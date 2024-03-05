OneRail Named to Forbes List of 2024 Best Startup Employers

Second-Straight Year for the Last Mile Solution

America’s Best Startup Employers 2024 list is based on evaluating 3,000 U.S.-based privately held companies with at least 50 employees on the following criteria: employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth.

Based in Orlando, OneRail provides retailers, wholesale distributors and manufacturers across multiple industries with precision-based dependability and speed to keep their delivery promise. The company has enjoyed continued growth in the last year; being deployed from more than 10,000 unique shipper locations; expanding its massive Logistics Partner Network to 12 million-plus drivers; and launching same-day delivery nationwide across 1,700-plus stores for one of the largest brands in home improvement.

“We are honored to again be recognized by Forbes as one of the country’s best startup employers,” said OneRail Founder and CEO Bill Catania. “We are committed to making OneRail a company where the best employees want to work and build their careers. We know that our customers, and our business, succeeds when our employees feel engaged and empowered, and we are grateful for their positive feedback.”

This is the fifth annual collaborative effort between Forbes and Statista to examine the best-performing startups, and identify from that field the most innovative and overall most effective workplaces in terms of employee satisfaction. All companies evaluated are headquartered in the U.S. and were founded between 2014 and 2021.

To learn more about OneRail and career opportunities with the company, visit OneRail.com.

About OneRail

OneRail is a leading omnichannel fulfillment solution pairing best-in-class software with logistics as a service to provide dependability and speed to help businesses meet their delivery promise. With a real-time connected network of 12 million drivers, OneRail matches the right vehicle for the right delivery so brands lower expenses and increase capacity to rapidly scale their businesses. This people-plus-platform approach features a 24/7 USA-based exceptions team who maintain a 99% on-time delivery rate. OneRail debuted at No. 24 on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, was named for the third year in a row to the FreightTech 100, was honored as one of Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces 2023, was listed on Forbes’ 2023 list of America’s Best Startup Employers, and named to the Inc. 5000 two years in a row (most recently at No. 59, with 7,409 percent growth). To learn more about OneRail, visit OneRail.com.

