OneRail Teams Up with Bungii to Expand Its Big and Bulky Delivery Network

Bungii adds over 10,000 certified assets to the nation’s largest aggregated carrier network

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bigandbulky—OneRail, a leading provider of solutions in last mile omnichannel fulfillment, today announced it has finalized its integration with Bungii, a big and bulky last mile delivery firm, into the OneRail OmniPoint platform, which intelligently matches last mile deliveries with couriers in real time. This integration creates a seamless bidirectional flow of data between the OneRail platform and Bungii, to provide a dependable, scalable and affordable last mile solution.









Operationally, OneRail identifies exceptions and manages the logistics of each delivery through proof of delivery. The unique way in which OneRail has connected the demand signal with logistics management and fulfillment provides a complete end-to-end forward and reverse logistics solution, enabling scale and dependability for shippers across many industry verticals — including retail, industrial supply, health care and product manufacturers.

Bungii is a premium delivery solution that combines speed, reliability and the ability to flex during peak seasons. OneRail can now access their national network of over 10,000 certified pickup trucks, trailers and cargo vans to deliver big and bulky products from customers like Lowe’s, Pepsi and Ernesta. Bungii drivers must pass an 18-point safety standard to ensure a consistent, professional experience. Their drivers achieve a 99 percent five-star customer rating overall and 99 percent on-time service level agreement (SLA).

“The team at Bungii is a true partner — they provide us with a dedicated team of account management personnel who are intensely involved with our relationship, meeting every week to review their performance and all growth opportunities,” said OneRail VP of Logistics Partners Matt Schultz. “This relationship provides OneRail a variety of big and bulky delivery assets in every major city across the U.S. Most importantly, their customer-obsessed mentality gives us the confidence that the delivery experience is what we, our shippers and their customers expect.”

“At Bungii, we’ve always been driven by innovation and a commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to our customers. Our partnership with OneRail is a significant milestone that amplifies these values,” said Bungii CEO and Founder Ben Jackson. “By combining our expertise in large-item delivery with OneRail’s cutting-edge last-mile solutions, we’re not only enhancing our services but redefining what’s possible in last mile logistics. Together, we’re poised to create unprecedented value and drive transformative change in the industry. This collaboration marks a new era of efficiency, reliability and responsiveness, and we couldn’t be more excited about the journey ahead.”

On Thursday, August 17, at 2 p.m. Eastern, Bungii’s Chief Financial Officer Kerri Thurston will be a featured panelist during a live webinar on Logistics as a Service titled, “Stretch Your Last Mile Capacity: Win Q4 with Tools, Innovation and AI.” Other panelists include Advance Auto Parts Director of Transportation, Last Mile Operations and Analytics Dean Dunton; and OneRail Executive Vice President of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence David Daeschler. The panel will be moderated by OneRail Founder and CEO Bill Catania. To learn more and register, https://onerail-io.zoom.us/webinar/register/1816916121865/WN_1cibRN5tSNiXt8wwclKGGQ.

OneRail is a leading omnichannel fulfillment solution pairing best-in-class software with logistics as a service to provide dependability and speed to help businesses meet their delivery promise. With a real-time connected network of 12 million drivers, OneRail matches the right vehicle for the right delivery so brands lower expenses and increase capacity to rapidly scale their businesses. This people-plus-platform approach features a 24/7 USA-based exceptions team who maintain a 99% on-time delivery rate. OneRail was recently named on Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces 2023, ranked No. 23 on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers and No. 48 on the Inc. 5000. To learn more about OneRail, visit OneRail.com.

Awarded Silicon Prairie’s Startup of the Year, Bungii is a technology-driven delivery platform that unlocks same day, last mile, large item delivery capabilities to increase customer satisfaction and drive incremental sales. We have been compared to DoorDash but instead of using a Prius to deliver food, we use pickup trucks and cargo vans to deliver large products, like TVs, tires or a 5-gallon bucket of paint. Our platform is an extension of our partners’ logistics networks. Leveraging advanced algorithms and an unparalleled commitment to driver excellence, we deliver an industry-leading last mile, big & bulky experience.

