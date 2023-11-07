ON24 Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Third quarter total revenue of $39.2 million

Exceeded Q3 2023 profitability targets

Launching new AI-powered solution, ACE, “Analytics and Content Engine”

Continued to execute on capital return program; returned approximately $25 million to stockholders in Q3

“We are pleased with our performance for the third quarter. We delivered results ahead of guidance across all metrics, and despite the tough macroeconomic environment, we see positive momentum in our business. We are focused on executing against our strategic growth pillars, and are excited to be launching ACE, our new AI-powered Analytics and Content Engine. ACE will be available across our platform and will fuel the next generation of our customers’ experiences,” said Sharat Sharan, co-founder and CEO of ON24. “The progress we have made internally, coupled with signs of stability in the renewal base, give us the confidence to raise our full year 2023 guidance. We believe that we are well positioned for growth in 2024.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Revenue from our Core Platform, including services, was $38.1 million. Total revenue was $39.2 million .

: ARR: Core Platform ARR of $136.5 million as of September 30, 2023. Total ARR of $140.2 million as of September 30, 2023.



GAAP Operating Loss was $14.1 million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.

was $14.1 million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP Operating Loss was $1.1 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2022.

was $1.1 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. GAAP Net Loss was $11.5 million, or $(0.26) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $14.4 million, or $(0.30) per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022.

was $11.5 million, or $(0.26) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $14.4 million, or $(0.30) per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP Net Income was $1.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $3.3 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022.

was $1.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $3.3 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.1 million.

was $0.1 million. Cash Flow : Net cash used in operating activities was $2.9 million, compared to $3.5 million used in operating activities in the third quarter of 2022. Free cash flow was negative $3.2 million for the quarter, compared to negative $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2022.

: Net cash used in operating activities was $2.9 million, compared to $3.5 million used in operating activities in the third quarter of 2022. Free cash flow was negative $3.2 million for the quarter, compared to negative $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities totaled $213.7 million as of September 30, 2023.

For more information regarding non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flows, see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the tables at the end of this press release.

Recent Business Highlights:

Fueling the next generation of the ON24 platform with the launch of ACE, a new AI-powered Analytics and Content Engine that is currently in Beta.

Continued focus on differentiation as an enterprise-grade, secure platform achieving ISO certifications that demonstrate a continued commitment to security and privacy protections.

Gained traction with highly regulated industries to enable mission-critical go to market use cases with an aggregate YoY ARR growth in these use cases in the high single digits. These use cases include healthcare professional engagement, member enrollment and continuing professional education and certification.

Recognized by the third-party tech analyst firm, Research in Action, as the top-ranking platform globally for greatest breadth and depth of solution offering and highest customer satisfaction and price-vs-value ratio.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, ON24 expects:

Core Platform Revenue, including services, to be in the range of $35.8 million to $36.8 million.

Total revenue of $36.8 million to $37.8 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss of $1.4 million to $0.8 million.

Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.01 to $0.02 using approximately 45.8 million diluted shares outstanding. Restructuring charge of $0.4 million to $0.8 million, excluded from the Non-GAAP amounts above.



For the full year 2023, ON24 now expects:

Core Platform Revenue, including services, to be in the range of $155.6 million to $156.6 million.

Total revenue of $161.2 million to $162.2 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss of $7.5 million to $6.9 million.

Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.04 to $0.06 per share using approximately 49.2 million diluted shares outstanding.

Conference Call Information

ON24 will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Parties in the United States can access the call by dialing (877) 497-9071 or +1 (201) 689-8727.

A webcast and management’s prepared remarks for today’s call will be accessible on ON24’s investor relations website at investors.on24.com. Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Core Platform: The ON24 Core Platform products include:



ON24 Elite: live, interactive webinar experience that engages prospective customers in real-time and can be made available in an on-demand format.



ON24 Breakouts: live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users.



ON24 Forums: live, interactive experience that facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences.



ON24 Go Live: live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time and can also be made available in an on-demand format.



ON24 Engagement Hub: always-on, rich multimedia content experience that prospective customers can engage anytime, anywhere.



ON24 Target: personalize and curate, rich landing page experience that engages specific segments of prospective customers to drive desired action.

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”): ARR is calculated as the sum of the annualized value of our subscription contracts as of the measurement date, including existing customers with expired contracts that we expect to be renewed. Our ARR amounts exclude professional services, overages from subscription customers and Legacy revenue.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or “GAAP”, we consider our non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flow in evaluating our operating performance. We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding, interest expense, other (income) expense, net, income tax, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, shareholder activism related costs, restructuring costs, charges for underutilized real estate, and certain other costs. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, shareholder activism related costs, restructuring costs, charges for underutilized real estate, and certain other costs. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment.

We use non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and we use free cash flow to measure and evaluate cash generated through normal business operations. We believe non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance. We believe free cash flow may be helpful to investors because it reflects that some purchases of property and equipment are necessary to support ongoing operations, while providing a measure of cash available to acquire customers, expand within existing customers and otherwise pursue our business strategies.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are each presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and are not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measure as a tool for comparison.

We do not provide a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures due to the high variability and difficulty to predict certain items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures; in particular, the effects of stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring and transaction expenses. We expect the variability of these excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are included in the tables at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. Such statements can be identified by words such as: “outlook,” “expect,” “convert,” “believe,” “plan,” “future,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our expected financial and operating results, the execution of our capital return program, the size of our market opportunity, the success of our new products and capabilities, including our new AR-powered Analytics and Content Engine, and other statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including our ability to attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers, decline in our growth rate; fluctuation in our performance, our history of net losses and expected increases in our expenses; competition and technological development in our markets and any decline in demand for our solutions; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities and otherwise achieve our growth; the impact of the resumption of in-person marketing activities on our customer growth rate; disruptions or other issues with our technology or third-party services; compliance with data privacy, import and export controls, customs, sanctions and other laws and regulations; intellectual property matters; and matters relating to our common stock, along with the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to re-imagine how companies engage, understand and build relationships with their audience in a digital world. Through our leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, businesses use our portfolio of webinar, virtual event and content experiences to drive engagement and generate first-party data, delivering revenue growth across the enterprise – from demand generation to customer success to partner enablement.

ON24 powers digital engagement for industry-leading customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 6 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers, enabling organizations to reach millions of professionals a month for billions of engagement minutes per year with all the first-party data being captured, generated and integrated from one place. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

© 2023 ON24, Inc. All rights reserved. ON24 and the ON24 logo are trademarks owned by ON24, Inc., and are registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.

ON24, INC.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands)



(Unaudited)

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,804 $ 26,996 Marketable securities 202,935 301,125 Accounts receivable, net 25,885 43,757 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 12,327 13,136 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,538 6,281 Total current assets 258,489 391,295 Property and equipment, net 5,851 7,212 Operating right-of-use assets 3,312 5,606 Intangible asset, net 1,394 1,979 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 15,642 17,773 Other long-term assets 1,271 1,608 Total assets $ 285,959 $ 425,473 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,696 $ 4,611 Accrued and other current liabilities 16,626 18,465 Deferred revenue 66,603 83,453 Finance lease liabilities, current 345 1,554 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,692 2,648 Total current liabilities 88,962 110,731 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 3,176 5,040 Other long-term liabilities 1,302 1,741 Total liabilities 93,440 117,512 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 4 5 Additional paid-in capital 488,305 562,555 Accumulated deficit (295,638 ) (253,727 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (152 ) (872 ) Total stockholders’ equity 192,519 307,961 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 285,959 $ 425,473

ON24, INC.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



(in thousands, except share and per share data)



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Subscription and other platform $ 36,430 $ 43,271 $ 114,130 $ 129,812 Professional services 2,792 4,304 10,241 14,493 Total revenue 39,222 47,575 124,371 144,305 Cost of revenue: Subscription and other platform(1)(4) 8,390 10,120 27,345 29,680 Professional services(1)(4) 2,457 3,182 8,908 9,867 Total cost of revenue 10,847 13,302 36,253 39,547 Gross profit 28,375 34,273 88,118 104,758 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1)(4) 21,510 26,553 68,555 84,596 Research and development(1)(2)(4) 9,730 11,324 31,759 32,916 General and administrative(1)(3)(4) 11,200 11,164 37,583 33,199 Total operating expenses 42,440 49,041 137,897 150,711 Loss from operations (14,065 ) (14,768 ) (49,779 ) (45,953 ) Interest expense 18 42 80 145 Other income, net (2,718 ) (463 ) (8,483 ) (183 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (11,365 ) (14,347 ) (41,376 ) (45,915 ) Provision for income taxes 109 40 535 163 Net loss (11,474 ) (14,387 ) (41,911 ) (46,078 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.92 ) $ (0.97 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 43,832,475 47,640,200 45,655,106 47,357,711

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue Subscription and other platform $ 638 $ 849 $ 2,132 $ 2,540 Professional services 123 165 419 505 Total cost of revenue 761 1,014 2,551 3,045 Sales and marketing 3,693 3,597 10,305 10,986 Research and development 2,332 2,019 6,716 5,925 General and administrative 4,779 3,273 13,719 9,152 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 11,565 $ 9,903 $ 33,291 $ 29,108

(2) Research and development expense includes amortization of acquired intangible asset of $142 thousand and $419 thousand for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, and $148 thousand and $285 thousand for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, in connection with the Vibbio acquisition in April 2022.

(3) General and administrative expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes fees related to shareholder activism of nil and $2,656 thousand, respectively.

(4) The results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes restructuring costs, which primarily represent severance and related expense due to restructuring activities, and impairment charges on our headquarters lease, as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Nine months Ended September 30, 2023 Severance and related Charges Lease Impairment Charge Total Severance and related Charges Lease Impairment Charge Total Cost of revenue Subscription and other platform $ 629 $ 19 $ 648 $ 2,134 $ 108 $ 2,242 Professional services 39 18 57 143 119 262 Total cost of revenue 668 37 705 2,277 227 2,504 Sales and marketing 150 48 198 1,958 256 2,214 Research and development 174 97 271 1,287 569 1,856 General and administrative 21 70 91 303 409 712 Total restructuring costs $ 1,013 $ 252 $ 1,265 $ 5,825 $ 1,461 $ 7,286

The results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes restructuring costs, which primarily represent severance and related expense due to restructuring activities.

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Severance and Related Charges Cost of revenue Subscription and other platform $ 363 Professional services 271 Total cost of revenue 390 Sales and marketing 582 Research and development 61 General and administrative 37 Total restructuring costs $ 1,070

ON24, INC.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(In thousands)



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (11,474 ) $ (14,387 ) $ (41,911 ) $ (46,078 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,249 1,407 4,041 3,953 Stock-based compensation expense 11,565 9,903 33,291 29,108 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition cost 3,777 3,833 11,621 11,850 Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts and billing reserve 661 456 2,360 1,203 Non-cash lease expense 398 474 1,339 1,475 Accretion of marketable securities (2,142 ) (447 ) (5,853 ) (117 ) Lease impairment charge 252 — 1,461 — Other 50 103 206 103 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,768 8,096 15,512 13,741 Deferred contract acquisition cost (2,418 ) (2,672 ) (8,681 ) (10,040 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 805 1,572 (43 ) (5 ) Accounts payable (1,657 ) (51 ) (2,128 ) 263 Accrued liabilities (290 ) (1,624 ) (3,037 ) (1,369 ) Deferred revenue (7,856 ) (9,745 ) (16,850 ) (15,231 ) Other liabilities (548 ) (373 ) (2,671 ) (1,749 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,860 ) (3,455 ) (11,343 ) (12,893 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (344 ) (726 ) (1,076 ) (2,400 ) Acquisition, net of cash acquired — — — (2,495 ) Purchase of marketable securities (36,679 ) (99,690 ) (232,504 ) (211,310 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 42,996 59,867 319,466 121,965 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 8,418 — 17,739 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 14,391 (40,549 ) 103,625 (94,240 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 457 729 1,341 2,467 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP — — 546 833 Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements on equity awards — — — (1,756 ) Payment for repurchase of common stock (25,933 ) — (59,239 ) (21,808 ) Payment of cash dividend — — (49,872 ) — Repayment of equipment loans (56 ) (68 ) (187 ) (201 ) Repayment of finance lease obligations (373 ) (427 ) (1,315 ) (1,399 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (25,905 ) 234 (108,726 ) (21,864 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (65 ) 211 164 487 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (14,439 ) (43,559 ) (16,280 ) (128,510 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 25,328 80,092 27,169 165,043 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 10,889 $ 36,533 $ 10,889 $ 36,533

ON24, INC.



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results



(in thousands, except share and per share data)



(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 28,375 $ 34,273 $ 88,118 $ 104,758 Add: Stock-based compensation 761 1,014 2,551 3,045 Restructuring costs 668 390 2,277 390 Impairment charge 37 — 227 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 29,841 $ 35,677 $ 93,173 $ 108,193 GAAP gross margin 72 % 72 % 71 % 73 % Non-GAAP gross margin 76 % 75 % 75 % 75 %

Reconciliation of operating expenses

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP sales and marketing $ 21,510 $ 26,553 $ 68,555 $ 84,596 Less: Stock-based compensation (3,693 ) (3,597 ) (10,305 ) (10,986 ) Restructuring costs (150 ) (582 ) (1,958 ) (582 ) Impairment charge (48 ) — (256 ) — Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 17,619 $ 22,374 $ 56,036 $ 73,028 GAAP research and development $ 9,730 $ 11,324 $ 31,759 $ 32,916 Less: Stock-based compensation (2,332 ) (2,019 ) (6,716 ) (5,925 ) Restructuring costs (174 ) (61 ) (1,287 ) (61 ) Impairment charge (97 ) — (569 ) — Amortization of acquired intangible asset (142 ) (148 ) (419 ) (285 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 6,985 $ 9,096 $ 22,768 $ 26,645 GAAP general and administrative $ 11,200 $ 11,164 $ 37,583 $ 33,199 Less: Stock-based compensation (4,779 ) (3,273 ) (13,719 ) (9,152 ) Restructuring costs (21 ) (37 ) (303 ) (37 ) Impairment charge (70 ) — (409 ) — Fees related to shareholder activism — — (2,656 ) — Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 6,330 $ 7,854 $ 20,496 $ 24,010

