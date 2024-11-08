Home Business Wire ON24 Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Business Wire

ON24 Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

di Business Wire
  • Achieved Total Revenue of $36.3 million
  • Exceeded profitability targets for 6th consecutive quarter
  • Generated positive operating and free cash flow for 3rd consecutive quarter
  • Stabilization of install base continued with high single digit year-over-year improvement in gross retention
  • Percentage of ARR in multi-year agreements and percentage of customers using two or more products achieved another record quarter

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading intelligent engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.


“Our third quarter results reflected an improved retention profile, operating expense discipline, and positive free cash flow,” said Sharat Sharan, co-founder and CEO of ON24. “Our AI-powered ACE solution has become a strong growth vector. In Q3, ACE ARR increased again as a percentage of growth ARR. We are seeing encouraging signs of customer winbacks, and our focus on mission-critical use cases in regulated industries, like life sciences, has helped in stabilizing our business. We remain focused on leveraging our strategic pillars to achieve our goal of driving sustainable growth.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue:
    • Revenue from our Core Platform, including services, was $35.6 million.
    • Total revenue was $36.3 million.
  • ARR:
    • Core Platform ARR of $129.7 million as of September 30, 2024.
    • Total ARR of $132.2 million as of September 30, 2024.
  • GAAP Operating Loss was $13.3 million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $14.1 million in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Loss was $0.8 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2023.
  • GAAP Net Loss was $11.4 million, or $(0.27) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $11.5 million, or $(0.26) per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income was $1.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $0.2 million.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $0.3 million, compared to $2.9 million used in operating activities in the third quarter of 2023. Free cash flow was $0.1 million for the quarter, compared to $(3.2) million in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities totaled $188.8 million as of September 30, 2024.

For more information regarding non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flows, see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the tables at the end of this press release.

Recent Business Highlights:

  • Customer winbacks with boomerang customers contributed to ON24’s return to stability.
  • AI-powered ACE ARR performance reached a new high as a percentage of growth ARR.
  • Ranked a Top Engagement Platform for Sales and Marketing Teams in G2 Fall 2024 Report, recognized by customers for strong market presence and overall customer support and satisfaction.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2024, ON24 expects:

  • Core Platform Revenue, including services, to be in the range of $34.7 million to $35.7 million.
  • Total revenue of $35.4 million to $36.4 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $1.3 million to $0.3 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.01 to $0.02 using approximately 45.7 million diluted shares outstanding.
    • Restructuring charge of $0.4 million to $0.7 million, excluded from the non-GAAP amounts above.

For the full year 2024, ON24 now expects:

  • Core Platform Revenue, including services, to be in the range of $143.6 million to $144.6 million.
  • Total revenue of $146.8 million to $147.8 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $3.3 million to $2.3 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.08 to $0.10 using approximately 45.8 million diluted shares outstanding.

Conference Call Information

ON24 will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Parties in the United States can access the call by dialing 877-497-9071 or 201-689-8727.

A webcast and management’s prepared remarks for today’s call will be accessible on ON24’s investor relations website at investors.on24.com. Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Core Platform: The ON24 Core Platform products include:

ON24 Elite: live, interactive webinar experience that engages prospective customers in real-time and can be made available in an on-demand format.

ON24 Breakouts: live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users.

ON24 Forums: live, interactive experience that facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences.

ON24 Go Live: live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time and can also be made available in an on-demand format.

ON24 Engagement Hub: always-on, rich multimedia content experience that prospective customers can engage anytime, anywhere.

ON24 Target: personalize and curate, rich landing page experience that engages specific segments of prospective customers to drive desired action.

ON24 AI-powered ACE: the next generation AI-powered analytics and content engine.

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”): ARR is calculated as the sum of the annualized value of our subscription contracts as of the measurement date, including existing customers with expired contracts that we expect to be renewed. Our ARR amounts exclude professional services, overages from subscription customers and Legacy revenue.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or “GAAP”, we consider our non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow in evaluating our operating performance. We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding, interest expense, other (income) expense, net, provision for income taxes, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, shareholder activism related costs, restructuring costs, impairment charges for underutilized real estate, and certain other costs. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, shareholder activism related costs, restructuring costs, charges for underutilized real estate, and certain other costs. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding interest expense, other (income) expense, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of cloud implementation costs, stock-based compensation, restructuring costs, impairment charges for underutilized real estate, and shareholder activism related costs. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment.

We use non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and we use free cash flow to measure and evaluate cash generated through normal business operations. We believe non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), and Adjusted EBITDA may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance. We believe free cash flow may be helpful to investors because it reflects that some purchases of property and equipment are necessary to support ongoing operations, while providing a measure of cash available to acquire customers, expand within existing customers and otherwise pursue our business strategies.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are each presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and are not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measure as a tool for comparison.

We do not provide a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures due to the high variability and difficulty to predict certain items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures; in particular, the effects of stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring and transaction expenses. We expect the variability of these excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are included in the tables at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. Such statements can be identified by words such as: “outlook,” “expect,” “target,” “believe,” “plan,” “future,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our expected financial and operating results, the execution of our capital return program, the size of our market opportunity, the success of our new products and capabilities, including our new AI-powered Analytics and Content Engine, and other statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including our ability to attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers; declines in our growth rate; fluctuation in our performance; our history of net losses; competition; technological development in our markets; decline in demand for our solutions; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities and otherwise achieve our growth; the impact of the resumption of in-person marketing activities on our customer growth rate; disruptions or other issues with our technology or third-party services; compliance with data privacy, import and export controls, customs, sanctions and other laws and regulations; intellectual property matters; and matters relating to our common stock, along with the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to help businesses bring their go-to-market strategy into the AI era and drive cost-effective revenue growth. Through its leading intelligent engagement platform, ON24 enables customers to combine best-in-class experiences with personalization and content, to capture and act on connected insights at scale.

ON24 provides industry-leading companies, including 4 of the 5 largest global software companies, 3 of the 5 top global asset management firms, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial companies, with a valuable source of first-party data to drive sales and marketing innovation, improve efficiency and increase business results. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has offices globally in North America, EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

© 2024 ON24, Inc. All rights reserved. ON24 and the ON24 logo are trademarks owned by ON24, Inc., and are registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.

ON24, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

September 30, 2024

 

December 31, 2023

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

11,017

 

 

$

53,209

 

Marketable securities

 

177,829

 

 

 

145,497

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

23,750

 

 

 

37,939

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs, current

 

11,312

 

 

 

12,428

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

6,742

 

 

 

4,714

 

Total current assets

 

230,650

 

 

 

253,787

 

Property and equipment, net

 

4,400

 

 

 

5,371

 

Operating right-of-use assets

 

1,900

 

 

 

2,981

 

Intangible asset, net

 

853

 

 

 

1,305

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current

 

12,433

 

 

 

15,756

 

Other long-term assets

 

695

 

 

 

1,102

 

Total assets

$

250,931

 

 

$

280,302

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

2,687

 

 

$

1,914

 

Accrued and other current liabilities

 

14,781

 

 

 

16,907

 

Deferred revenue

 

63,631

 

 

 

74,358

 

Finance lease liabilities, current

 

 

 

 

127

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

2,926

 

 

 

2,779

 

Total current liabilities

 

84,025

 

 

 

96,085

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

440

 

 

 

2,483

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

1,583

 

 

 

1,517

 

Total liabilities

 

86,048

 

 

 

100,085

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Common stock

 

4

 

 

 

4

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

502,813

 

 

 

485,291

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(338,797

)

 

 

(305,513

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

863

 

 

 

435

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

164,883

 

 

 

180,217

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

250,931

 

 

$

280,302

 

 

 

 

 

ON24, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and other platform

$

33,860

 

 

$

36,430

 

 

$

102,836

 

 

$

114,130

 

Professional services

 

2,465

 

 

 

2,792

 

 

 

8,565

 

 

 

10,241

 

Total revenue

 

36,325

 

 

 

39,222

 

 

 

111,401

 

 

 

124,371

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and other platform(1)(4)

 

7,136

 

 

 

8,390

 

 

 

21,514

 

 

 

27,345

 

Professional services(1)(4)

 

2,202

 

 

 

2,457

 

 

 

7,144

 

 

 

8,908

 

Total cost of revenue

 

9,338

 

 

 

10,847

 

 

 

28,658

 

 

 

36,253

 

Gross profit

 

26,987

 

 

 

28,375

 

 

 

82,743

 

 

 

88,118

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing(1)(4)

 

19,498

 

 

 

21,510

 

 

 

59,029

 

 

 

68,555

 

Research and development(1)(2)(4)

 

9,180

 

 

 

9,730

 

 

 

27,370

 

 

 

31,759

 

General and administrative(1)(3)(4)

 

11,654

 

 

 

11,200

 

 

 

35,222

 

 

 

37,583

 

Total operating expenses

 

40,332

 

 

 

42,440

 

 

 

121,621

 

 

 

137,897

 

Loss from operations

 

(13,345

)

 

 

(14,065

)

 

 

(38,878

)

 

 

(49,779

)

Interest expense

 

6

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

80

 

Other income, net

 

(2,128

)

 

 

(2,718

)

 

 

(6,710

)

 

 

(8,483

)

Loss before provision for income taxes

 

(11,223

)

 

 

(11,365

)

 

 

(32,195

)

 

 

(41,376

)

Provision for income taxes

 

183

 

 

 

109

 

 

 

1,089

 

 

 

535

 

Net loss

 

(11,406

)

 

 

(11,474

)

 

 

(33,284

)

 

 

(41,911

)

Net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

$

(0.27

)

 

$

(0.26

)

 

$

(0.80

)

 

$

(0.92

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

41,870,709

 

 

 

43,832,475

 

 

 

41,725,990

 

 

 

45,655,106

 

(1)

Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and other platform

$

692

 

$

638

 

$

2,047

 

$

2,132

Professional services

 

119

 

 

123

 

 

369

 

 

419

Total cost of revenue

 

811

 

 

761

 

 

2,416

 

 

2,551

Sales and marketing

 

3,253

 

 

3,693

 

 

9,649

 

 

10,305

Research and development

 

2,322

 

 

2,332

 

 

6,696

 

 

6,716

General and administrative

 

5,490

 

 

4,779

 

 

15,528

 

 

13,719

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

11,876

 

$

11,565

 

$

34,289

 

$

33,291

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2)

Research and development expense includes amortization of acquired intangible asset of $140 thousand and $416 thousand for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, and $142 thousand and $419 thousand for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, in connection with the Vibbio acquisition in April 2022.

(3)

General and administrative expense includes professional advisory expenses associated with activism defense and related costs of nil and $2,656 thousand for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. We did not incur such costs in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

(4)

The results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 includes restructuring costs, which primarily represent severance and related expense due to restructuring activities, and impairment charge on our headquarters’ lease, as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

 

Severance

and related

Charges

 

Lease

Impairment

Charge

 

Total

 

Severance

and related

Charges

 

Lease

Impairment

Charge

 

Total

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and other platform

$

137

 

$

 

$

137

 

$

350

 

$

 

$

350

Professional services

 

7

 

 

 

 

7

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

20

Total cost of revenue

 

144

 

 

 

 

144

 

 

370

 

 

 

 

370

Sales and marketing

 

342

 

 

 

 

342

 

 

1,347

 

 

 

 

1,347

Research and development

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

112

 

 

 

 

112

General and administrative

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

339

 

 

 

 

339

Total restructuring costs

$

486

 

$

 

$

486

 

$

2,168

 

$

 

$

2,168

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

 

Severance

and related

Charges

 

Lease

Impairment

Charge

 

Total

 

Severance

and related

Charges

 

Lease

Impairment

Charge

 

Total

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and other platform

$

629

 

$

19

 

$

648

 

$

2,134

 

$

108

 

$

2,242

Professional services

 

39

 

 

18

 

 

57

 

 

143

 

 

119

 

 

262

Total cost of revenue

 

668

 

 

37

 

 

705

 

 

2,277

 

 

227

 

 

2,504

Sales and marketing

 

150

 

 

48

 

 

198

 

 

1,958

 

 

256

 

 

2,214

Research and development

 

174

 

 

97

 

 

271

 

 

1,287

 

 

569

 

 

1,856

General and administrative

 

21

 

 

70

 

 

91

 

 

303

 

 

409

 

 

712

Total restructuring costs

$

1,013

 

$

252

 

$

1,265

 

$

5,825

 

$

1,461

 

$

7,286

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ON24, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(11,406

)

 

$

(11,474

)

 

$

(33,284

)

 

$

(41,911

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,181

 

 

 

1,249

 

 

 

3,635

 

 

 

4,041

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

11,876

 

 

 

11,565

 

 

 

34,289

 

 

 

33,291

 

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition cost

 

3,638

 

 

 

3,777

 

 

 

11,233

 

 

 

11,621

 

Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts and billing reserves

 

335

 

 

 

661

 

 

 

1,536

 

 

 

2,360

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

398

 

 

 

398

 

 

 

1,177

 

 

 

1,339

 

Accretion of marketable securities

 

(1,352

)

 

 

(2,142

)

 

 

(4,287

)

 

 

(5,853

)

Lease impairment charge

 

 

 

 

252

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,461

 

Other

 

30

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

206

 

Change in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(60

)

 

 

4,768

 

 

 

12,653

 

 

 

15,512

 

Deferred contract acquisition cost

 

(2,060

)

 

 

(2,418

)

 

 

(6,794

)

 

 

(8,681

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(196

)

 

 

805

 

 

 

(1,939

)

 

 

(43

)

Accounts payable

 

323

 

 

 

(1,657

)

 

 

667

 

 

 

(2,128

)

Accrued liabilities

 

239

 

 

 

(290

)

 

 

(2,649

)

 

 

(3,037

)

Deferred revenue

 

(2,376

)

 

 

(7,856

)

 

 

(10,727

)

 

 

(16,850

)

Other liabilities

 

(275

)

 

 

(548

)

 

 

(1,789

)

 

 

(2,671

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

295

 

 

 

(2,860

)

 

 

3,821

 

 

 

(11,343

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(152

)

 

 

(344

)

 

 

(1,680

)

 

 

(1,076

)

Purchase of marketable securities

 

(26,504

)

 

 

(36,679

)

 

 

(152,925

)

 

 

(232,504

)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

 

22,900

 

 

 

42,996

 

 

 

114,548

 

 

 

319,466

 

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

 

6,196

 

 

 

8,418

 

 

 

10,556

 

 

 

17,739

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

2,440

 

 

 

14,391

 

 

 

(29,501

)

 

 

103,625

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

690

 

 

 

457

 

 

 

1,684

 

 

 

1,341

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

367

 

 

 

546

 

Payment for repurchase of common stock

 

(8,327

)

 

 

(25,933

)

 

 

(18,603

)

 

 

(59,239

)

Payment of cash dividend

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(49,872

)

Repayment of equipment loans

 

 

 

 

(56

)

 

 

(72

)

 

 

(187

)

Repayment of finance lease obligations

 

 

 

 

(373

)

 

 

(127

)

 

 

(1,315

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(7,637

)

 

 

(25,905

)

 

 

(16,751

)

 

 

(108,726

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

438

 

 

 

(65

)

 

 

241

 

 

 

164

 

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(4,464

)

 

 

(14,439

)

 

 

(42,190

)

 

 

(16,280

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

15,572

 

 

 

25,328

 

 

 

53,298

 

 

 

27,169

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

11,108

 

 

$

10,889

 

 

$

11,108

 

 

$

10,889

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

11,017

 

 

$

10,804

 

 

$

11,017

 

 

$

10,804

 

Restricted cash included in other assets, non-current

 

91

 

 

 

85

 

 

 

91

 

 

 

85

 

Total cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash

$

11,108

 

 

$

10,889

 

 

$

11,108

 

 

$

10,889

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ON24, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

GAAP gross profit

$

26,987

 

 

$

28,375

 

 

$

82,743

 

 

$

88,118

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

811

 

 

 

761

 

 

 

2,416

 

 

 

2,551

 

Restructuring costs

 

144

 

 

 

668

 

 

 

370

 

 

 

2,277

 

Impairment charge

 

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

 

 

 

227

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

27,942

 

 

$

29,841

 

 

$

85,529

 

 

$

93,173

 

GAAP gross margin

 

74

%

 

 

72

%

 

 

74

%

 

 

71

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

77

%

 

 

76

%

 

 

77

%

 

 

75

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of operating expenses

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

GAAP sales and marketing

$

19,498

 

 

$

21,510

 

 

$

59,029

 

 

$

68,555

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

(3,253

)

 

 

(3,693

)

 

 

(9,649

)

 

 

(10,305

)

Restructuring costs

 

(342

)

 

 

(150

)

 

 

(1,347

)

 

 

(1,958

)

Impairment charge

 

 

 

 

(48

)

 

 

 

 

 

(256

)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$

15,903

 

 

$

17,619

 

 

$

48,033

 

 

$

56,036

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP research and development

$

9,180

 

 

$

9,730

 

 

$

27,370

 

 

$

31,759

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

(2,322

)

 

 

(2,332

)

 

 

(6,696

)

 

 

(6,716

)

Restructuring costs

 

 

 

 

(174

)

 

 

(112

)

 

 

(1,287

)

Impairment charge

 

 

 

 

(97

)

 

 

 

 

 

(569

)

Amortization of acquired intangible asset

 

(140

)

 

 

(142

)

 

 

(416

)

 

 

(419

)

Non-GAAP research and development

$

6,718

 

 

$

6,985

 

 

$

20,146

 

 

$

22,768

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP general and administrative

$

11,654

 

 

$

11,200

 

 

$

35,222

 

 

$

37,583

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

(5,490

)

 

 

(4,779

)

 

 

(15,528

)

 

 

(13,719

)

Restructuring costs

 

 

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(339

)

 

 

(303

)

Impairment charge

 

 

 

 

(70

)

 

 

 

 

 

(409

)

Fees related to shareholder activism

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,656

)

Non-GAAP general and administrative

$

6,164

 

 

$

6,330

 

 

$

19,355

 

 

$

20,496

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contacts

Media Contact:
Gabriella Kose

press@on24.com

Investor Contact:
Irmina Blaszczyk, The Blueshirt Group for ON24

investorrelations@on24.com

Read full story here

Articoli correlati

DXC Technology Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Total revenue of $3.24 billion, down 5.7% (down 5.6% on an organic basis(1)) Diluted earnings per share was $0.23 vs....
Continua a leggere

Globalstar Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
COVINGTON, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) (“Globalstar” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the third...
Continua a leggere

Horizon Technology Finance Provides $10 Million Venture Loan Facility to Ursa Space Systems

Business Wire Business Wire -
FARMINGTON, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) (“Horizon” or the “Company”), an affiliate of Monroe Capital, and a...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php