OneRail Earns ‘Top 100’ Ranking on the Inc. 5000 Annual List for Second Consecutive Year

OneRail Ranks No. 59 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies with 7,409% Growth

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#lastmile–OneRail, a leading technology solution in last mile omnichannel fulfillment, has made the annual Inc. 5000 list, for the second consecutive year. The prestigious list names the fastest-growing private companies in America — with OneRail ranked at No. 59 — and the back-to-back inclusion demonstrates the company’s commitment to innovation, adaptability and customer satisfaction.









The Inc. 5000 showcases companies that have driven rapid revenue growth over a three-year period. OneRail’s extraordinary 3-year growth was 7,409 percent, which ranked them No. 7 in Florida, No. 1 in Orlando and is the seventh fastest-growing company in software nationally.

“Landing in the top 100 on the Inc. 5000 two years in a row is a testament to the OneRail team’s ability to execute, the trust that our customers have placed in our team and solution, and the investors that have enabled our rapid growth,” stated OneRail Founder and CEO Bill Catania. “OneRail’s growth continues to be focused on helping leading retailers, product manufacturers and wholesalers execute upon their omnichannel commerce strategy, reducing fulfillment costs and perfecting their customer experience.”

OneRail has continued its growth story in 2023, recently announcing the national roll-out of same-day delivery with Fortune 50 retailer Lowe’s Home Improvement. The company also counts brands such as Advance Auto Parts, PepsiCo, American Tire Distributors and Tractor Supply Company on its list of blue-chip customers.

OneRail’s repeat Inclusion on the Inc. 5000 is the latest of many milestones for the startup, including the 2023 Inc. Best Workplaces; mentions in Gartner’s Hype Cycle™ for Supply Chain Execution Technologies and the Market Guide for Last Mile Delivery Technology Solutions; and ranked no. 23 on the 2023 Forbes list of America’s Best Startup Employers.

About OneRail

OneRail is a leading omnichannel fulfillment solution pairing best-in-class software with logistics as a service to provide dependability and speed to help businesses meet their delivery promise. With a real-time connected network of 12 million drivers, OneRail matches the right vehicle for the right delivery so brands lower expenses and increase capacity to rapidly scale their businesses. This people-plus-platform approach features a 24/7 USA-based exceptions team who maintain a 99% on-time delivery rate. In addition to the Inc. 5000, OneRail was recently named on Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces 2023 and ranked No. 23 on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers. To learn more about OneRail, visit OneRail.com.

Contacts

Julia Grove



Julia.grove@onerail.io

703-629-5449