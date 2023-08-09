OneRail and Inmar Post-Purchase Solutions to Provide a Cost Effective and Eco-friendly, End-to-End Returns Solution

OneRail and Inmar Collaborate to Reduce Returns-Related Transportation Costs and Increase Sustainability for OneRail’s Network of 12 Million Couriers.

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneRail, a leading omnichannel fulfillment solution, today announced an agreement with Inmar Post-Purchase Solutions, the leading provider of post-purchase customer experience and e-commerce returns solutions.









Inmar’s software makes returns easy and convenient for shoppers while improving value recovery for e-commerce sellers. The end-to-end solution, which incorporates Inmar’s nationwide network of return processing facilities, reduces transportation costs, the consumption of fossil fuels and greenhouse gas emissions by routing returns in the most efficient manner. This comprehensive solution also keeps returned goods in commerce and out of landfills.

OneRail has built the nation’s largest courier network of over 12 million drivers, with assets ranging from sedans and sprinter vans to refrigerated box trucks. This network is connected directly to the OneRail OmniPoint software platform, a last mile technology solution that optimizes and automates last mile logistics.

According to the National Retail Federation, returns cost retailers $816 Billion in 2022, nearly double the cost of returns in 2020. By integrating Inmar’s returns initiation and returns processing systems with OneRail’s OmniPoint platform, customers will benefit from a frictionless returns experience, which boosts shopper loyalty. Other benefits include cost reductions, faster return to stock and unlimited capacity.

“Retailers have spent the better part of 25 years intensely focused on offering a broad selection of products backed by convenient and affordable shipping options. With nearly 30% of e-commerce sales flowing through a returns process, improving the customer experience and unit economics for product returns is now center stage. Inmar Intelligence has pioneered reverse logistics and the post-purchase customer experience. Developing this strategic alliance creates a first-in-class solution that will improve efficiency, sustainability, customer experience and the bottom line for retailers and distributors,” stated OneRail founder and CEO, Bill Catania.

Dan Nevin, General Manager of Inmar Post-Purchase Solutions, said, “Efficiency and sustainability are key tenets for OneRail and Inmar. By combining our returns initiation software and thousands of return drop-off locations with Inmar Intelligence’s nationwide network of return processing centers and OneRail’s OmniPoint platform, we’re providing the most cost-effective and sustainable returns services in the marketplace.”

OneRail’s ability to optimize freight-matching decisions ensures the most efficient carrier and fleet asset type is used for each return route, which reduces the cost per mile and emissions. The platform provides real-time tracking and visibility for increased efficiency and resource planning at the receiving facility. Customers can also elect to optimize their returns to meet sustainability goals, including the prioritization of electric vehicles (EVs) where available.

About OneRail

OneRail is a leading omnichannel fulfillment solution pairing best-in-class software with logistics-as-a-service to provide dependability and speed to help businesses meet their delivery promises. With a real-time connected network of 12 million drivers, OneRail matches the right vehicle for the right delivery; enabling brands and merchants to lower expenses and increase capacity to rapidly scale their businesses. This people-plus-platform approach features a 24/7 USA-based exceptions team who maintain a 99% on-time delivery rate. OneRail was recently named on Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces 2023, ranked No. 23 on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers and No. 48 on the Inc. 5000. To learn more about OneRail, visit OneRail.com.

About Inmar Post-Purchase Solutions

The post-purchase experience is often where a company’s customer experience strategy delivers its greatest value. To maximize this value, commerce data solutions company Inmar Intelligence formed a joint venture with Doddle, an international provider of e-commerce solutions. Operating under the Inmar Intelligence brand, Inmar Post-Purchase Solutions (IPPS) offers end-to-end, post-purchase solutions and analytics for brands, omnichannel retailers, pure-play e-commerce retailers and parcel carriers. By combining Inmar Intelligence’s technology and nationwide network of returns processing centers with Doddle’s technology stack and experience in developing pick up/drop off (PUDO) networks, IPPS provides frictionless experiences for shoppers and merchants, while offering carriers and retailers new growth opportunities. Click the links to learn more about Inmar Intelligence’s Product Lifecycle Solutions and Inmar Post-Purchase Solutions.

