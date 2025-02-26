ON24 Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Achieved Q424 Total Revenue of $36.7 million

Exceeded profitability targets for 7 th consecutive quarter

Generated positive operating and free cash flow for 4 th consecutive quarter

AI-powered ACE accounted for over 20% of our growth ARR bookings in Q4, an all-time high

Exited 2024 with the highest levels of gross retention in the past 3 years

“Our fourth quarter results marked the end of a year in which we improved our retention rates, executed on our product innovation roadmap, consistently exceeded our profitability targets, and laid the foundation for a return to growth,” said Sharat Sharan, co-founder and CEO of ON24. “We begin the year with renewed confidence in our business and a focus on returning to ARR growth in 2025. We expect to drive additional improvements in retention rates, positive momentum in our new and expansion business, continued customer winbacks, further product innovation, and positive cash flow.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Revenue from our Core Platform, including services, was $36.0 million. Total revenue was $36.7 million .

: ARR: Core Platform ARR of $127.3 million as of December 31, 2024. Total ARR of $129.7 million as of December 31, 2024.

GAAP Operating Loss was $11.8 million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $12.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

was $11.8 million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $12.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP Operating Loss was $0.4 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

was $0.4 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP Net Loss was $8.9 million, or $(0.21) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $9.9 million, or $(0.24) per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

was $8.9 million, or $(0.21) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $9.9 million, or $(0.24) per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP Net Income was $2.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

was $2.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.7 million.

was $0.7 million. Cash Flow : Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.0 million, compared to $0.9 million used in operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2023. Free cash flow was $0.4 million for the quarter, compared to $(2.0) million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

: Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.0 million, compared to $0.9 million used in operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2023. Free cash flow was $0.4 million for the quarter, compared to $(2.0) million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities totaled $182.7 million as of December 31, 2024.

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Revenue from our Core Platform, including services, was $144.9 million. Total revenue was $148.1 million .

: GAAP Operating Loss was $50.7 million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $62.0 million in 2023.

was $50.7 million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $62.0 million in 2023. Non-GAAP Operating Loss was $2.4 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $5.9 million in 2023.

was $2.4 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $5.9 million in 2023. GAAP Net Loss was $42.2 million, or $(1.01) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $51.8 million, or $(1.16) per diluted share in 2023.

was $42.2 million, or $(1.01) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $51.8 million, or $(1.16) per diluted share in 2023. Non-GAAP Net Income was $6.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.3 million, or $0.09 per diluted share in 2023.

was $6.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.3 million, or $0.09 per diluted share in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.0 million.

was $2.0 million. Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.8 million, compared to $12.2 million used in operating activities in 2023. Free cash flow was $2.6 million for the year, compared to $(14.4) million in 2023.

For more information regarding non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flows, see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the tables at the end of this press release.

Full Year 2024 Customer Metrics

As of December 31, 2024:

Multi-Year Contracts: 51% of total ARR.

Multi-Product Customers: 39% of customers are using two or more our products.

Recent Business Highlights:

AI-powered ACE ARR reached a new high as a percentage of growth ARR bookings.

Customer winback momentum continues.

Received recognition and accolades including: Ranked as a Top Engagement Platform for Sales and Marketing Teams in G2 Fall 2024 Report, recognized by customers for strong market presence and overall customer support and satisfaction. Received the TrustRadius 2025 Buyers’ Choice Award, recognized by customers for our comprehensive features, demonstrated ROI and business impact.



Financial Outlook

For the full year 2025, ON24 expects:

Core Platform Revenue, including services, to be in the range of $136.3 million to $139.3 million.

Total revenue of $138.6 million to $141.6 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss of $5.5 million to $3.5 million.

Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.02 to $0.05 using approximately 47.5 million diluted shares outstanding.

For the first quarter of 2025, ON24 expects:

Core Platform Revenue, including services, to be in the range of $33.4 million to $33.9 million.

Total revenue of $34.0 million to $34.5 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss of $3.3 million to $2.3 million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.03) to $(0.01) using approximately 42.0 million basic and diluted shares outstanding. Restructuring charge of $0.8 million to $1.0 million, excluded from above non-GAAP metrics.



Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Core Platform: The ON24 Core Platform products include:

ON24 Elite: live, interactive webinar experience that engages prospective customers in real-time and can be made available in an on-demand format.

ON24 Breakouts: live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users.

ON24 Forums: live, interactive experience that facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences.

ON24 Go Live: live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time and can also be made available in an on-demand format.

ON24 Engagement Hub: always-on, rich multimedia content experience that prospective customers can engage anytime, anywhere.

ON24 Target: personalize and curate, rich landing page experience that engages specific segments of prospective customers to drive desired action.

ON24 AI-powered ACE: the next generation AI-powered analytics and content engine.

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”): ARR is calculated as the sum of the annualized value of our subscription contracts as of the measurement date, including existing customers with expired contracts that we expect to be renewed. Our ARR amounts exclude professional services, overages from subscription customers and Legacy revenue.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or “GAAP”, we consider our non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow in evaluating our operating performance. We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding, interest expense, other (income) expense, net, provision for income taxes, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, shareholder activism related costs, restructuring costs, impairment charges for underutilized real estate, and certain other costs. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, shareholder activism related costs, restructuring costs, charges for underutilized real estate, and certain other costs. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding interest expense, other (income) expense, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of cloud implementation costs, stock-based compensation, restructuring costs, impairment charges for underutilized real estate, and shareholder activism related costs. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment.

We use non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and we use free cash flow to measure and evaluate cash generated through normal business operations. We believe non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), and Adjusted EBITDA may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance. We believe free cash flow may be helpful to investors because it reflects that some purchases of property and equipment are necessary to support ongoing operations, while providing a measure of cash available to acquire customers, expand within existing customers and otherwise pursue our business strategies.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are each presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and are not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measure as a tool for comparison.

We do not provide a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures due to the high variability and difficulty to predict certain items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures; in particular, the effects of stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring and transaction expenses. We expect the variability of these excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are included in the tables at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. Such statements can be identified by words such as: “outlook,” “expect,” “target,” “believe,” “plan,” “future,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our expected financial and operating results, the execution of our share repurchase program, the size of our market opportunity, the success of our new products and capabilities, including our new AI-powered ACE, and other statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including our ability to grow our revenue; fluctuation in our performance, our history of net losses and any increases in our expenses; our ability to attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers; competition and technological development in our markets and any decline in demand for our solutions or generally in our markets; adverse general economic and market conditions and spending on sales and marketing technology; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities and achieve growth; the impact of any cybersecurity-related attack, significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks on which we rely; disruptions, interruptions, outages or other issues with our technology or our use of third-party services, data connectors and data centers; the impact of the resumption of in-person marketing activities on our customer growth rate; our sales cycle, our international presence and our timing of revenue recognition from our sales; interoperability with other devices, systems and applications; compliance with data privacy, import and export controls, customs, sanctions and other laws and regulations; intellectual property matters, including any infringements of third-party intellectual property rights by us or infringement of our intellectual property rights by third parties; and the market for, trading price of and other matters associated with our common stock; along with the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to help businesses bring their go-to-market strategy into the AI era and drive cost-effective revenue growth. Through its leading intelligent engagement platform, ON24 enables customers to combine best-in-class experiences with personalization and content, to capture and act on connected insights at scale.

ON24 provides industry-leading companies, including 4 of the 5 largest global software companies, 3 of the 5 top global asset management firms, 3 of the 5 largest global pharmaceutical companies and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial companies, with a valuable source of first-party data to drive sales and marketing innovation, improve efficiency and increase business results. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has offices globally in North America, EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

ON24, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,933 $ 53,209 Marketable securities 167,803 145,497 Accounts receivable, net 28,616 37,939 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 10,784 12,428 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,194 4,714 Total current assets 228,330 253,787 Property and equipment, net 6,673 5,371 Operating right-of-use assets 2,297 2,981 Intangible asset, net 660 1,305 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 12,199 15,756 Other long-term assets 794 1,102 Total assets $ 250,953 $ 280,302 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,746 $ 1,914 Accrued and other current liabilities 16,394 16,907 Deferred revenue 66,687 74,358 Finance lease liabilities, current — 127 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,372 2,779 Total current liabilities 88,199 96,085 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,016 2,483 Other long-term liabilities 2,326 1,517 Total liabilities 91,541 100,085 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 507,188 485,291 Accumulated deficit (347,669 ) (305,513 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (111 ) 435 Total stockholders’ equity 159,412 180,217 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 250,953 $ 280,302

ON24, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Subscription and other platform $ 33,576 $ 35,752 $ 136,412 $ 149,882 Professional services 3,104 3,585 11,669 13,826 Total revenue 36,680 39,337 148,081 163,708 Cost of revenue: Subscription and other platform(1)(4) 6,523 7,406 28,037 34,751 Professional services(1)(4) 2,831 2,604 9,975 11,512 Total cost of revenue 9,354 10,010 38,012 46,263 Gross profit 27,326 29,327 110,069 117,445 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1)(4) 19,048 20,645 78,077 89,200 Research and development(1)(2)(4) 8,880 9,363 36,250 41,122 General and administrative(1)(3)(4) 11,177 11,541 46,399 49,124 Total operating expenses 39,105 41,549 160,726 179,446 Loss from operations (11,779 ) (12,222 ) (50,657 ) (62,001 ) Interest expense 7 13 34 93 Other income, net (2,458 ) (2,820 ) (9,168 ) (11,303 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (9,328 ) (9,415 ) (41,523 ) (50,791 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (456 ) 460 633 995 Net loss (8,872 ) (9,875 ) (42,156 ) (51,786 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (1.01 ) $ (1.16 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 41,860,807 41,646,792 41,759,879 44,644,792

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue Subscription and other platform $ 565 $ 682 $ 2,612 $ 2,814 Professional services 166 126 535 545 Total cost of revenue 731 808 3,147 3,359 Sales and marketing 2,722 3,669 12,371 13,974 Research and development 2,215 2,410 8,911 9,126 General and administrative 5,230 4,839 20,758 18,558 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 10,898 $ 11,726 $ 45,187 $ 45,017

(2) Research and development expense includes amortization of acquired intangible asset of $135 thousand and $551 thousand for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, and $139 thousand and $558 thousand for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, in connection with the Vibbio acquisition in April 2022. (3) General and administrative expense includes professional advisory expenses associated with activism defense and related costs of nil and $2,656 thousand for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively. We did not incur such costs in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. (4) The results of operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 includes restructuring costs, which primarily represent severance and related expense due to restructuring activities, and impairment charge on our headquarters’ lease, as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Severance and Related Charges Lease Impairment Charge Total Severance and Related Charges Lease Impairment Charge Total Cost of revenue Subscription and other platform $ 27 $ — $ 27 $ 377 $ — $ 377 Professional services 3 — 3 23 — 23 Total cost of revenue 30 — 30 400 — 400 Sales and marketing 358 — 358 1,705 — 1,705 Research and development — — — 112 — 112 General and administrative — — — 339 — 339 Total restructuring costs $ 388 $ — $ 388 $ 2,556 $ — $ 2,556

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Severance and Related Charges Lease Impairment Charge Total Severance and Related Charges Lease Impairment Charge Total Cost of revenue Subscription and other platform $ 81 $ — $ 81 $ 2,215 $ 108 $ 2,323 Professional services 6 — 6 149 119 268 Total cost of revenue 87 — 87 2,364 227 2,591 Sales and marketing 288 — 288 2,246 256 2,502 Research and development 110 — 110 1,397 569 1,966 General and administrative 88 — 88 391 409 800 Total restructuring costs $ 573 $ — $ 573 $ 6,398 $ 1,461 $ 7,859

ON24, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (8,872 ) $ (9,875 ) $ (42,156 ) $ (51,786 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,193 1,319 4,828 5,360 Stock-based compensation expense 10,898 11,726 45,187 45,017 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition cost 3,629 3,968 14,862 15,589 Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts and billing reserves 623 699 2,159 3,059 Non-cash lease expense 396 371 1,573 1,710 Accretion of marketable securities (882 ) (1,863 ) (5,169 ) (7,716 ) Lease impairment charge — — — 1,461 Other 23 38 123 244 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,489 ) (12,753 ) 7,164 2,759 Deferred contract acquisition cost (2,867 ) (4,183 ) (9,661 ) (12,864 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 403 2,104 (1,536 ) 2,061 Accounts payable (772 ) (769 ) (105 ) (2,897 ) Accrued liabilities 664 1,038 (1,985 ) (1,999 ) Deferred revenue 3,056 7,755 (7,671 ) (9,095 ) Other liabilities (1,018 ) (434 ) (2,807 ) (3,105 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 985 (859 ) 4,806 (12,202 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (561 ) (1,107 ) (2,241 ) (2,183 ) Purchase of marketable securities (43,681 ) (43,706 ) (196,606 ) (276,210 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 48,500 103,503 163,048 422,969 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 5,792 — 16,348 17,739 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 10,050 58,690 (19,451 ) 162,315 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 350 81 2,034 1,422 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP 301 462 668 1,008 Payment for repurchase of common stock (7,174 ) (15,330 ) (25,777 ) (74,569 ) Payment of cash dividend — — — (49,872 ) Repayment of equipment loans — (49 ) (72 ) (236 ) Repayment of finance lease obligations — (218 ) (127 ) (1,533 ) Acquisition holdback payment — (403 ) — (403 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,523 ) (15,457 ) (23,274 ) (124,183 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (607 ) 35 (366 ) 199 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,905 42,409 (38,285 ) 26,129 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 11,108 10,889 53,298 27,169 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 15,013 $ 53,298 $ 15,013 $ 53,298 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,933 $ 53,209 $ 14,933 $ 53,209 Restricted cash included in other assets, non-current 80 89 80 89 Total cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash $ 15,013 $ 53,298 $ 15,013 $ 53,298

