Onebrief Launches API to Enhance Military Collaboration and Data Interoperability

HONOLULU–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Onebrief, the software platform for military staff workflows and collaboration, this week launched its new API allowing information and insights from within the platform to be combined with data from other military software tools. The integrations supported by this API accelerate Onebrief’s core goals: driving fast command decisions, efficient staffs, and seamless collaboration between military headquarters.


The API can be deployed on unclassified and classified networks, such as SIPR and JWICS, ensuring that live data remains secure. This capability maintains operational assurance, by enabling users to work with the most accurate and timely information without compromising protocols.

“Our purpose is to support fast and excellent military decisions – which requires access to a broad range of data services and tools. We’re excited about this development because it allows staffs to do just that,” said Grant Demaree, CEO of Onebrief. “Now, the information needed for important decisions is always at hand, and efficient operations are within reach.”

This launch aligns Onebrief with the Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) data interoperability goals, which are critical to the Department of Defense’s efforts to integrate data across multiple domains and platforms. By ensuring data can be shared and analyzed across different systems, Onebrief is contributing to a unified and responsive command and control system.

Since Onebrief’s inception, the platform has expanded to support a wide range of military staff work—from routine tasks to the execution of the largest operational plans (OPLANs), and from garrison to large-scale combat operations. The ability to synchronize live data in real-time across multiple products makes it an essential tool for modern military operations, and this development will drive greater outcomes.

For more information about the Onebrief platform, please visit onebrief.com.

About Onebrief

Onebrief is a web-based software for military planning and collaboration. Built by a team of experienced planners, Onebrief enables faster, smarter decisions, by syncing data across all products in real-time. Currently live on NIPR, SIPR, and JWICS, Onebrief is designed to support and speed up military staff work, from routine tasks to the largest OPLANS. Learn more at onebrief.com.

