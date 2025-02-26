ON24 Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

- Achieved Q424 Total Revenue of $36.7 million
- Exceeded profitability targets for 7th consecutive quarter
- Generated positive operating and free cash flow for 4th consecutive quarter
- AI-powered ACE accounted for over 20% of our growth ARR bookings in Q4, an all-time high
- Exited 2024 with the highest levels of gross retention in the past 3 years
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading intelligent engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
“Our fourth quarter results marked the end of a year in which we improved our retention rates, executed on our product innovation roadmap, consistently exceeded our profitability targets, and laid the foundation for a return to growth,” said Sharat Sharan, co-founder and CEO of ON24. “We begin the year with renewed confidence in our business and a focus on returning to ARR growth in 2025. We expect to drive additional improvements in retention rates, positive momentum in our new and expansion business, continued customer winbacks, further product innovation, and positive cash flow.”
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
-
Revenue:
- Revenue from our Core Platform, including services, was $36.0 million.
- Total revenue was $36.7 million.
-
ARR:
- Core Platform ARR of $127.3 million as of December 31, 2024.
- Total ARR of $129.7 million as of December 31, 2024.
- GAAP Operating Loss was $11.8 million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $12.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Non-GAAP Operating Loss was $0.4 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- GAAP Net Loss was $8.9 million, or $(0.21) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $9.9 million, or $(0.24) per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Non-GAAP Net Income was $2.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $0.7 million.
- Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.0 million, compared to $0.9 million used in operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2023. Free cash flow was $0.4 million for the quarter, compared to $(2.0) million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities totaled $182.7 million as of December 31, 2024.
Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights
-
Revenue:
- Revenue from our Core Platform, including services, was $144.9 million.
- Total revenue was $148.1 million.
- GAAP Operating Loss was $50.7 million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $62.0 million in 2023.
- Non-GAAP Operating Loss was $2.4 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $5.9 million in 2023.
- GAAP Net Loss was $42.2 million, or $(1.01) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $51.8 million, or $(1.16) per diluted share in 2023.
- Non-GAAP Net Income was $6.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.3 million, or $0.09 per diluted share in 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $2.0 million.
- Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.8 million, compared to $12.2 million used in operating activities in 2023. Free cash flow was $2.6 million for the year, compared to $(14.4) million in 2023.
For more information regarding non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flows, see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the tables at the end of this press release.
Full Year 2024 Customer Metrics
As of December 31, 2024:
- Multi-Year Contracts: 51% of total ARR.
- Multi-Product Customers: 39% of customers are using two or more our products.
Recent Business Highlights:
- AI-powered ACE ARR reached a new high as a percentage of growth ARR bookings.
- Customer winback momentum continues.
-
Received recognition and accolades including:
- Ranked as a Top Engagement Platform for Sales and Marketing Teams in G2 Fall 2024 Report, recognized by customers for strong market presence and overall customer support and satisfaction.
- Received the TrustRadius 2025 Buyers’ Choice Award, recognized by customers for our comprehensive features, demonstrated ROI and business impact.
Financial Outlook
For the full year 2025, ON24 expects:
- Core Platform Revenue, including services, to be in the range of $136.3 million to $139.3 million.
- Total revenue of $138.6 million to $141.6 million.
- Non-GAAP operating loss of $5.5 million to $3.5 million.
- Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.02 to $0.05 using approximately 47.5 million diluted shares outstanding.
For the first quarter of 2025, ON24 expects:
- Core Platform Revenue, including services, to be in the range of $33.4 million to $33.9 million.
- Total revenue of $34.0 million to $34.5 million.
- Non-GAAP operating loss of $3.3 million to $2.3 million.
-
Non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.03) to $(0.01) using approximately 42.0 million basic and diluted shares outstanding.
- Restructuring charge of $0.8 million to $1.0 million, excluded from above non-GAAP metrics.
Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics
Core Platform: The ON24 Core Platform products include:
ON24 Elite: live, interactive webinar experience that engages prospective customers in real-time and can be made available in an on-demand format.
ON24 Breakouts: live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users.
ON24 Forums: live, interactive experience that facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences.
ON24 Go Live: live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time and can also be made available in an on-demand format.
ON24 Engagement Hub: always-on, rich multimedia content experience that prospective customers can engage anytime, anywhere.
ON24 Target: personalize and curate, rich landing page experience that engages specific segments of prospective customers to drive desired action.
ON24 AI-powered ACE: the next generation AI-powered analytics and content engine.
Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”): ARR is calculated as the sum of the annualized value of our subscription contracts as of the measurement date, including existing customers with expired contracts that we expect to be renewed. Our ARR amounts exclude professional services, overages from subscription customers and Legacy revenue.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or “GAAP”, we consider our non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow in evaluating our operating performance. We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding, interest expense, other (income) expense, net, provision for income taxes, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, shareholder activism related costs, restructuring costs, impairment charges for underutilized real estate, and certain other costs. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, shareholder activism related costs, restructuring costs, charges for underutilized real estate, and certain other costs. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding interest expense, other (income) expense, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of cloud implementation costs, stock-based compensation, restructuring costs, impairment charges for underutilized real estate, and shareholder activism related costs. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment.
We use non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and we use free cash flow to measure and evaluate cash generated through normal business operations. We believe non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), and Adjusted EBITDA may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance. We believe free cash flow may be helpful to investors because it reflects that some purchases of property and equipment are necessary to support ongoing operations, while providing a measure of cash available to acquire customers, expand within existing customers and otherwise pursue our business strategies.
However, these non-GAAP financial measures are each presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and are not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measure as a tool for comparison.
We do not provide a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures due to the high variability and difficulty to predict certain items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures; in particular, the effects of stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring and transaction expenses. We expect the variability of these excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.
Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are included in the tables at the end of this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. Such statements can be identified by words such as: “outlook,” “expect,” “target,” “believe,” “plan,” “future,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our expected financial and operating results, the execution of our share repurchase program, the size of our market opportunity, the success of our new products and capabilities, including our new AI-powered ACE, and other statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including our ability to grow our revenue; fluctuation in our performance, our history of net losses and any increases in our expenses; our ability to attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers; competition and technological development in our markets and any decline in demand for our solutions or generally in our markets; adverse general economic and market conditions and spending on sales and marketing technology; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities and achieve growth; the impact of any cybersecurity-related attack, significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks on which we rely; disruptions, interruptions, outages or other issues with our technology or our use of third-party services, data connectors and data centers; the impact of the resumption of in-person marketing activities on our customer growth rate; our sales cycle, our international presence and our timing of revenue recognition from our sales; interoperability with other devices, systems and applications; compliance with data privacy, import and export controls, customs, sanctions and other laws and regulations; intellectual property matters, including any infringements of third-party intellectual property rights by us or infringement of our intellectual property rights by third parties; and the market for, trading price of and other matters associated with our common stock; along with the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.
About ON24
ON24 is on a mission to help businesses bring their go-to-market strategy into the AI era and drive cost-effective revenue growth. Through its leading intelligent engagement platform, ON24 enables customers to combine best-in-class experiences with personalization and content, to capture and act on connected insights at scale.
ON24 provides industry-leading companies, including 4 of the 5 largest global software companies, 3 of the 5 top global asset management firms, 3 of the 5 largest global pharmaceutical companies and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial companies, with a valuable source of first-party data to drive sales and marketing innovation, improve efficiency and increase business results. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has offices globally in North America, EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.
© 2025 ON24, Inc. All rights reserved. ON24 and the ON24 logo are trademarks owned by ON24, Inc., and are registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.
ON24, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
14,933
$
53,209
Marketable securities
167,803
145,497
Accounts receivable, net
28,616
37,939
Deferred contract acquisition costs, current
10,784
12,428
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
6,194
4,714
Total current assets
228,330
253,787
Property and equipment, net
6,673
5,371
Operating right-of-use assets
2,297
2,981
Intangible asset, net
660
1,305
Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current
12,199
15,756
Other long-term assets
794
1,102
Total assets
$
250,953
$
280,302
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
2,746
$
1,914
Accrued and other current liabilities
16,394
16,907
Deferred revenue
66,687
74,358
Finance lease liabilities, current
—
127
Operating lease liabilities, current
2,372
2,779
Total current liabilities
88,199
96,085
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
1,016
2,483
Other long-term liabilities
2,326
1,517
Total liabilities
91,541
100,085
Stockholders’ equity
Common stock
4
4
Additional paid-in capital
507,188
485,291
Accumulated deficit
(347,669
)
(305,513
)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(111
)
435
Total stockholders’ equity
159,412
180,217
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
250,953
$
280,302
ON24, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue:
Subscription and other platform
$
33,576
$
35,752
$
136,412
$
149,882
Professional services
3,104
3,585
11,669
13,826
Total revenue
36,680
39,337
148,081
163,708
Cost of revenue:
Subscription and other platform(1)(4)
6,523
7,406
28,037
34,751
Professional services(1)(4)
2,831
2,604
9,975
11,512
Total cost of revenue
9,354
10,010
38,012
46,263
Gross profit
27,326
29,327
110,069
117,445
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing(1)(4)
19,048
20,645
78,077
89,200
Research and development(1)(2)(4)
8,880
9,363
36,250
41,122
General and administrative(1)(3)(4)
11,177
11,541
46,399
49,124
Total operating expenses
39,105
41,549
160,726
179,446
Loss from operations
(11,779
)
(12,222
)
(50,657
)
(62,001
)
Interest expense
7
13
34
93
Other income, net
(2,458
)
(2,820
)
(9,168
)
(11,303
)
Loss before provision for income taxes
(9,328
)
(9,415
)
(41,523
)
(50,791
)
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(456
)
460
633
995
Net loss
(8,872
)
(9,875
)
(42,156
)
(51,786
)
Net loss per share:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.21
)
$
(0.24
)
$
(1.01
)
$
(1.16
)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share:
Basic and diluted
41,860,807
41,646,792
41,759,879
44,644,792
(1)
Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cost of revenue
Subscription and other platform
$
565
$
682
$
2,612
$
2,814
Professional services
166
126
535
545
Total cost of revenue
731
808
3,147
3,359
Sales and marketing
2,722
3,669
12,371
13,974
Research and development
2,215
2,410
8,911
9,126
General and administrative
5,230
4,839
20,758
18,558
Total stock-based compensation expense
$
10,898
$
11,726
$
45,187
$
45,017
(2)
Research and development expense includes amortization of acquired intangible asset of $135 thousand and $551 thousand for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, and $139 thousand and $558 thousand for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, in connection with the Vibbio acquisition in April 2022.
(3)
General and administrative expense includes professional advisory expenses associated with activism defense and related costs of nil and $2,656 thousand for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively. We did not incur such costs in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
(4)
The results of operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 includes restructuring costs, which primarily represent severance and related expense due to restructuring activities, and impairment charge on our headquarters’ lease, as follows:
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024
Severance
and Related
Charges
Lease
Impairment
Charge
Total
Severance
and Related
Charges
Lease
Impairment
Charge
Total
Cost of revenue
Subscription and other platform
$
27
$
—
$
27
$
377
$
—
$
377
Professional services
3
—
3
23
—
23
Total cost of revenue
30
—
30
400
—
400
Sales and marketing
358
—
358
1,705
—
1,705
Research and development
—
—
—
112
—
112
General and administrative
—
—
—
339
—
339
Total restructuring costs
$
388
$
—
$
388
$
2,556
$
—
$
2,556
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023
Severance
and Related
Charges
Lease
Impairment
Charge
Total
Severance
and Related
Charges
Lease
Impairment
Charge
Total
Cost of revenue
Subscription and other platform
$
81
$
—
$
81
$
2,215
$
108
$
2,323
Professional services
6
—
6
149
119
268
Total cost of revenue
87
—
87
2,364
227
2,591
Sales and marketing
288
—
288
2,246
256
2,502
Research and development
110
—
110
1,397
569
1,966
General and administrative
88
—
88
391
409
800
Total restructuring costs
$
573
$
—
$
573
$
6,398
$
1,461
$
7,859
ON24, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(8,872
)
$
(9,875
)
$
(42,156
)
$
(51,786
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,193
1,319
4,828
5,360
Stock-based compensation expense
10,898
11,726
45,187
45,017
Amortization of deferred contract acquisition cost
3,629
3,968
14,862
15,589
Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts and billing reserves
623
699
2,159
3,059
Non-cash lease expense
396
371
1,573
1,710
Accretion of marketable securities
(882
)
(1,863
)
(5,169
)
(7,716
)
Lease impairment charge
—
—
—
1,461
Other
23
38
123
244
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(5,489
)
(12,753
)
7,164
2,759
Deferred contract acquisition cost
(2,867
)
(4,183
)
(9,661
)
(12,864
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
403
2,104
(1,536
)
2,061
Accounts payable
(772
)
(769
)
(105
)
(2,897
)
Accrued liabilities
664
1,038
(1,985
)
(1,999
)
Deferred revenue
3,056
7,755
(7,671
)
(9,095
)
Other liabilities
(1,018
)
(434
)
(2,807
)
(3,105
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
985
(859
)
4,806
(12,202
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(561
)
(1,107
)
(2,241
)
(2,183
)
Purchase of marketable securities
(43,681
)
(43,706
)
(196,606
)
(276,210
)
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
48,500
103,503
163,048
422,969
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
5,792
—
16,348
17,739
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
10,050
58,690
(19,451
)
162,315
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
350
81
2,034
1,422
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP
301
462
668
1,008
Payment for repurchase of common stock
(7,174
)
(15,330
)
(25,777
)
(74,569
)
Payment of cash dividend
—
—
—
(49,872
)
Repayment of equipment loans
—
(49
)
(72
)
(236
)
Repayment of finance lease obligations
—
(218
)
(127
)
(1,533
)
Acquisition holdback payment
—
(403
)
—
(403
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(6,523
)
(15,457
)
(23,274
)
(124,183
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(607
)
35
(366
)
199
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
3,905
42,409
(38,285
)
26,129
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
11,108
10,889
53,298
27,169
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
15,013
$
53,298
$
15,013
$
53,298
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
14,933
$
53,209
$
14,933
$
53,209
Restricted cash included in other assets, non-current
80
89
80
89
Total cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash
$
15,013
$
53,298
$
15,013
$
53,298
