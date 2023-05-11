OneRail Named to Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

Award honors the last mile software solution’s exceptional company culture





ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#lastmiledelivery—OneRail, a leader in last mile omnichannel fulfillment, has been recognized on Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue—culled from thousands of submissions—the list is the result of a comprehensive evaluation of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

According to Inc. magazine, “Inc. Best Workplaces awards the company cultures that thrive in the face of adversity. Cultures that, in response to a pandemic, redefine the workplace and continue to enrich it. Cultures that foster employee growth and advancement at all levels. Cultures that make their company truly worthy of being named one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces.”

“We take employee happiness to heart, and this award serves as further validation of the values and culture we strive for at OneRail,” OneRail Founder & CEO Bill Catania said. “When we started OneRail, we made it a priority to partner with capital partners that were aligned with how we think about company culture and the importance of investing in our team. We have always believed that if we don’t put our team first, we can’t take care of our customers, and we certainly can’t deliver on the expectations of our shareholders. We are very fortunate to have capital partners who are 100 percent aligned with us on putting our team first.”

OneRail helps shippers accelerate their unified commerce transformation with its industry leading last mile delivery solution. With its delivery operating system and network of 12 million drivers, OneRail powers delivery fulfillment at enterprise scale for Fortune 500 retailers, wholesale product distributors, and manufacturers. OneRail offers shippers a single API that is used to optimize and fully automate their last mile delivery execution, including fulfill from store, dark store, warehouse, or any localized fulfillment node.

OneRail is a leading omnichannel fulfillment solution pairing best-in-class software with logistics as a service to provide Amazon-level dependability and speed to help businesses meet their delivery promise. With a real-time connected network of 12 million drivers, OneRail matches the right vehicle for the right delivery so brands lower expenses and increase capacity to rapidly scale their businesses. This people-plus-platform approach features a 24/7 USA-based exceptions team who maintains a 99% on-time delivery rate. OneRail was recently ranked No. 23 on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers, and No. 48 on the Inc. 5000. To learn more about OneRail, visit OneRail.com.

