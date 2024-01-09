Home Business Wire OneSpan Announces Participation in 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference
OneSpan Announces Participation in 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference, taking place January 16 – January 19, 2024.


OneSpan management, including recently appointed CEO Victor Limongelli, will be hosting in-person meetings at the conference in New York on Wednesday, January 17, as well as virtual investor meetings on Friday, January 19.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps organizations accelerate digital transformations by enabling secure, compliant, and refreshingly easy customer agreements and transaction experiences. Organizations requiring high assurance security, including the integrity of end-users and the fidelity of transaction records behind every agreement, choose OneSpan to simplify and secure business processes with their partners and customers. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world’s largest 100 banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of transactions in 100+ countries annually.

For more information, go to www.onespan.com. You can also follow @OneSpan on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Copyright© 2024 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan™ is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

Contacts

Joe Maxa

Vice President of Investor Relations

+1-312-766-4009

joe.maxa@onespan.com

