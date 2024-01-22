Ondo Finance Expands Focus to Asia Pacific, Making it Easier to Invest In US-Based Assets

HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ondo Finance, a leading player in onchain finance, today announced its expansion into the Asia Pacific with the opening of its first office in the region. Ondo currently offers three tokenized products: OUSG, providing exposure to US Treasuries; OMMF, providing exposure to US money market funds; and USDY, providing a yield-bearing alternative to conventional stablecoins. Together, they enable investors from around the world to gain exposure to key US-based asset classes in tokenized form.





Already the leading provider of tokenized securities with nearly 40% of global market share, Ondo’s expansion into Asia Pacific coincides with the region’s growing interest in digital assets, spurred by factors like a thriving crypto community, evolving regulatory landscapes, and increasing interest in exposure to US assets. These factors, coupled with the region’s vast wealth and diverse investor base, make Ondo’s expansion into the region timely.

To facilitate this expansion, Ondo today announced the opening of its APAC office and the appointment of Mr. Ashwin Khosa as Vice President of Business Development in the region. With nearly ten years of Hong Kong-based institutional business development experience at Citi, Tether and Bitfinex, Mr. Khosa brings to Ondo both substantial understanding of onchain finance and deep knowledge of the Asia Pacific market.

“ I’m thrilled to be joining the Ondo team and building out our presence in APAC,” said Mr. Khosa. “ The team is top-notch and the mission of bringing real world assets onchain is extremely important. I look forward to working closely with partners in the region to help investors gain access to this next generation of high-quality assets.”

“ We’re very excited about our expansion into APAC,” said Nathan Allman, founder and CEO of Ondo. “ There is an active and rapidly growing crypto community and an appreciation for the type of high-quality exposure to US assets that our tokens provide.”

This most recent announcement comes on the heels of several major announcements by Ondo over the past few weeks such as its strategic roadmap, which lays out its view of the current state of the industry and its high-level plans over the next 24 months.

It also comes on the tail of major announcements by other members of the Ondo Ecosystem:

Mantle and Solana recently announced partnerships with Ondo Finance to bring USDY to their chains.

The Ondo Foundation recently announced a points program and its proposal to unlock its ONDO token

About Ondo

Founded in 2021, Ondo Finance is a US-based technology company focused on making institutional-grade financial products and services available to everyone. Ondo focuses both on the tokenization of securities as well as on the development of decentralized protocols that improve the utility and distribution of those tokens. Ondo's leadership formerly ran the Goldman Sachs Digital Assets team, Ondo works with institutional partners like Blackrock and Morgan Stanley, and Ondo is backed by top VCs including Founders Fund, Pantera Capital, and Coinbase Ventures.

