ON24 Appoints Callan Young as Chief Marketing Officer

Accomplished marketing executive brings vast B2B software experience driving go-to-market strategies, scaling growth and building world-class marketing organizations

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalengagement—ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced Callan Young as its next chief marketing officer. She joins ON24 with deep experience in enterprise B2B software and building demand generation models that drive revenue growth. Young will spearhead the organization’s go-to-market strategy, continuing to expand momentum and adoption of the company’s digital engagement platform.

“We’re thrilled to add Callan to the leadership team to further our revenue growth strategy,” said Sharat Sharan, CEO of ON24. “Callan is an accomplished executive in scaling growth with a proven track record of getting results. Under her leadership, we believe we will not only enhance our own sales and marketing teams, but also further our mission to help enterprises innovate their sales and marketing in a digital-first world.”

Young has held global sales and marketing leadership roles at several enterprise B2B technology companies. Most recently, she was Executive Senior Vice President of Marketing (CMO) at Experity, where she guided the company toward a successful exit. Prior to Experity, Young led Demand Generation for Anaplan where she was responsible for their global growth organization including business development, demand generation, account-based marketing, integrated campaigns and install-based marketing teams. Earlier in her career, Callan held management level positions with Great Bay Software (acquired by Plixer), IDeaS Revenue Solutions and Siteimprove.

“ON24 has an outstanding culture of innovation excellence, and I am excited and honored to be working alongside a team that is trusted for delivering a leading digital engagement platform,” said Callan Young. “ON24 is uniquely positioned to transform how businesses power digital engagement across the enterprise.”

To learn how ON24 helps companies drive engagement, generate first-party data, and deliver ​revenue growth with its leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, visit ON24.com/platform.

About ON24

ON24 is a leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, delivering insights to drive ​revenue growth. ON24 serves more than 2,000 customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 6 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and personalized content experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement powered by AI for businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 Platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: “expect,” “convert,” “believe,” “plan,” “future,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

