based on revenue split between the segments. As a result of the ongoing strategic transformation, the Company refined its operating segment allocation methodology to better align internal and external costs more directly to where the employee efforts are being spent on each segment moving forward. The revised methodology was applied on a prospective basis beginning in 2023. As a result of this change, there was an increase in cost of goods sold and operating expenses being allocated to the Digital Agreements segment, which better aligns with the investments the Company is making to grow that segment as compared to its Security Solutions segment.

Segment and consolidated operating results (in thousands, except percentages)(unaudited):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, (In thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Digital Agreements Revenue $ 14,499 $ 12,446 $ 50,925 $ 48,401 Gross profit $ 10,902 $ 9,819 $ 37,742 $ 37,488 Gross margin 75 % 79 % 74 % 77 % Operating (loss) income $ (705 ) $ 2,525 $ (18,525 ) $ 5,348 Security Solutions Revenue $ 48,429 $ 44,176 $ 184,181 $ 170,605 Gross profit (1) $ 32,564 $ 28,136 $ 119,974 $ 111,082 Gross margin 67 % 64 % 65 % 65 % Operating income (2) $ 20,363 $ 10,652 $ 60,190 $ 32,051 Total Company: Revenue $ 62,928 $ 56,622 $ 235,106 $ 219,006 Gross profit $ 43,466 $ 37,955 $ 157,715 $ 148,570 Gross margin 69 % 67 % 67 % 68 % Statements of operations reconciliation: Segment operating income $ 19,658 $ 13,177 $ 41,665 $ 37,399 Corporate operating expenses not allocated at the segment level 17,841 17,186 70,536 64,514 Operating income (loss) $ 1,817 $ (4,009 ) $ (28,871 ) $ (27,115 ) Interest income, net $ 415 $ 398 $ 2,090 $ 595 Other income (expense), net $ (874 ) $ 1,010 $ (532 ) $ 14,827 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 1,358 $ (2,601 ) $ (27,313 ) $ (11,693 )

Revenue by major products and services (in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands) Digital



Agreements Security



Solutions Digital



Agreements Security



Solutions Subscription $ 13,245 $ 14,065 $ 11,301 $ 12,492 Maintenance and support 1,022 10,326 998 10,372 Professional services and other (1) 232 1,423 147 1,760 Hardware products — 22,615 — 19,552 Total Revenue $ 14,499 $ 48,429 $ 12,446 $ 44,176

Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands) Digital



Agreements Security



Solutions Digital



Agreements Security



Solutions Subscription $ 45,886 $ 60,550 $ 42,029 $ 47,124 Maintenance and support 4,143 42,240 5,451 42,894 Professional services and other (1) 896 5,425 921 7,087 Hardware products — 75,966 — 73,500 Total Revenue $ 50,925 $ 184,181 $ 48,401 $ 170,605

(1) Professional services and other includes perpetual software licenses revenue, which was approximately 1% of total revenue for both the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, and approximately 2% of total revenue for both the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report financial results in accordance with GAAP. We also evaluate our performance using certain Non-GAAP financial metrics, namely Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share. Our management believes that these measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial metrics, provide useful supplemental information regarding the performance of our business, as further discussed in the descriptions of each of these Non-GAAP metrics below.

These Non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives or substitutes for the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. While we believe that these Non-GAAP financial measures are useful for the purposes described below, they have limitations associated with their use, since they exclude items that may have a material impact on our reported results and may be different from similar measures used by other companies. Additional information about the Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appear below.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, long-term incentive compensation, restructuring and other related charges, and certain non-recurring items, including acquisition related costs, rebranding costs, and non-routine shareholder matters.

