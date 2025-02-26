Ondo Finance Joins the Mastercard Multi-Token Network (MTN) as the First Real-World Asset (RWA) Provider

Businesses on MTN that have onboarded with Ondo will be able to earn yield on idle cash and deploy into tokenized Treasury Bills 24/7 (using fiat rails) via Ondo’s OUSG offering

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ondo Finance announced today that it will be the first provider to bring real-world assets (RWA) to the Mastercard Multi-Token Network (MTN), a digital network connecting financial institutions with businesses to improve cross-border payment experiences. As the first tokenized RWA integrated into the MTN, Ondo’s Short-Term US Government Treasuries Fund (OUSG) will allow participating businesses to earn daily yield via tokenized assets with 24/7 subscriptions and redemptions, without the need for stablecoins onramps or settlement windows.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Mastercard to help shape the future of digital finance,” said Ian De Bode, Chief Strategy Officer of Ondo Finance. “This partnership represents a landmark moment of connecting private payment network rails to tokenized assets on public blockchain networks. This connectivity will enable the banking ecosystem to move to 24/7 functionality on a global basis, powered by Ondo’s assets and services.”

Mastercard’s MTN brings together a set of API-enabled, blockchain tools and standards to enable innovative business models under one platform. It allows banks to connect to applications built on the network digitally and is capable of handling the increased complexity of domestic and cross-border commercial transactions, such as greater transparency, faster settlement, and reducing time zone friction.

The integration of OUSG to the MTN represents one of the first live instances of connectivity between a private payments network and tokenized assets on public blockchains. Businesses on the MTN will have 24/7 access to OUSG on a public blockchain, before payments are settled on traditional banking rails without the need to set up any additional crypto infrastructure or accounts. This makes access to tokenized treasuries via traditional cash balances instant and seamless, meaning complete, 24/7 cash management freedom.

MTN's comprehensive infrastructure is aimed at streamlining secure and scalable digital transactions, and supports a wide range of institutional finance applications—from cross-border settlements to tokenized liquidity management. This opens the door for broad application of OUSG as collateral for working capital, trade finance agreements, and simple cash management, globally.

OUSG is the first peer-to-peer transferable fund onchain and offers lower minimums & fees, instant investment & redemption 24/7, and daily interest distributions. The significant majority of its assets are currently invested in the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), as well as high-quality short-term US Treasuries and GSE funds from Franklin Templeton, WisdomTree, Wellington Management, and Fundbridge Capital. With this integration, OUSG enables MTN participants to unlock predictable yields on segregated balances, backed by real-world assets, for their business operations and other liquidity needs.

"We’re building on decades of proven success in payments to deliver unparalleled financial flexibility and 24/7 access to businesses worldwide. Our work with Ondo Finance is poised to open new doors in the ever-evolving digital assets ecosystem,” said Raj Dhamodharan, Executive Vice President, Blockchain and Digital Assets at Mastercard.

For more information on Ondo Finance or OUSG, please visit Ondo’s website. To learn more about Mastercard’s MTN, head here.

NOTE: OUSG has not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Act") or pursuant to securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred in the US or to US persons unless registered under the Act or an exemption or exclusion from the registration requirements thereof is available. Ondo I LP, the issuer of OUSG, is not registered as an investment company under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Nothing herein constitutes any offer to sell, or any solicitation of an offer to buy, OUSG. Acquiring OUSG involves risks. A OUSG holder may incur losses, including total loss of their investment. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

Ondo does not endorse, Ondo does not make any representation or warranty whatsoever (express or implied, including but not limited to any warranty of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose or non-infringement) regarding, and ONDO SHALL NOT HAVE ANY LIABILITY WHATSOEVER WITH RESPECT TO ANYONE'S USE OF, any third-party products, services or technologies referenced herein. Additional terms apply. Visit https://ondo.finance/ousg for details.

About Ondo Finance

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain. For more information, visit https://ondo.finance.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.com

Ali Adkins

ondo@wachsman.com