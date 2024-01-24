ON24 Unveils its Next Generation Platform, Unleashing a New Era of AI-powered Intelligent Engagement

Ahead of its launch event, “ON24 Next,” ON24 announces new intelligent engagement platform

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) marks the next chapter of its innovation strategy with the launch of its next generation intelligent engagement platform. With AI-powered intelligence at the core, ON24 will now enable enterprises to continuously engage audiences through hyper-personalized experiences that deliver connected insights and drive cost-efficient revenue growth.





“AI will fundamentally reshape sales and marketing and reimagine the customer experience. This means that sales and marketing teams must embrace AI to innovate and adapt, or risk being left behind,” says Sharat Sharan, co-founder, President and CEO. “With the launch of the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform, we are excited to leverage our unique foundation of first-party data to give our industry-leading customers an AI advantage, so that they can combine best-in-class experiences, personalization and content, to capture and act on connected data and insights at scale to drive revenue growth. And, we believe AI will continue to be a key differentiation for our own business and technology strategy moving forward, powering a new era of intelligent engagement.”

Built on its foundation of first-party data, the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform combines best-in-class digital experiences, including the company’s flagship webinar, virtual event and content marketing products, with its new AI-powered Analytics and Content Engine (ACE) to provide an integrated go-to-market solution. The platform’s comprehensive set of capabilities will help sales and marketing teams to:

Scale personalized experiences : Build best-in-class, branded experiences that reach their prospects and customers at scale and are hyper-personalized for individuals.

: Build best-in-class, branded experiences that reach their prospects and customers at scale and are hyper-personalized for individuals. Automate continuous engagement : Interact with prospects and customers 24/7 through AI-generated content and always-on nurtures.

: Interact with prospects and customers 24/7 through AI-generated content and always-on nurtures. Deliver connected insights : Track audience engagement data across interactions and analyze engagement across key audience segments.

: Track audience engagement data across interactions and analyze engagement across key audience segments. Drive revenue growth: Enable data-driven actions across go-to-market teams to generate pipeline and build lifetime customer relationships.

“Today’s launch of the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform brings our AI innovation together with more than a decade of market leadership, product development and first-party engagement data,” said Jayesh Sahasi, EVP of Product and CTO at ON24. “We believe this will unlock even greater value for our customers, providing AI-powered intelligence that keeps getting smarter, more personalized and more effective over time.”

​​About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to help businesses bring their go-to-market strategy into the AI era and drive cost-effective revenue growth. Through its leading intelligent engagement platform, ON24 enables customers to combine best-in-class experiences with personalization and content, to capture and act on connected insights at scale.

ON24 provides industry-leading companies, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 5 top global asset management firms, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial companies, with a valuable source of first-party data to drive sales and marketing innovation, improve efficiency and increase business results. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has offices globally in North America, EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: “expect,” “convert,” “believe,” “plan,” “future,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

© 2024 ON24, Inc. All rights reserved. ON24 and the ON24 logo are trademarks owned by ON24, Inc., and are registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.

