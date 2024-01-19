ON24 Recognizes 2023’s Leaders in Digital Engagement

Danfoss, Informatica, S&P Global, UnitedHealthcare, ZoomInfo and many others recognized for digital experiences that delivered business growth

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A recent Forrester survey found that more than 60% of B2B buyers base their final purchase decision solely on the digital content and experiences companies provide. That’s why thousands of B2B companies choose ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading digital engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing that helps enterprises generate data-driven insights and deliver cost-effective revenue growth. Today, ON24, announced the industry-leading digital experiences of 2023 that drove ROI for their organizations.





“At ON24, our goal is to propel business success through digital engagement, with our customers at the core. We take pride in helping our customers drive deeper engagement with their target audiences and extract meaningful insights that result in revenue growth,” said Callan Young, CMO, ON24. “It is our honor to recognize the leading organizations that exemplify excellence in leveraging our platform to create digital experiences that not only meet but surpass their audience’s expectations.”

The following organizations were recognized for delivering outstanding digital experiences on the ON24 platform in 2023:

Danfoss drove product growth and customer retention by leveraging distributor, reseller and customer data to optimize its webinar and digital engagement program. FloQast influenced 82% of event pipeline in Q3 and created 120+ new active opportunities by routing high-quality leads from in-experience demo requests directly to sales. Global X ETFs increased qualified, high-value leads in Australia by 22%, by integrating ON24 engagement data with their CRM and using the platform’s personalization capabilities. Informatica scaled a live event into a hybrid experience across three key regions simultaneously, driving registration and delivering a consistent customer experience on a global scale. Infopro Digital increased conversion rates and registrations by automating processes on the ON24 platform and making real-time adjustments based on customer feedback. Kaspersky drove product adoption and business growth by creating new relationships with prospects and fostering existing relationships with customers. KnowBe4 generated over $300k in pipeline through an ON24-powered digital experience. The National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (NASFAA) achieved 100% participant satisfaction for its unique and impactful digital experience powered by the ON24 platform. PowerSchool achieved record-breaking registration rates, 75 CTA clicks, over 400 poll responses and 300+ content downloads during an educational experience with ON24. S&P Global doubled marketing qualified leads and boosted engagement by designing an ON24 digital experience personalized to different customer segments. Tata Consultancy Services drove revenue growth with record-high registrations for their webinar on ON24, resulting in 70% attendee participation across 30 countries. Texthelp sourced leads during a webinar series and converted at least 70% of them into marketing-qualified leads within 30 days. TOPdesk increased revenue and improved its customer engagement by 7% YoY and extended the shelf life of its content with an on-demand hub. TravelMediaGroup closed three deals from a single digital experience by creating a seamless and engaging customer experience on ON24. UCB achieved a 50%+ attendee conversion rate by enhancing the HCP’s experience and integrating ON24 engagement data with its business intelligence system. UnitedHealthcare achieved an 80% cost savings, increased attendee score and engagement with a new digital engagement strategy and an always-on content hub. Wood PLC sourced leads, increased audience engagement and automated continuing professional education credits on ON24, across different time zones. ZoomInfo surpassed webinar benchmarks by generating a record number of marketing-qualified leads and 190 scheduled demos, resulting in 10 closed-won deals.

To learn more about 2023’s leaders in digital engagement, watch the on-demand webinar here.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to re-imagine how companies engage, understand and build relationships with their audience in a digital world. Through our leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement integrated with generative AI, businesses use our portfolio of webinar, virtual event and content experiences to drive engagement and generate first-party data, delivering ​revenue growth across the enterprise – from demand generation to customer success to partner enablement.

ON24 powers digital engagement for industry-leading customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 6 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers, enabling organizations to reach millions of professionals a month for billions of engagement minutes per year with all the first-party data being captured, generated and integrated from one place. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

