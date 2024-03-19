OnAsset Intelligence Launches World’s First Dedicated Aircraft IoT Gateway

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Air cargo is the lifeblood of global supply chains, enabling high quality and high velocity movement of the world’s most valuable and mission critical goods. Visibility is a critical component in keeping the aviation supply chain moving, and now OnAsset is extending the real time visibility shippers have come to expect to the aircraft itself. OnAsset’s flagship SENTRY 600 FlightSafe® device has now been deployed as a dedicated aircraft-installed gateway to transform the aircraft itself into a virtual connected warehouse.





Aircraft gateways deliver a multitude of benefits for shippers, logistics providers, and the airline itself. Enabling the aircraft as the hub of real-time visibility establishes continuity for the monitoring aircraft subsystems, sensor-enabled shipments, and detection of ULDs, galley carts and other connected aircraft assets. OnAsset is delivering these solutions today for airline customers where Bluetooth sensors are installed in cabin and hold areas to monitor temperature and humidity. Additionally, sensors integrated into assets like aircraft unit-load-devices (ULDs), aircraft parts inventory, and ground support equipment capture real time location and sensor data wherever the aircraft is located. The Sentry aircraft gateways are also capable of running for weeks on their own backup battery, so the same level of visibility can be provided whether the aircraft are actively being used or parked for maintenance. The gathered data enables immediate notification of excursions from defined parameters while also building historical data for ongoing analysis of asset utilization and efficiency.

With Sentry aircraft gateways in place, operations and maintenance teams can remotely capture transaction events, diagnose problems and troubleshoot issues without the need for physical inspection, particularly during periods of extreme weather. This capability saves time and resources while providing avenues for new value-added status notifications to airline shippers. It is now possible to provide real time confirmed on board notifications to shippers so they have peace of mind that their shipments are on the right aircraft in good condition.

Overall, the onboard Sentry FlightSafe® IoT gateways present airlines with a comprehensive solution for monitoring, maintaining, and optimizing parked aircraft, leading to improved operational efficiency, reduced downtime, and enhanced safety and security, with multiple benefits, including:

Real-time visibility and monitoring of cargo hold and cabin environments, including detection of sensor-enabled shipments, ULDs, galley carts, and other aircraft assets. This visibility extends beyond just the aircraft to the surrounding area as well, further enabling enhancing situational awareness of ground support operations and equipment.

Immediate notification of cargo confirmed onboard status, detection of loading and unloading events, and sensor data capture for notifying personnel of any deviations from predefined parameters, allowing for prompt action to be taken.

Integration with ground operations systems to seamlessly facilitate coordination between airline maintenance activities, cargo operations, asset management, and ground support staff, including support for 3rd party notifications to shippers, logistics providers and ground handling agents.

SENTRY 600 FlightSafe® gateway automatically channels data to the OnAsset Insight Cloud , where personnel can access dashboards, define rules and alerts, and integrate data through API functions to enable ongoing analysis for improved operational efficiency, reduced downtime, and enhanced safety and security for parked aircraft.

Adam Crossno, CEO of OnAsset Intelligence, said, “The need for visibility is only increasing, and the proliferation of wireless devices to track and monitor all aspects of the supply chain is growing at an astounding pace. Enabling the aircraft to be the nexus of this activity is the next logical step. From our inception OnAsset has done the hard work to ensure our products are fully compliant with aviation regulations, and we’re proud to continue that legacy by launching the industry’s first dedicated IoT gateway that is compliant for install on the aircraft itself. With this proven turnkey solution, we are delivering layers of value for the airline and its customers. Everyone in the chain benefits from enhanced visibility, whether it be airline operations, aircraft maintenance, cargo, ULD management, ground handling operations, or shippers, we can unify the picture for everyone.”

OnAsset’s Sentry 600 IoT gateways are available now. Please contact your local OnAsset representative to learn more.

About OnAsset

Founded in 2005, OnAsset is a leading technology company specializing in asset tracking and monitoring solutions with a focus on providing innovative, reliable, and sustainable products that allow organizations to track and manage their valuable assets in real-time. Whether it is monitoring the location and condition of high-value cargo in transit, optimizing supply chain operations, or ensuring the security and compliance of critical assets, OnAsset’s solutions empower companies to leverage its 17 patents, global airline approvals, and industry certifications to make informed decisions and streamline their operations. OnAsset is a trusted partner for businesses seeking to enhance asset visibility and control serving over 170 countries. For more information, please visit www.onasset.com.

