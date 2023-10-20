Onbe Chief Administrative Officer Recognized with Globee® Award

Onbe Chief Administrative Officer, Jennifer Garrison, named Female Executive of the Year in FinTech by the Globee® Awards

CHICAGO & PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Onbe, a market-leading corporate disbursements platform, is proud to announce that Jennifer Garrison, Chief Administrative Officer, has been named Female Executive of the Year in FinTech for the Globee® Awards 2023 Women in Business awards. The annual awards program celebrates and recognizes the remarkable achievements of women in the business world across industries.





“It’s an honor to be recognized by the Globee Awards as the Female Executive of the Year in FinTech,” said Jennifer Garrison, Chief Administrative Officer at Onbe. “At Onbe, we strive to create an inclusive and nurturing culture for current, past and prospective employees. It’s a privilege to play a role in Onbe’s evolution as a growing payouts platform.”

As Onbe’s Chief Administrative Officer, Jennifer plays a pivotal leadership role in the organization’s strategic planning process. She focuses on improving Onbe’s performance and ensuring resources are appropriately allocated to business-critical initiatives. Alongside the executive leadership team, Jennifer works to centralize the business units’ focus on optimization and transformation, specifically around product development, client service, people and culture, creating awareness.

“Jennifer exemplifies commitment, focus and drive toward the desired outcomes for the business. As a dynamic leader, Jennifer is a critical component to the success Onbe has experienced and the future evolution of the business,” said Bala Janakiraman, CEO of Onbe. “We’re excited to celebrate Jennifer and this well-deserved recognition.”

About Globee® Awards Women in Business

The Globee® Awards for Women in Business is a prestigious recognition program that celebrates the remarkable achievements of women in various industries and professions worldwide. It honors the inspiring women who have made significant contributions to their respective fields, demonstrating exceptional leadership, innovation, and success. The awards provide a platform to showcase the remarkable accomplishments of women in business and highlight their invaluable contributions to the corporate world. By recognizing and honoring women’s achievements, the Globee® Awards strive to inspire and empower women, promoting gender equality and diversity in the business landscape. Whether it’s in entrepreneurship, leadership, or groundbreaking innovations, the Globee® Awards for Women in Business shine a well-deserved spotlight on the outstanding accomplishments of women and their transformative impact on the global business community.

About the Globee Awards

The Globee Awards present recognition in nine programs and competitions, including Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. For more information on the Globee Awards, visit https://globeeawards.com.

About Onbe

With more than 25 years of industry experience and offices in Chicago, Philadelphia and London, Onbe is a fintech that manages and modernizes customer and workforce disbursements for corporate clients ranging from mid-market to the Fortune 500. Onbe’s team of experts and technology platform offers clients a turnkey solution to offload their entire B2C payment operations, relieving them of the cost, complexity and risk that come with orchestrating these payments in-house. Backed by top-tier investors, Onbe delivers on today’s consumer expectations for instant, digital and seamless payments. To learn more, visit www.onbe.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

