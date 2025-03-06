ON24 Lumina Design System and Next-Generation Innovations Unveiled at ON24 Next 2025

New ON24 platform capabilities transform how businesses create and scale digital experiences while delivering deeper audience insights and accelerating business results

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading intelligent engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing, today announced the ON24 Lumina Design System and enhanced personalization and performance capabilities. Revealed at the “ON24 Next” platform innovation event, these advancements empower companies to deliver more dynamic, personalized and data-driven audience experiences at scale.

“Personalization has become a critical factor for driving pipeline growth, but many companies struggle to implement it at scale due to limitations in technology and resources," said Sharat Sharan, CEO, ON24. “With ON24 Lumina and the new capabilities, we’re breaking down those barriers and empowering businesses to transform how they create, personalize and deliver digital experiences. This isn't just about improving engagement; it's about enabling organizations to accelerate pipeline growth in an increasingly complex digital landscape.”

ON24 Lumina is the next-generation design system at the core of the ON24 platform, allowing businesses to create seamless, branded experiences that maximize engagement while providing deeper audience insights. The ON24 Lumina Design System and the other key innovations announced at ON24 Next will help customers:

Deliver hyper-personalized experiences - engage attendees with tailored messaging, calls to action, resources and surveys.

engage attendees with tailored messaging, calls to action, resources and surveys. AI-driven analytics and agents - optimize webinar and virtual event performance with AI-powered insights and automated actions that improve registration, attendance and conversion rates.

optimize webinar and virtual event performance with AI-powered insights and automated actions that improve registration, attendance and conversion rates. First-party data and revenue impact measurement - capture and analyze post-event behavior, integrate with CRM and marketing automation platforms, and refine follow-up strategies to more effectively nurture leads and track pipeline growth.

“As we look ahead, we are advancing digital engagement on multiple fronts,” said Jayesh Sahasi, Executive Vice President of Products and Chief Technology Officer, ON24. “With the ON24 Lumina Design System, we’re giving organizations the power to create immersive, branded experiences that are intuitive, scalable and insight-driven. By integrating AI-powered automation, intelligent content recommendations, and first-party data intelligence, we help teams optimize every interaction—ensuring deeper audience connections, smarter engagement strategies and stronger business outcomes.”

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to help businesses bring their go-to-market strategy into the AI era and drive cost-effective revenue growth. Through its leading intelligent engagement platform, ON24 enables customers to combine best-in-class experiences with personalization and content, to capture and act on connected insights at scale.

ON24 provides industry-leading companies, including 4 of the 5 largest global software companies, 3 of the 5 top global asset management firms, 3 of the 5 largest global pharmaceutical companies and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial companies, with a valuable source of first-party data to drive sales and marketing innovation, improve efficiency and increase business results. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has offices globally in North America, EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

