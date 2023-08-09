ON24 Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Second quarter total revenue of $42.1 million

Achieved Q2 2023 profitability target, and Q4 2023 profitability milestone ahead of schedule

Launched new Generative AI Optimization Suite with strong customer trial adoption

Continued to execute on capital return program; returned approximately $73.5 million to stockholders in Q2

“In the second quarter, we continued to make significant progress on our path to profitability by achieving positive non-GAAP EPS. We also achieved breakeven non-GAAP EBITDA, which is two quarters ahead of our original goal,” said Sharat Sharan, co-founder and CEO of ON24. “We continued to operate in a period of uncertainty in which our customers’ budgets remained under pressure. In this environment, we remain laser-focused on what we can control by executing against our strategic priorities of delivering profitability, developing the next generation of our platform enabled by generative AI, and further enhancing our enterprise go-to-market strategy. Looking ahead, we are confident that we have positioned our company to drive long-term profitable growth.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Revenue from our Core Platform, including services, was $40.5 million, a decrease of 9% year-over-year. Total revenue was $42.1 million, a decrease of 13% year-over-year.

: ARR: Core Platform ARR of $140.6 million as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of 10% year-over-year. Total ARR of $144.8 million as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of 14% year-over-year.



GAAP Operating Loss was $15.8 million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $16.0 million in the second quarter of 2022.

was $15.8 million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $16.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP Operating Loss was $0.9 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.

was $0.9 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. GAAP Net Loss was $12.8 million, or $(0.28) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $16.2 million, or $(0.34) per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022.

was $12.8 million, or $(0.28) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $16.2 million, or $(0.34) per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP Net Income was $2.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $6.4 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022.

was $2.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $6.4 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022. Cash Flow : Net cash used in operating activities was $4.3 million, compared to $2.7 million used in operating activities in the second quarter of 2022. Free cash flow was negative $4.9 million for the quarter, compared to negative $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2022.

: Net cash used in operating activities was $4.3 million, compared to $2.7 million used in operating activities in the second quarter of 2022. Free cash flow was negative $4.9 million for the quarter, compared to negative $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities totaled $240.5 million as of June 30, 2023.

For more information regarding non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flows, see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the tables at the end of this press release.

Recent Business Highlights:

Achieved accelerated profitability targets through greater operational efficiency.

Launched new Generative AI Optimization Suite built on strong foundation of first-party data to fuel the next generation of the ON24 platform; over 200 customers in free trial with positive outlook for expansion sales.

Strengthened relationships with enterprise customers as percentage of Core Platform ARR in multiyear agreements hit an all-time high.

Continued to advance enterprise go-to-market execution with focus on mission-critical digital transformation initiatives requiring a differentiated enterprise-grade solution that supports compliance.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of 2023, ON24 expects:

Core Platform Revenue, including services, to be in the range of $36.5 million to $37.5 million.

Total revenue of $37.5 million to $38.5 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss of $2.7 million to $1.7 million.

Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.00 per share, or break-even EPS, using approximately 49.2 million diluted shares outstanding. Restructuring charge of $0.7 million to $1.4 million, excluded from the Non-GAAP amounts above.



For the full year 2023, ON24 now expects:

Core Platform Revenue, including services, to be in the range of $152.0 million to $155.0 million.

Total revenue of $157.0 million to $160.0 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss of $9.5 million to $7.5 million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.02) to net income of $0.02 per share using approximately 44.8 million basic and diluted shares outstanding and 49.6 million diluted shares outstanding, respectively.

Conference Call Information

ON24 will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Parties in the United States can access the call by dialing (877) 497-9071 or +1 (201) 689-8727.

A webcast and management’s prepared remarks for today’s call will be accessible on ON24’s investor relations website at investors.on24.com. Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Core Platform: The ON24 Core Platform products include:



ON24 Elite: live, interactive webinar experience that engages prospective customers in real-time and can be made available in an on-demand format.



ON24 Breakouts: live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users.



ON24 Forums: live, interactive experience that facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences.



ON24 Go Live: live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time and can also be made available in an on-demand format.



ON24 Engagement Hub: always-on, rich multimedia content experience that prospective customers can engage anytime, anywhere.



ON24 Target: personalize and curate, rich landing page experience that engages specific segments of prospective customers to drive desired action.

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”): ARR is calculated as the sum of the annualized value of our subscription contracts as of the measurement date, including existing customers with expired contracts that we expect to be renewed. Our ARR amounts exclude professional services, overages from subscription customers and Legacy revenue.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or “GAAP”, we consider our non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flow in evaluating our operating performance. We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding, interest expense, other (income) expense, net, income tax, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, shareholder activism related costs, restructuring costs, charges for underutilized real estate, and certain other costs. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, shareholder activism related costs, restructuring costs, charges for underutilized real estate, and certain other costs. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment.

We use non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and we use free cash flow to measure and evaluate cash generated through normal business operations. We believe non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance. We believe free cash flow may be helpful to investors because it reflects that some purchases of property and equipment are necessary to support ongoing operations, while providing a measure of cash available to acquire customers, expand within existing customers and otherwise pursue our business strategies.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are each presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and are not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measure as a tool for comparison.

We do not provide a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures due to the high variability and difficulty to predict certain items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures; in particular, the effects of stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring and transaction expenses. We expect the variability of these excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are included in the tables at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. Such statements can be identified by words such as: “outlook,” “expect,” “convert,” “believe,” “plan,” “future,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our expected financial and operating results, the execution of our capital return program, the size of our market opportunity, the success of our new products and capabilities, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the way people do business, and other statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including our ability to attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers, decline in our growth rate; fluctuation in our performance, our history of net losses and expected increases in our expenses; competition and technological development in our markets and any decline in demand for our solutions; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities and otherwise manage our growth; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions or other issues with our technology or third-party services; compliance with data privacy, import and export controls, customs, sanctions and other laws and regulations; intellectual property matters; and matters relating to our common stock, along with the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to re-imagine how companies engage, understand and build relationships with their audience in a digital world. Through our leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, businesses use our portfolio of webinar, virtual event and content experiences to drive engagement and generate first-party data, delivering revenue growth across the enterprise – from demand generation to customer success to partner enablement.

ON24 powers digital engagement for industry-leading customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 6 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers, enabling organizations to reach millions of professionals a month for billions of engagement minutes per year with all the first-party data being captured, generated and integrated from one place. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

© 2023 ON24, Inc. All rights reserved. ON24 and the ON24 logo are trademarks owned by ON24, Inc., and are registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.

ON24, INC.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands)



(Unaudited) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,158 $ 26,996 Marketable securities 215,372 301,125 Accounts receivable, net 31,314 43,757 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 12,452 13,136 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,293 6,281 Total current assets 291,589 391,295 Property and equipment, net 5,668 7,212 Operating right-of-use assets 3,717 5,606 Intangible asset, net 1,523 1,979 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 16,876 17,773 Other long-term assets 1,370 1,608 Total assets $ 320,743 $ 425,473 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,269 $ 4,611 Accrued and other current liabilities 16,866 18,465 Deferred revenue 74,459 83,453 Finance lease liabilities, current 718 1,554 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,640 2,648 Total current liabilities 98,952 110,731 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 3,730 5,040 Other long-term liabilities 1,075 1,741 Total liabilities 103,757 117,512 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 4 5 Additional paid-in capital 501,416 562,555 Accumulated deficit (284,164 ) (253,727 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (270 ) (872 ) Total stockholders’ equity 216,986 307,961 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 320,743 $ 425,473

ON24, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Subscription and other platform $ 38,336 $ 43,064 $ 77,700 $ 86,541 Professional services 3,750 5,174 7,449 10,189 Total revenue 42,086 48,238 85,149 96,730 Cost of revenue: Subscription and other platform(1)(4) 9,066 9,958 18,955 19,560 Professional services(1)(4) 3,134 3,343 6,451 6,685 Total cost of revenue 12,200 13,301 25,406 26,245 Gross profit 29,886 34,937 59,743 70,485 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1)(4) 22,628 28,850 47,045 58,043 Research and development(1)(2)(4) 10,930 10,948 22,029 21,592 General and administrative(1)(3)(4) 12,105 11,158 26,383 22,035 Total operating expenses 45,663 50,956 95,457 101,670 Loss from operations (15,777 ) (16,019 ) (35,714 ) (31,185 ) Interest expense 33 49 62 103 Other (income) expense, net (3,193 ) 103 (5,765 ) 280 Loss before provision for income taxes (12,617 ) (16,171 ) (30,011 ) (31,568 ) Provision for income taxes 230 41 426 123 Net loss (12,847 ) (16,212 ) (30,437 ) (31,691 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (0.67 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 45,866,022 47,187,586 46,581,527 47,408,479

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue Subscription and other platform $ 709 $ 823 $ 1,494 $ 1,691 Professional services 144 166 296 340 Total cost of revenue 853 989 1,790 2,031 Sales and marketing 3,555 3,697 6,612 7,389 Research and development 2,363 1,925 4,384 3,906 General and administrative 4,834 3,087 8,940 5,879 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 11,605 $ 9,698 $ 21,726 $ 19,205

(2) Research and development expense includes amortization of acquired intangible asset of $135 thousand and $277 thousand for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, and $137 thousand for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, in connection with the Vibbio acquisition in April 2022. (3) General and administrative expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 includes fees related to shareholder activism of $210 thousand and $2,656 thousand, respectively. (4) The results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 includes restructuring costs, which primarily represent severance and related expense due to restructuring activities, and impairment charges on our headquarters lease, as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six months ended June 30, 2023 Severance



and related



Charges(1) Lease



Impairment



Charge(2) Total Severance



and related



Charges(1) Lease



Impairment



Charge(2) Total Cost of revenue Subscription and other platform $ 720 $ 89 $ 809 $ 1,505 $ 89 $ 1,594 Professional services 50 101 151 104 101 205 Total cost of revenue 770 190 960 1,609 190 1,799 Sales and marketing 597 208 805 1,808 208 2,016 Research and development 340 472 812 1,113 472 1,585 General and administrative 52 339 391 282 339 621 Total restructuring costs $ 1,759 $ 1,209 $ 2,968 $ 4,812 $ 1,209 $ 6,021

ON24, INC.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(In thousands)



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (12,847 ) $ (16,212 ) $ (30,437 ) $ (31,691 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,375 1,339 2,792 2,546 Stock-based compensation expense 11,605 9,698 21,726 19,205 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition cost 3,951 3,950 7,844 8,017 Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts and billing reserve 798 487 1,699 747 Non-cash lease expense 444 482 941 1,001 Amortization (accretion) of marketable securities (1,885 ) 77 (3,711 ) 330 Lease impairment charge 1,209 — 1,209 — Other 28 (1 ) 156 — Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,339 1,866 10,744 5,645 Deferred contract acquisition cost (2,717 ) (3,741 ) (6,263 ) (7,368 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,221 1,978 (848 ) (1,577 ) Accounts payable 882 (1,428 ) (471 ) 314 Accrued liabilities (1,658 ) 1,007 (2,747 ) 255 Deferred revenue (6,707 ) (1,388 ) (8,994 ) (5,486 ) Other non-current liabilities (1,354 ) (782 ) (2,123 ) (1,376 ) Net cash used in operating activities (4,316 ) (2,668 ) (8,483 ) (9,438 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (554 ) (690 ) (732 ) (1,674 ) Acquisition, net of cash acquired — (2,495 ) — (2,495 ) Purchase of marketable securities (76,234 ) (51,349 ) (195,825 ) (111,620 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 77,260 47,390 276,470 62,098 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities — — 9,321 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 472 (7,144 ) 89,234 (53,691 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 629 581 884 1,738 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP 546 833 546 833 Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements on equity awards — — — (1,756 ) Payment for repurchase of common stock (22,586 ) (8,734 ) (33,306 ) (21,808 ) Payment of cash dividend (49,872 ) — (49,872 ) — Repayment of equipment loans (60 ) (67 ) (131 ) (133 ) Repayment of finance lease obligations (531 ) (555 ) (942 ) (972 ) Net cash used in financing activities (71,874 ) (7,942 ) (82,821 ) (22,098 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 99 249 229 276 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (75,619 ) (17,505 ) (1,841 ) (84,951 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 100,947 97,597 27,169 165,043 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 25,328 $ 80,092 $ 25,328 $ 80,092

ON24, INC.



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results



(in thousands, except share and per share data)



(Unaudited) Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 29,886 $ 34,937 $ 59,743 $ 70,485 Add: Stock-based compensation 853 989 1,790 2,031 Restructuring costs 770 — 1,609 — Impairment charge 190 — 190 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 31,699 $ 35,926 $ 63,332 $ 72,516 GAAP gross margin 71 % 72 % 70 % 73 % Non-GAAP gross margin 75 % 74 % 74 % 75 %

Reconciliation of operating expenses Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP sales and marketing $ 22,628 $ 28,850 $ 47,045 $ 58,043 Less: Stock-based compensation (3,555 ) (3,697 ) (6,612 ) (7,389 ) Restructuring costs (597 ) — (1,808 ) — Impairment charge (208 ) — (208 ) — Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 18,268 $ 25,153 $ 38,417 $ 50,654 GAAP research and development $ 10,930 $ 10,948 $ 22,029 $ 21,592 Less: Stock-based compensation (2,363 ) (1,925 ) (4,384 ) (3,906 ) Restructuring costs (340 ) — (1,113 ) — Impairment charge (472 ) — (472 ) — Amortization of acquired intangible asset (135 ) (137 ) (277 ) (137 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 7,620 $ 8,886 $ 15,783 $ 17,549 GAAP general and administrative $ 12,105 $ 11,158 $ 26,383 $ 22,035 Less: Stock-based compensation (4,834 ) (3,087 ) (8,940 ) (5,879 ) Restructuring costs (52 ) — (282 ) — Impairment charge (339 ) — (339 ) — Fees related to shareholder activism (210 ) — (2,656 ) — Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 6,670 $ 8,071 $ 14,166 $ 16,156

ON24, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP operating loss Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (12,847 ) $ (16,212 ) $ (30,437 ) $ (31,691 ) Add: Interest expense 33 49 62 103 Other (income) expense, net (3,193 ) 103 (5,765 ) 280 Provision for income taxes 230 41 426 123 Stock-based compensation 11,605 9,698 21,726 19,205 Amortization of acquired intangible asset 135 137 277 137 Restructuring costs 1,759 — 4,812 — Impairment charge 1,209 — 1,209 — Fees related to shareholder activism 210 — 2,656 — Non-GAAP operating loss $ (859 ) $ (6,184 ) $ (5,034 ) $ (11,843 )

