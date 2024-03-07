Home Business Wire OneSpan Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results
OneSpan Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

  • Fourth quarter revenue grew 11% year-over-year to $62.9 million; full year revenue grew 7% year-over-year to $235.1 million
  • Fourth quarter subscription revenue grew 15% year-over-year to $27.3 million; full year subscription revenue grew 19% year-over-year to $106.4 million
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew 11% year-over-year to $154.6 million1
  • Net Retention Rate (NRR) of 110%2

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.


“We ended the year on a high note led by strong operational rigor and accelerated cost reduction actions over the second half of 2023, resulting in 3% GAAP operating margin and 18% adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter, a dramatic improvement from the prior year,” stated OneSpan interim CEO, Victor Limongelli. “We will continue to focus on driving efficient revenue growth, profitability and cash flow in 2024.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $62.9 million, an increase of 11% compared to $56.6 million for the same quarter of 2022. Digital Agreements revenue was $14.5 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year. Security Solutions revenue was $48.4 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year.
  • ARR grew 11% year-over-year to $154.6 million.
  • Gross profit was $43.5 million, or 69% gross margin, compared to $38.0 million, or 67% in the same period last year.
  • Operating income was $1.8 million, compared to operating loss of $4.0 million in the same period last year.
  • Net income was $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $3.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $7.5 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share in the same period last year.3
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $11.2 million, compared to $3.2 million in the same period last year.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $42.5 million at December 31, 2023. During the year ended December 31, 2023, we used $29.2 million, net of fees and expenses, to repurchase shares of our common stock, including $25.4 million in conjunction with our modified Dutch tender offer we completed in December 2023. We used $5.7 million, net of fees and expenses, to repurchase shares of our common stock during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $235.1 million, an increase of 7% compared to $219.0 million for the same period of 2022. Digital Agreements revenue was $50.9 million, an increase of 5% year-over-year. Security Solutions revenue was $184.2 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year.
  • Gross profit was $157.7 million, or 67% gross margin, compared to $148.6 million, or 68% in the same period last year.
  • Operating loss was $28.9 million, compared to $27.1 million in the same period last year.
  • Net loss was $29.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share compared to $14.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted share in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $0.0 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $12.0 million compared to $6.4 million in the same period last year.

Financial Outlook

For the Full Year 2024, OneSpan expects:

  • Revenue to be in the range of $238 million to $246 million, consistent with our previously communicated target range of low to mid-single digit growth.
  • ARR to be in the range of $160 million to $168 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $47 million to $52 million, consistent with the low to mid-range of our previously communicated target of 20% to 23% margin for the year.3

Conference Call Details

In conjunction with this announcement, OneSpan Inc. will host a conference call today, March 6, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. EST. During the conference call, Mr. Victor Limongelli, Interim CEO, and Mr. Jorge Martell, CFO, will discuss OneSpan’s results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.

For investors and analysts accessing the conference call by phone, please refer to the press release dated January 10, 2024, announcing the date of OneSpan’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings release. It can be found on the OneSpan investor relations website at investors.onespan.com.

The conference call is also available in listen-only mode at investors.onespan.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the same website for approximately one year.

  1. ARR is calculated as the approximate annualized value of our customer recurring contracts as of the measurement date. These include subscription, term-based license, and maintenance and support contracts and exclude one-time fees. To the extent that we are negotiating a renewal with a customer within 90 days after the expiration of a recurring contract, we continue to include that revenue in ARR if we are actively in discussion with the customer for a new recurring contract or renewal and the customer has not notified us of an intention to not renew. See our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 for additional information describing how we define ARR, including how ARR differs from GAAP revenue.
  2. NRR is defined as the approximate year-over-year growth in ARR from the same set of customers at the end of the prior year period.
  3. An explanation of the use of Non-GAAP financial measures is included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” A reconciliation of each Non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure has also been provided in the tables below. We are not providing a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because we are unable to predict certain items included in GAAP net income without unreasonable efforts.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps organizations accelerate digital transformations by enabling secure, compliant, and refreshingly easy customer agreements and transaction experiences. Organizations requiring high assurance security, including the integrity of end-users and the fidelity of transaction records behind every agreement, choose OneSpan to simplify and secure business processes with their partners and customers. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world’s largest 100 banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of transactions in 100+ countries annually.

For more information, go to www.onespan.com. You can also follow @OneSpan on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding our 2024 financial guidance and our plans to continue to focus on driving efficient revenue growth, profitability and cash flow in 2024; our plans for managing our Digital Agreements and Security Solutions segments; and our general expectations regarding our operational or financial performance in the future. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “seek”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend”, “continue”, “outlook”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, or “might”, and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect our business and financial results include, but are not limited to: our ability to execute our updated strategic transformation plan and cost reduction and restructuring actions in the expected timeframe and to achieve the outcomes we expect from them; unintended costs and consequences of our cost reduction and restructuring actions, including higher than anticipated restructuring charges, disruption to our operations, litigation or regulatory actions, reduced employee morale, attrition of valued employees, adverse effects on our reputation as an employer, loss of institutional know-how, slower customer service response times, and reduced ability to complete or undertake new product development projects and other business, product, technical, compliance or risk mitigation initiatives; our ability to attract new customers and retain and expand sales to existing customers; our ability to successfully develop and market new product offerings and product enhancements; changes in customer requirements; the potential effects of technological changes; the loss of one or more large customers; difficulties enhancing and maintaining our brand recognition; competition; lengthy sales cycles; challenges retaining key employees and successfully hiring and training qualified new employees; security breaches or cyber-attacks; real or perceived malfunctions or errors in our products; interruptions or delays in the performance of our products and solutions; reliance on third parties for certain products and data center services; our ability to effectively manage third party partnerships, acquisitions, divestitures, alliances, or joint ventures; economic recession, inflation, and political instability; claims that we have infringed the intellectual property rights of others; price competitive bidding; changing laws, government regulations or policies; pressures on price levels; component shortages; delays and disruption in global transportation and supply chains; impairment of goodwill or amortizable intangible assets causing a significant charge to earnings; actions of activist stockholders; and exposure to increased economic and operational uncertainties from operating a global business, as well as other factors described in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by the “Risk Factors” section of our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (if any). Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and other important information can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.onespan.com. We do not have any intent, and disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking information to reflect events that occur, circumstances that exist or changes in our expectations after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Unless otherwise noted, references in this press release to “OneSpan”, “Company”, “we”, “our”, and “us” refer to OneSpan Inc. and its subsidiaries.

OneSpan Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product and license

$

35,387

 

 

$

31,930

 

 

$

130,848

 

 

$

121,426

 

Services and other

 

27,541

 

 

 

24,692

 

 

 

104,258

 

 

 

97,580

 

Total revenue

 

62,928

 

 

 

56,622

 

 

 

235,106

 

 

 

219,006

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product and license

 

12,346

 

 

 

12,434

 

 

 

48,676

 

 

 

45,106

 

Services and other

 

7,116

 

 

 

6,233

 

 

 

28,715

 

 

 

25,330

 

Total cost of goods sold

 

19,462

 

 

 

18,667

 

 

 

77,391

 

 

 

70,436

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

43,466

 

 

 

37,955

 

 

 

157,715

 

 

 

148,570

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

13,847

 

 

 

15,756

 

 

 

70,235

 

 

 

60,949

 

Research and development

 

8,734

 

 

 

8,139

 

 

 

38,420

 

 

 

41,735

 

General and administrative

 

14,229

 

 

 

16,003

 

 

 

58,267

 

 

 

55,552

 

Restructuring and other related charges

 

4,235

 

 

 

1,482

 

 

 

17,311

 

 

 

13,310

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

604

 

 

 

584

 

 

 

2,353

 

 

 

4,139

 

Total operating costs

 

41,649

 

 

 

41,964

 

 

 

186,586

 

 

 

175,685

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

1,817

 

 

 

(4,009

)

 

 

(28,871

)

 

 

(27,115

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income (expense), net

 

415

 

 

 

398

 

 

 

2,090

 

 

 

595

 

Other income (expense), net

 

(874

)

 

 

1,010

 

 

 

(532

)

 

 

14,827

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

1,358

 

 

 

(2,601

)

 

 

(27,313

)

 

 

(11,693

)

Provision for income taxes

 

917

 

 

 

496

 

 

 

2,486

 

 

 

2,741

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

441

 

 

$

(3,097

)

 

$

(29,799

)

 

$

(14,434

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.01

 

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.74

)

 

$

(0.36

)

Diluted

$

0.01

 

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.74

)

 

$

(0.36

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

39,716

 

 

 

39,906

 

 

 

40,193

 

 

 

40,143

 

Diluted

 

40,095

 

 

 

39,906

 

 

 

40,193

 

 

 

40,143

 

OneSpan Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

42,493

 

 

$

96,167

 

Restricted cash

 

1,037

 

 

 

1,208

 

Short-term investments

 

 

 

 

2,328

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,536 in 2023 and $1,600 in 2022

 

64,387

 

 

 

65,132

 

Inventories, net

 

15,553

 

 

 

12,054

 

Prepaid expenses

 

6,575

 

 

 

6,222

 

Contract assets

 

5,139

 

 

 

4,520

 

Other current assets

 

11,159

 

 

 

10,757

 

Total current assets

 

146,343

 

 

 

198,387

 

Property and equipment, net

 

18,722

 

 

 

12,681

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

6,171

 

 

 

8,022

 

Goodwill

 

93,684

 

 

 

90,514

 

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

 

10,832

 

 

 

12,482

 

Deferred income taxes

 

1,721

 

 

 

1,901

 

Other assets

 

11,718

 

 

 

11,095

 

Total assets

$

289,191

 

 

$

335,082

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

17,452

 

 

$

17,357

 

Deferred revenue

 

69,331

 

 

 

64,637

 

Accrued wages and payroll taxes

 

14,335

 

 

 

18,345

 

Short-term income taxes payable

 

2,646

 

 

 

2,438

 

Other accrued expenses

 

10,684

 

 

 

7,664

 

Deferred compensation

 

382

 

 

 

373

 

Total current liabilities

 

114,830

 

 

 

110,814

 

Long-term deferred revenue

 

4,152

 

 

 

6,269

 

Long-term lease liabilities

 

6,824

 

 

 

8,442

 

Long-term income taxes payable

 

 

 

 

2,565

 

Deferred income taxes

 

1,067

 

 

 

1,197

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

3,177

 

 

 

2,484

 

Total liabilities

 

130,050

 

 

 

131,771

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Preferred stock: 500 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock: $0.001 par value per share, 75,000 shares authorized; 41,243 and 40,764 shares issued; 37,519 and 39,726 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022

 

38

 

 

 

40

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

118,620

 

 

 

107,305

 

Treasury stock, at cost, 3,724 and 1,038 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively

 

(47,377

)

 

 

(18,222

)

Retained earnings

 

98,939

 

 

 

128,738

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(11,079

)

 

 

(14,550

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

159,141

 

 

 

203,311

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

289,191

 

 

$

335,082

 

OneSpan Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net loss from operations

$

(29,799

)

 

$

(14,434

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss from operations to net cash used in operations:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

 

6,479

 

 

 

7,066

 

Loss on disposal of asset

 

455

 

 

 

 

Write-off of property and equipment, net

 

2,728

 

 

 

3,828

 

Impairment of inventories, net

 

143

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of equity-method investment

 

 

 

 

(14,810

)

Deferred tax benefit

 

118

 

 

 

1,637

 

Stock-based compensation

 

14,252

 

 

 

8,642

 

Allowance for doubtful accounts

 

(65

)

 

 

184

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

1,571

 

 

 

(9,705

)

Inventories, net

 

(3,275

)

 

 

(2,168

)

Contract assets

 

(574

)

 

 

52

 

Accounts payable

 

(253

)

 

 

9,261

 

Income taxes payable

 

(2,367

)

 

 

(1,140

)

Accrued expenses

 

(1,531

)

 

 

2,197

 

Deferred compensation

 

9

 

 

 

(504

)

Deferred revenue

 

2,015

 

 

 

8,173

 

Other assets and liabilities

 

(641

)

 

 

(4,038

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(10,735

)

 

 

(5,759

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchase of short-term investments

 

 

 

 

(15,812

)

Maturities of short-term investments

 

2,330

 

 

 

48,550

 

Additions to property and equipment

 

(12,484

)

 

 

(4,996

)

Additions to intangible assets

 

(59

)

 

 

(29

)

Cash paid for acquisition of business

 

(1,800

)

 

 

 

Sale of equity-method investment

 

 

 

 

18,874

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

(12,013

)

 

 

46,587

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Repurchase of common stock

 

(29,155

)

 

 

(5,721

)

Tax payments for restricted stock issuances

 

(2,939

)

 

 

(1,587

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(32,094

)

 

 

(7,308

)

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

997

 

 

 

(372

)

 

 

 

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash

 

(53,845

)

 

 

33,148

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

97,375

 

 

 

64,227

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

43,530

 

 

$

97,375

 

Operating Segments

In May 2022, we announced a three-year strategic transformation plan that began on January 1, 2023. In conjunction with the strategic transformation plan and to enable a more efficient capital deployment model, effective with the quarter ended June 30, 2022, we began reporting under the following two lines of business, which are our reportable operating segments: Digital Agreements and Security Solutions.

  • Digital Agreements. Digital Agreements consists of solutions that enable our clients to secure and automate business processes associated with their digital agreement and customer transaction lifecycles that require consent, non-repudiation and compliance. These solutions, which are largely cloud-based, include OneSpan Sign e-signature, OneSpan Notary and OneSpan Trust Vault. This segment also includes costs attributable to our transaction cloud platform.
  • Security Solutions. Security Solutions consists of our broad portfolio of software products, software development kits (SDKs) and Digipass authenticator devices that are used to build applications designed to defend against attacks on digital transactions across online environments, devices, and applications. The software products and SDKs included in the Security Solutions segment are largely on-premises software products and include identity verification, multi-factor authentication and transaction signing solutions, such as mobile application security and mobile software tokens.

Segment operating income consists of the revenues generated by a segment, less the direct costs of revenue, sales and marketing, research and development expenses, amortization expense, and restructuring and other related charges that are incurred directly by a segment. Unallocated corporate costs include costs related to administrative functions that are performed in a centralized manner that are not attributable to a particular segment.

Prior to 2023, the Company allocated certain cost of goods sold and operating expenses to its two reportable operating segments using a direct cost allocation and an allocation based on revenue split between the segments. As a result of the ongoing strategic transformation, the Company refined its operating segment allocation methodology to better align internal and external costs more directly to where the employee efforts are being spent on each segment moving forward. The revised methodology was applied on a prospective basis beginning in 2023. As a result of this change, there was an increase in cost of goods sold and operating expenses being allocated to the Digital Agreements segment, which better aligns with the investments the Company is making to grow that segment as compared to its Security Solutions segment.

Segment and consolidated operating results (in thousands, except percentages)(unaudited):

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Years Ended
December 31,

(In thousands, except percentages)

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Digital Agreements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

14,499

 

 

$

12,446

 

 

$

50,925

 

 

$

48,401

 

Gross profit

$

10,902

 

 

$

9,819

 

 

$

37,742

 

 

$

37,488

 

Gross margin

 

75

%

 

 

79

%

 

 

74

%

 

 

77

%

Operating (loss) income

$

(705

)

 

$

2,525

 

 

$

(18,525

)

 

$

5,348

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Security Solutions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

48,429

 

 

$

44,176

 

 

$

184,181

 

 

$

170,605

 

Gross profit (1)

$

32,564

 

 

$

28,136

 

 

$

119,974

 

 

$

111,082

 

Gross margin

 

67

%

 

 

64

%

 

 

65

%

 

 

65

%

Operating income (2)

$

20,363

 

 

$

10,652

 

 

$

60,190

 

 

$

32,051

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Company:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

62,928

 

 

$

56,622

 

 

$

235,106

 

 

$

219,006

 

Gross profit

$

43,466

 

 

$

37,955

 

 

$

157,715

 

 

$

148,570

 

Gross margin

 

69

%

 

 

67

%

 

 

67

%

 

 

68

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Statements of operations reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment operating income

$

19,658

 

 

$

13,177

 

 

$

41,665

 

 

$

37,399

 

Corporate operating expenses not allocated at the segment level

 

17,841

 

 

 

17,186

 

 

 

70,536

 

 

 

64,514

 

Operating income (loss)

$

1,817

 

 

$

(4,009

)

 

$

(28,871

)

 

$

(27,115

)

Interest income, net

$

415

 

 

$

398

 

 

$

2,090

 

 

$

595

 

Other income (expense), net

$

(874

)

 

$

1,010

 

 

$

(532

)

 

$

14,827

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

$

1,358

 

 

$

(2,601

)

 

$

(27,313

)

 

$

(11,693

)

Revenue by major products and services (in thousands, unaudited):

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

2023

 

2022

(In thousands)

Digital

Agreements

 

Security

Solutions

 

Digital

Agreements

 

Security

Solutions

Subscription

$

13,245

 

$

14,065

 

$

11,301

 

$

12,492

Maintenance and support

 

1,022

 

 

10,326

 

 

998

 

 

10,372

Professional services and other (1)

 

232

 

 

1,423

 

 

147

 

 

1,760

Hardware products

 

 

 

22,615

 

 

 

 

19,552

Total Revenue

$

14,499

 

$

48,429

 

$

12,446

 

$

44,176

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

2023

 

2022

(In thousands)

Digital

Agreements

 

Security

Solutions

 

Digital

Agreements

 

Security

Solutions

Subscription

$

45,886

 

$

60,550

 

$

42,029

 

$

47,124

Maintenance and support

 

4,143

 

 

42,240

 

 

5,451

 

 

42,894

Professional services and other (1)

 

896

 

 

5,425

 

 

921

 

 

7,087

Hardware products

 

 

 

75,966

 

 

 

 

73,500

Total Revenue

$

50,925

 

$

184,181

 

$

48,401

 

$

170,605

(1)

 

Professional services and other includes perpetual software licenses revenue, which was approximately 1% of total revenue for both the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, and approximately 2% of total revenue for both the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report financial results in accordance with GAAP. We also evaluate our performance using certain Non-GAAP financial metrics, namely Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share. Our management believes that these measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial metrics, provide useful supplemental information regarding the performance of our business, as further discussed in the descriptions of each of these Non-GAAP metrics below.

These Non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives or substitutes for the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. While we believe that these Non-GAAP financial measures are useful for the purposes described below, they have limitations associated with their use, since they exclude items that may have a material impact on our reported results and may be different from similar measures used by other companies. Additional information about the Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appear below.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, long-term incentive compensation, restructuring and other related charges, and certain non-recurring items, including acquisition related costs, rebranding costs, and non-routine shareholder matters.

